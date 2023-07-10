Harry Styles appears to become latest musician to be hit by an object while performing onstage

Harry Styles appears to have become the latest musician to be hit by an object while performing on stage in Vienna, videos taken by concertgoers suggest.

At least two videos posted on social media appear to show Styles wincing in pain and holding his head in his hands after being struck with an unknown object while walking off stage.

Representatives for Styles did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The apparent incident follows a string of similar ones, in which concertgoers have lobbed objects at artists on stage — in some cases causing injuries.

Last month, a 27-year-old New Jersey man was charged with assault after allegedly throwing a cell phone at pop star Bebe Rexha during a concert in New York City, police said. Rexha was taken by EMS to an area hospital and was stable, according to police.

The suspect, Nicolas Malvagna, said he did it because he thought “it would be funny,” according to a criminal complaint. He pleaded not guilty, said his attorney, Todd Spodek.

Malvagna was released on his own recognizance and issued a full temporary order of protection requiring him to stay away from Rexha until at least his next court date on July 31, the complaint said. He could face up to a year in prison if he is convicted, Douglas Cohen, the press secretary for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, previously said.

In an Instagram post following the incident, Rexha appeared with a bruised eyelid and bandages on her eyebrow. "Im good," she captioned it.

Days after Rexha's incident, singer Ava Max said on Twitter that an audience member attacked her during her performance in Los Angeles, writing: "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again."

It’s unclear how the man got onstage. A spokesperson for Max’s record label, Atlantic Records, previously said there would be no further comment beyond Max’s tweet.

The weekend after Max's alleged incident, a fan tossed what appeared to be a bag of their mother’s ashes onstage at a Pink concert in London

“This is your mom?” Pink asked as she held the bag in a video clip of the incident.

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she said, before placing the item on the floor and resuming her performance.

And just a few days after that, a fan threw an object onstage at country star Kelsea Ballerini at her show in Boise, Idaho. A fan who recorded a video of the incident said the object was a friendship bracelet.

Representatives for Ballerini didn’t respond to a previous request for comment.

Experts have said they think fans are throwing objects in bids for attention.

Earlier this month, Adele warned concertgoers not to throw anything at her, according to a clip posted on Instagram.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience while pacing the stage holding a t-shirt gun.

“F---ing dare you,” she said. “Dare you to throw something at me.”

She then shot a t-shirt into the audience and joked: “Stop throwing things at people ... when you can shoot things."