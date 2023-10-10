IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary child custody agreement

The "Game of Thrones" star will get their two young children from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21 and then return them to Jonas. The schedule will continue to rotate through Jan. 7.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles.Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Sipa USA via AP file
By Diana Dasrath and Minyvonne Burke

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reached a temporary child custody agreement, court documents filed Tuesday show.

Turner will get their two children — ages 1 and 3 — from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, according to the order. The children will then go back with Jonas from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2.

The schedule will continue on a rotating basis with Turner getting the children through Nov. 22, Jonas getting them through Dec. 16, and Turner once again having them until Jan. 7.

The order allows the "Game of Thrones" star to return to the U.K. whenever she has the children. Last month, they had agreed to a temporary order to keep the children in New York.

The former celebrity couple, who announced their split on Sept. 6 after four years of marriage, have been in a court battle over where they want their young children to live. Turner had filed a petition suing Jonas for the return of the children to England, where the family had made their permanent home.

Turner's filing accused the Jonas Brothers singer of wrongfully keeping the children in New York City and refusing to turn over their passports.

In a statement, Jonas said that handing over the passports would be in violation of a court order in Florida, where he filed for divorce. He also said he was okay with the children being raised in both countries.

The children had been traveling with the pop star and a nanny during his U.S. tour while Turner filmed a new drama series in the U.K.

Turner was supposed to fly to New York City in mid-September to bring the children back to the U.K., according to her filing, but the pair announced their divorce before that could happen. In Jonas' divorce petition, he said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and requested "shared parental responsibility" for their children.

Attorneys for Turner and Jonas have not responded to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.