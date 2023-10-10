Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary child custody agreement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reached a temporary child custody agreement, court documents filed Tuesday show.

Turner will get their two children — ages 1 and 3 — from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, according to the order. The children will then go back with Jonas from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2.

The schedule will continue on a rotating basis with Turner getting the children through Nov. 22, Jonas getting them through Dec. 16, and Turner once again having them until Jan. 7.

The order allows the "Game of Thrones" star to return to the U.K. whenever she has the children. Last month, they had agreed to a temporary order to keep the children in New York.

The former celebrity couple, who announced their split on Sept. 6 after four years of marriage, have been in a court battle over where they want their young children to live. Turner had filed a petition suing Jonas for the return of the children to England, where the family had made their permanent home.

Turner's filing accused the Jonas Brothers singer of wrongfully keeping the children in New York City and refusing to turn over their passports.

In a statement, Jonas said that handing over the passports would be in violation of a court order in Florida, where he filed for divorce. He also said he was okay with the children being raised in both countries.

The children had been traveling with the pop star and a nanny during his U.S. tour while Turner filmed a new drama series in the U.K.

Turner was supposed to fly to New York City in mid-September to bring the children back to the U.K., according to her filing, but the pair announced their divorce before that could happen. In Jonas' divorce petition, he said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and requested "shared parental responsibility" for their children.

Attorneys for Turner and Jonas have not responded to a request for comment on Tuesday.