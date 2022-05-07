'Leave It to Beaver' star Tony Dow announces his cancer has returned: 'It is truly heartbreaking'

"Leave It to Beaver" actor Tony Dow announced "very sad news" to his fans, writing in a Facebook post that his cancer has returned.

"Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking," the actor and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, said in a joint statement Thursday.

"We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts."

Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers in "Leave It To Beaver" on Aug. 8, 1957. CBS via Getty Images

Dow, who celebrated his 77th birthday last month, is best known for playing Wally Cleaver on the television series "Leave It to Beaver." He also starred in the show's 1983 TV reunion special "Still the Beaver" and a four-season sequel called "The New Leave It to Beaver."

Other acting roles included "My Three Sons” and “Lassie."