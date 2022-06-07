Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley convicted on federal fraud charges

A jury found reality television couple Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of fraud Tuesday, including charges related to a tax evasion scheme that went on for years.

The couple, known for their USA Network series "Chrisley Knows Best," were indicted in 2019 on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Investigators accused the couple of submitting false documents to request bank loans and using a production company to hide income from the IRS.

The Chrisleys agreed on a settlement with the Georgia Department of Revenue in 2019 to avoid state charges, paying a $147,944.75 fine. But they also received more than $66,000 in refunds from tax years 2013 to 2016.

An attorney for the Chrisleys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bruce Morris, an attorney for Todd Chrisley, told The Associated Press he expects to appeal.

USA Network announced in May that the couple's reality series had been renewed for its 10th season, even though they were set to stand federal trial the same month.

Representatives for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Todd and Julie Chrisley placed themselves and their children in the limelight by showcasing their quirky Southern family when their show premiered in 2014.

Two of their children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, earned their own spinoff series, "Growing Up Chrisley," which aired for three seasons on USA Network. The series was picked up for a fourth season on E!

Todd Chrisley was also expected to host a dating series on E! set to air in 2023.

USA Network and E! are owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

A federal judge ordered the Chrisleys to remain out on bond, with location monitoring in home detention, until a sentencing hearing.