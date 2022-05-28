Disney+ adds warning label to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' following Uvalde school shooting

Disney+ is the latest streaming service to add a warning label to some of its content in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The company added a message to its new television series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," according to several media outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The message reads: “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events. Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

The message is displayed in the "details" section of the show but does not appear for all accounts. Some accounts contain the message: “There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting."

A spokesperson for Disney+ did not immediately return a request for comment on Saturday.

According to Deadline, the company added a warning early Friday. The first two episodes of the series were released on Thursday, days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a shooting Tuesday morning at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter was killed by police.

The label added by Disney+ is due to a scene that shows Stormtroopers and Imperial Inquisitors attacking the Jedi temple, Deadline reports. During the attack, a female Jedi quickly tries to get the children to safety as she dodges red lightsabers.

"The teacher is cut down and the cluster of less than half a dozen students makes a decision to 'run' in the hopes of escaping a similar fate," Deadline writes.

The scene ends with the children running away as Imperial forces kill Jedi.

The move follows Netflix adding a warning card to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere. The label, which shows up for U.S. viewers, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The opening scene depicts a massacre that involves Eleven, played by actor Millie Bobby Brown, and shows the dead bodies of several children covered in blood.

In addition to adding the warning card, Netflix edited the description for the premiere to include the note, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children,” and added “disturbing images” to the show rating advisories, according to Variety.