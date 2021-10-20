LOS ANGELES — More than 100 people gathered outside Netflix’s offices on Wednesday morning to protest Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special, which LGBTQ advocacy groups and some employees have decried as transphobic.

Transgender employees and allies staged a work stoppage that began at around 10:30 a.m. local time, while employees working from their homes united in a “virtual walkout.”

Netflix has drawn fierce internal criticism and public scrutiny since Chappelle’s special, “The Closer,” debuted Oct. 5. Chappelle’s spokeswoman did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment on the backlash and the walkout.

“brb walking out,” Most, an LGBTQ-themed social media account run by Netflix, said in a tweet Wednesday.

brb walking out — Most (@Most) October 20, 2021

Ashlee Marie Preston, a Black transgender activist who helped plan the “Stand-Up” In Solidarity: A Rally In Support Of The Team Trans* Walk-Out At Netflix," said the rally “isn’t just about Netflix.”

“It’s about a corporate culture that manipulates the algorithmic sciences to distort the way that we perceive ourselves,” Preston told the crowd gathered at the rally on Wednesday.

“I’m here to let Ted know that if he won’t stand up for their rights, we will,” Preston later added, referring to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

David Huggard Jr., who appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as Eureka O'Hara, called on Chappelle to show more empathy.

“Before anything else, understand that your jokes are promoting hateful and discriminatory behavior and conversation and that’s what hurts us,” Huggard Jr. said to the crowd, directing his comments toward Chapelle. “Understand that what you said wasn’t OK and it’s affecting people in a negative way.”

Many celebrities — including comedian Billy Eichner,“The Matrix” co-director Lilly Wachowski and actor Elliot Page — showed solidarity with those partaking in the walkout on social media.

“I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace,” Page, who stars on the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy," wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of the walkout, Netflix’s trans employee resources group released a list of demands for the company.

“We want the company to adopt measures in the areas of content investment, employee relations and safety, and harm reduction, all of which are necessary to avoid future instances of platforming transphobia and hate speech,” employees said in the document, which was first reported by the Verge.

Hello! In support of the Trans employees and allies at Netflix and their #NetflixWalkout, we’re reposting their list of asks for the walkout this week. https://t.co/MjckvsRhCs — TeamTransStar (@TeamTransStar) October 18, 2021

The company said Wednesday morning that it recognized many of its employees were distressed by Chappelle’s special.

"We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

Netflix said Friday that it had fired an unnamed employee for sharing “confidential, commercially sensitive information” related to the special with a news organization.

The company previously suspended Terra Field, a trans employee who criticized the special on Twitter, although a spokesperson denied that her posts were the reason for her suspension.

Field, who wrote that Chappelle’s special “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness,” tweeted last Tuesday that she had been reinstated. “I feel vindicated,” she said.

GLAAD, the LGBTQ advocacy organization and media watchdog group, said that “anti-LGBTQ content” violates Netflix’s policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence.

In an internal memo obtained by the Verge, Sarandos said that the special did not cross “the line on hate.” He also said that “The Closer” would remain available to the service’s more than 200 million global subscribers.

People attend a rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

On Tuesday evening, ahead of the planned walkout, Sarandos acknowledged missteps, telling Variety that he “screwed up” when it came to “internal communication.”

“I should have led with a lot more humanity," Sarandos told the trade publication. "Meaning, I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made."

“I think that needs to be acknowledged up front before you get into the nuts and bolts of anything,” he added. “I didn't do that.”

Sarandos said he remains committed to “creative freedom” — a priority that might be difficult to square with the company’s links to progressive causes and high-profile liberals.

Chappelle has a lucrative content deal with Netflix. He signed an agreement in 2016 that is reported to pay him $20 million per stand-up special.

Daniel Arkin reported from New York, Alicia Victoria Lozano reported from Los Angeles.