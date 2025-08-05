IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Le Creuset is discontinuing this popular summer color, and the whole collection is currently 20% off

The brand’s Caribbean blue color won’t be available for long. If you’re a Creuset collector or super fan, stock up now before it’s gone.

Cory Fernandez

Commerce Editor

You can get Dutch ovens, baking dishes, skillets and a lot more in Le Creuset’s Caribbean color on sale right now.
Le Creuset is synonymous with well-made enamel-coated cookware that lasts. Aside from its longevity, what fans like myself love about the brand is its array of color options for its cast-iron Dutch ovens, skillets, ceramic baking dishes and more. The brand goes well beyond primary colors and uses dynamic shades inspired by foods and locations. The brand recently announced that it’s discontinuing its Caribbean blue color and is currently discounting the entire color lineup for 20% off. Learn more below.

Deal of the Day:

Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven

$336.00
$420.00
Le Creuset
Now 20% off
$335.96
$419.95
Sur La Table
Now 20% off

This cast-iron Dutch oven is available in 4.5-, 5.5- and 7.25-quart options. Thanks to its enamel coating and cast-iron material, it distributes heat extremely well, which helps evenly cook food, especially lean meat and poultry. Plus, I find that enamel-coated cast-iron pots work best for soups and stews, since they simmer faster and more evenly. The lid’s shape helps baste food with steam as it cooks, which prevents food from drying out. It also has a loop handle on each side and it’s compatible with all cooktops, according to the brand.

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole Dish

$108.00
$135.00
Le Creuset
Now 20% off
$107.96
$134.95
Sur La Table
Now 20% off
$135.00
Williams Sonoma

Bakers of all skill levels will benefit from the 9 inch x 13 inch rectangular casserole dish. It’s made of stoneware, instead of cast iron with an enamel coating, and it’s just as ideal for cooking lasagna as it is brownies. It has handles on each side and comes with a stoneware lid, so you don’t have to rely on using aluminum foil as a cover. It’s also safe to put in the fridge or freezer so you can transfer meal prepped items directly to the oven.

Le Creuset Heritage Fluted Pie Dish

$44.80
$56.00
Le Creuset
Now 20% off
$44.96
$55.95
Sur La Table
Now 20% off

With fall weather fast approaching, it’s time to trade in frozen desserts for pies and baked goods. This stoneware pie dish has a 1.3-quart capacity and is scratch resistant and non-reactive. What I love most about the pie dish, though, is that the fluted edge eliminates one important and challenging step in pie-making, which is using your hands to make the crust look semi-presentable. With this dish, it basically does half the work.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events for home and kitchen brands like Le Creuset. I’ve covered food and kitchen topics extensively, plus I’m also a home cook and use cookware from Le Creuset frequently.

