For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale in 2022 — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home products to tech and fitness equipment.

If you’re looking to grow and nurture some plants, both Amazon and other retailers are offering discounts on everything from garden tools to raised garden beds. For those looking to grow plants all year round, the AeroGarden Harvest 360 is on sale on Amazon at its lowest price in months. This indoor garden waters itself, making it convenient and easy to use indoors.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

This indoor garden kit from AeroGarden — which experts have told us is one of the best indoor garden brands — weighs just over 5 pounds and can be easily set on any countertop at home. It can grow up to six plants at a time up to 12 inches tall, the brand says. It has a control panel that tells you when to add water and plant food and automatically turns the grow lights on and off. The Harvest 360 comes with a seed kit that includes Curly Parsley, Dill and Thai Basil, so you can get started growing fresh herbs right away.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Kohl’s and Wayfair are now hosting their own counter sales. Make sure to keep up with our coverage of Prime Day — we will be sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

