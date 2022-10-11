Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best tech deals you don't want to miss

For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re shopping for cool products for your tech-loving friends or just looking for some great deals for yourself, you’ll find notable discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, tech accessories and more during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale on tech products based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey— each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,132 reviews on Amazon

Samsung’s Frame series is a favorite among our tech experts — not just for its top-notch QLED panels, but also for its unique ability to act as a TV when it's on and as art when it's off. For $5 a month, you can access more than 1,400 pieces of art from world-renowned institutions to transform your QLED screen into a piece of artwork.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 12,964 reviews on Amazon

With up to 18 hours of battery life and faster graphics and processing speeds thanks to Apple's M1 chip, according to the brand, this MacBook Air is a great option for those looking to upgrade their current laptop situation. This model has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which should be enough for most people.

4.7-star average rating from 965,481 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s most compact smart speaker is a deal at less than $20. WIth improved sound over its Gen 2 model, according to the brand, this Echo Dot lets you voice control your music, stream songs, control smart home devices, set timers, ask for the news and more. Pair it with another to enjoy stereo sound.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 17,182 reviews on Amazon

This water-resistant e-reader has a 6.8-inch glare-free display with an adjustable warm light — it's designed to feel as if you're reading from paper, according to Amazon. The Kindle offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, the brand says, and you can pair it with Bluetooth headphones if you prefer to listen to audiobooks.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 82,564 reviews on Amazon

Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled garage control hub comes with a sensor that allows you to control and monitor your garage door through a companion app. You can create schedules in the app to automatically open and close your garage and get real-time notifications when there’s any garage door activity.

4-star average rating from 83 reviews on Amazon

The Motorola Razr 5G is a modernized version of the old flip phone. Made of glass and stainless steel, its unique feature is its flexible OLED display module and special hinge system that prevents any crease in the screen. The Razr 5G fits comfortably in your palm or pocket and has 5G speed, according to the brand. It can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge, says Razr.

4.6-star average rating from 396 reviews on Amazon

This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is lightweight (about 12 pounds) and has a carrying handle so you can easily take it on the go. The speaker also includes LED lighting effects to create a cool ambience when playing music in the dark and has up to 30 hours of battery life, according to Sony.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,173 reviews on Amazon

Furbo’s dog camera — one of Select associate reporter Mili Godio’s favorite products for her dog Bella — is designed with a wide-angle camera that rotates 360 degrees. The camera automatically follows your pet as they move, and once you connect the device to the companion app, you can get real-time activity notifications on your phone, watch or tablet. There’s also a compartment built into the device to fill with treats, which you can toss to pets through the app.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 163,449 reviews on Amazon

This gaming bundle includes a 10th-generation Fire HD 8 tablet and a Luna Controller, compatible with the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. According to Amazon, the tablet has up to 12 hours of battery life; it has an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. The $10-a-month Luna subscription service — which includes hundreds of games — is not included in the bundle, but there is a seven-day free trial.

4.4-star average rating from 918 reviews on Amazon

One of our experts’ favorite Wi-Fi routers, this integrated cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 satellite system covers up to 5,000 square feet and 40-plus devices at one time so you can stream, game, and work without interruption. The built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports internet plans up to 4Gbps and is compatible with most cable service providers, Netgear says.

4.5-star average rating from 1,349 reviews on Amazon

The JBL Bar 5.1 delivers panoramic sound minus all the wires. It connects using an HDMI cable to deliver 550 watts of power and has a 10-inch wireless subwoofer to offer ground-shaking bass, the brand says. The built-in Wi-Fi integrates with Chromecast and Airplay 2 so you can stream your favorite music and movies. Everything you need to get that cinematic experience — a soundbar, subwoofer, remote, wall bracket and HDMI cable — comes in the box.

4.1-star average rating from 1,244 reviews on Amazon

This mini, 3.5-pound projector has a built-in 8400mAh battery and Bluetooth speaker, which means you can enjoy music and movies both inside and outdoors, without having to be near an outlet. The projector is also compatible with a TV Adapter, ChromeBook, Tablet and Blu-ray DVD player, and its battery runs up to 2.5 hours after a single charge, says Fangor.

4.6-star average rating from 409 reviews on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with 128GB and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which the company says supports superior camera quality and faster processing speeds compared to its previous 5G platforms. It is the largest of all the phones in the S22 series with a 6.8-inch display and comes with a built-in S Pen. It has a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the brand, should last for more than a day on a single charge.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 28,503 reviews on Amazon

The Bose 700 over ear headphones are some of the best if you're looking for active noise cancellation — they offer 11 levels of ANC plus "good, balanced sound quality and a super comfortable fit," as tech expert Whitson Gordon previously noted. The headphones can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 16,680 reviews on Amazon

This wireless portable speaker turns any room into a conference room — its circular design allows it to pick up sound from every angle, according to the brand, and all you have to do is connect it to Bluetooth or USB and dial in to calls. It's compatible with all leading unified communication platforms, and it's certified for Avaya, Cisco, Skype for business and more.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 601 reviews on Amazon

These earbuds are Sony's best wireless headphones for making calls since they provide the right sound for your surroundings, the brand says. They feature touch-control settings so you can pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 7,220 reviews on Amazon

This USB-C Battery Pack is lightweight at just 6.4 ounces and works with Samsung devices, Google devices and more, according to the brand. It attaches directly under the phone, so you can make calls while the phone is charging without any hassle, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 24,739 reviews on Amazon

These water-resistant earbuds use Samsung’s Active Noise Cancellation technology to eliminate sounds around you, the brand says. They have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they should be able to withstand intense workouts and walks in light rainstorms.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best tech sales on Amazon

Here are the best tech sales on Amazon right now during the Prime Early Access Sale that we think you’ll want to know about.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best tech sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering tech sales we recommend.

