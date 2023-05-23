Ready to build your new gaming setup? Amazon’s gaming week recently went live, and you can shop deals up to 60% off on top-rated gaming laptops, desktops, gaming controllers and gaming headsets. This limited-time sale also has discounted Fire TVs and other streaming devices, plus discounts on gaming accessories, like keyboards, mics and even gaming furniture.

Keep reading for the seven best gaming week deals, including Select favorites and top-rated options. The sale ends Sunday, May 28th, so fill your cart up before then.

Best Amazon gaming week deals to shop now

Below, we’ve rounded up the best gaming deals, including products from brands we’ve previously covered, and top-rated options, with over four stars.

4.7-star average rating from over 370,000 reviews

This bundle includes the Amazon Luna Controller and Fire TV Stick, which helps you stream your favorite subscription services. The Luna controller connects to your TV via Bluetooth and can be used as a remote to control your TV when you're not gaming, according to the brand. To fully make use of your Luna controller, you’ll need to sign on to Amazon Luna — Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Luckily for you, Amazon Luna has free games available to play if you're a Prime member — including Fortnite, Overcooked and Resident Evil 2.

4.6-star average rating from over 32,000 reviews

HyperX makes our favorite gaming headset, which is highly recommended by Select reporter, Harry Rabinowitz, who says he can wear these headphones for eight hours without any discomfort. Since they’re wired, you can use them with your PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (in handheld mode), PC and Mac. There is a detachable microphone too if you’re switching from co-op gaming to a solo session.

4.6-star average rating from over 7,300 reviews

The ASUS TUF is one of our favorite gaming monitors, thanks to its quick response times and high refresh rate (up to 165Hz). This particular model is 27 inches wide and offers HDMI connectivity. According to the brand, the monitor also sits on a stand that can tilt, swivel or pivot to accommodate your height and desk.

4.6-star average rating from over 7,300 reviews

A good microphone can help you record during your gaming sessions, if that’s something you’re into trying. This one is good for Twitch streaming, podcasts and even your daily Zoom meetings as it can record both vocals and instruments, according to the brand. It's also easy to set up and connects to your desktop through a USB cable.

4-star average rating from 40 reviews

Named one of our favorite gaming laptops of the year, the Razer Blade 15 has a 1440p resolution, Intel’s 12th gen processor and multiple ports (including USB-C, HDMI and Thunderbolt) for connectivity. It’s also relatively quiet, thanks to its several fans, according to the brand. Other than that, it has 1TB of storage, NVIDIA G-Sync (for tear-free and lag-free gaming) and quick load times, according to Razer.

4.5-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews

This gaming desktop comes with 8GB of RAM, which the brand says can help you multitask and keep multiple tabs open without lags. It’s rarely on sale, so this is a good opportunity to shop it at a reduced price. The Victius 15L comes with multiple ports, including a USB-C and USB-A, as well as RGB lighting, which lets you customize your desktop.

4.2-star average rating from over 18,500 reviews

If you already have all the gaming gear you need, maybe you’re in the market for some game room furniture, like this 60-inch wide bean bag chair. The chair is stuffed with shredded memory foam which helps maintain your body's shape, according to the brand. The microsuede cover is removable and washable too, and is resistant to stains, according to Chil Sack. Many Amazon shoppers also mention that it’s great for lounging on, or even sleeping on.

