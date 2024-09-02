Labor Day is over, but Amazon is extending discounts on products across brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Samsung, Keurig and Casper through tonight. And unlike Amazon’s October Prime Day event, which is happening in just a few weeks, the retailer’s Labor Day sale is open to all shoppers — yes, even those who are not Prime members.

I frequently cover sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day for NBC Select, so I know how to identify Labor Day deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Labor Day sales on Amazon to shop now. I’ll continue updating this list while Amazon's sale is still happening.

SKIP AHEAD Best Amazon Labor Day deals | Amazon Labor Day Lightning Deals | More Amazon Labor Day sales | How I picked the best Amazon Labor Day deals | Why trust NBC Select?

4.7-star average rating from 5,296 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of our favorite wireless earbuds — I wear mine daily while running, walking around New York City and on calls at work. The headphones offer active noise cancellation mode, as well as transparency mode to hear sounds around you and adaptive mode, which switches between ANC and transparency modes depending on your environment. The headphones come with a charging case and silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit. They’re also resistant to dust, sweat and water, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 198 reviews on Amazon

I live in a multi-pet household, so I constantly remove pet hair from furniture, carpets, and my clothes. This little tool makes that task very easy. To use Chom Chom’s pet hair remover, you roll it over hair, which gets collected inside the tool’s chamber. Then, when you’re done cleaning, you press a button on the handle to open the chamber and dump out the hair. Chom Chom’s roller is simple to use and highly effective, plus I love that it’s reusable.

4.6-star average rating from 473,568 reviews on Amazon

You can simultaneously dry and style your hair with this hot tool. It has a 2.4-inch detachable brush that creates shiny, smooth, voluminous curls and waves, regardless of your hair’s length. You can choose from low, medium and high heat settings. There’s also a cool mode to set styles.

4.5-star average rating from 422 reviews on Amazon

A portable personal fan like this one can keep you cool on hot days, plus lower your body temperature after working out or even blow drying your hair. It’s small enough to throw in a bag and has a built-in strap, allowing you to secure it to your wrist. You can choose from five adjustable speeds while using the rechargeable fan.

4.5-star average rating from 109,307 reviews on Amazon

This vegetable chopper helps you cut down on prep time in the kitchen. It comes with four interchangeable blades that let you slice, dice or spiralize ingredients, as well as a finger guard and cleaning accessories. The chopper has a lever on its lid that pushes food through the blades and into the attached catch tray. The entire kitchen gadget is dishwasher-safe.

4.5-star average rating from 124,284 reviews on Amazon

Prevent your shower or tub drain from getting clogged by installing the TubShroom. It fits inside the drain and catches hair without blocking the flow of water. To clean the gadget, you remove it from your drain, trash the hair and reinstall. The TubShroom fits standard drains that are between 1.5 and 1.75 inches wide. The brand also offers SinkShrooms for the bathroom and kitchen.

4.5-star average rating from 1,946 reviews on Amazon

Crest’s whitening strips are designed for those with sensitive teeth and earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. They're made with hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient that helps remove stains and brighten the appearance of your smile. This kit comes with enough strips for 18 treatments.

4.7-star average rating from 35,452 reviews on Amazon

23andMe’s test kit comes with everything you need to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab. Then, four to five weeks later, you’ll get your results online, including an ancestry composition report and information about traits you have a propensity for. You can also use your results to start building a family tree.

4.3-star average rating from 6,617 reviews on Amazon

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud Pillow is ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers, according to the brand. It’s made from memory foam that adapts to the shape of your head, neck and shoulders to cradle them while sleeping. The pillow has a soft feel and is five inches thick. It comes with a removable, machine-washable knit cover; you can also compress it to fit inside a suitcase if you’re traveling.

4.7-star average rating from 83,107 reviews on Amazon

You can watch your favorite shows and movies through streaming services and cable channels once you connect the Roku Express 4K+ to your TV with the included HDMI cable. The device offers 4K picture quality and comes with a voice remote.

4.0-star average rating from 24,452 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for an alternative to bug spray, try this rechargeable portable repeller. Inside the device, there’s a cartridge filled with scentless liquid repellent. Heat draws the repellent upward, diffusing it to create a 20-foot zone of mosquito protection. The repeller works for nine hours on a single charge. You need to replace the cartridge after 40 hours of use.

Best Labor Day mattress and bedding deals on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 8,136 reviews on Amazon

This sheet set is made from cotton percale, a crisp, cool material that’s soft against the skin. It’s available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes, as well as over a dozen patterns in neutral colors. The set has one fitted sheet, one top sheet and two pillowcases.

4.4-star average rating from 341,924 reviews on Amazon

Mellani makes one of our favorite sheet sets, and since it’s available in over a dozen colors, you’re sure to find a shade that matches your bedroom. The set comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases, all of which are made from a soft, lightweight microfiber material. You can purchase the sheet set in twin to California king sizes, plus options for extra tall mattresses.

Best Labor Day home deals on Amazon

4.1-star average rating from 10,292 reviews on Amazon

Clean any type of floor with Hoover’s corded upright vacuum, specifically designed for homes with pets. Its HEPA filter captures allergens like pet hair and dander and comes with a pet upholstery tool to remove hair. The vacuum’s 13-foot hose and crevice attachment help you tackle hard-to-reach areas like under furniture, stairs and high spaces. It also has a brush roll shutoff button, allowing you to quickly transition between cleaning carpets and hard floors.

4.4-star average rating from 14,424 reviews on Amazon

A humidifier like this can help alleviate conditions like dry skin, chapped lips and nosebleeds, which people tend to experience more often during the colder months. Levoit’s humidifier has a 2.5-liter top-fill tank with enough water to run quietly for about 25 hours. You can customize its mist output using the knob on the front of the appliance.

4.5-star average ratings from 562 reviews on Amazon

Get an up-close look at the birds visiting your home with this weather-resistant bird feeder, one of our favorite models. It has a built-in camera that runs on solar power and connects to a companion app, allowing you to livestream and save footage of the birds that stop by. The bird feeder, which has a 5-liter bin you fill with seed, can also automatically recognize different bird species.

Best Labor Day kitchen deals on Amazon

This personal blender comes with two 16-ounce cups that you can make smoothies in and drink your beverage from. To-go lids are also included with the blender, and all accessories are dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average from 7,275 reviews on Amazon

I keep this dishwasher-safe tumbler on my desk and bring it to workout classes. Made from stainless steel, it has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps my water cold for hours. The water bottle comes with a flexible straw lid that’s leak-resistant unless you spill it over, in my experience. It fits into most cup holders and has a handle. Hydro Flask’s Travel Tumbler is available in over a dozen colors and four sizes: 20, 28, 32 or 40 ounces.

Best Labor Day beauty and wellness deals on Amazon

4.4-star average rating from 174,583 reviews on Amazon

iHealth’s no-touch, battery-operated digital thermometer reads your temperature through sensors, which means you hover it over your forehead rather than place it directly on top. It gives you results within a few seconds of pressing the button and displays readings in bright LED lights so you can see them in the dark.

These hydrocolloid pimple patches made our list of the best acne spot treatments. They’re designed with microdarts, little drops of hyaluronic and salicylic acids that dissolve when they contact your pimple to calm irritation and prevent additional growth. You get eight pimple patches in a pack, plus eight swabs to clean your skin before application.

Best Labor Day tech deals on Amazon

Apple's AirTags help you keep track of your belongings, like keys, a wallet and suitcases. It connects to the Find My app on iPhones via Bluetooth, and when you're nearby the tracker, the app guides you toward your missing item. The app also allows you to play a sound through the tracker's built-in speaker. Apple AirTags come with a replaceable battery that lasts for over a year, according to the brand, and they're water- and dust-resistant.

4.0-star average rating from 4,807 reviews on Amazon

The Sony Linkbuds S won a NBC Select Wellness Award for their versatility — our testers enjoyed wearing them while exercising, commuting, working and talking on the phone. The wireless earbuds are small and lightweight, plus they offer active noise cancellation and have Amazon Alexa built-in. You get up to 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case. The earbuds also come with silicone tips in four sizes.

Best Labor Day Lightning Deals on Amazon

Amazon is running Lightning Deals during Labor Day, which are short-lived discounts on limited quantities of specific products. Below are Lightning Deals you can shop right now — I’ll continuously update this list.

Best Labor Day sales to shop on Amazon

Here are the best Labor Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best tech deals

Best home and kitchen deals

Best beauty and wellness deals

Best clothing and shoe deals

How I found the best Labor Day sales on Amazon

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the products I recommend are at least 20% off, highly rated and have at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Labor Day sales on Amazon, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off and align with NBC Select’s previous coverage.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.