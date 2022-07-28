Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you’re a parent shopping for your kid going back to school, a college student starting their next semester or you’re stocking up a home workstation, office supplies may be high on your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon has you covered — the retail giant is offering deep discounts (up to 68% off) on products from Sharpie, Papermate, EXPO and more. We combed through the sale and picked out some of the best deals available, all of which are at their lowest price in at least three months and have high ratings from shoppers.

This letter tray has six stackable tiers that can hold A4 sized folders and papers. It is made of plastic that’s 25% post-consumer recycled and has a 4.4-star average rating from over 2,600 reviews on Amazon.

This pack of 120 black ink ballpoint-style pens is at its lowest price ever. According to the brand, the 1-millimeter point pens have “ultra-low viscosity ink” as well as a long grip and thick barrel which offer a “smooth” and “comfortable” writing experience. The box has a 4.6-star average rating from 500 reviews on Amazon.

This solid wood guillotine-style paper trimmer can cut up to 15 sheets of paper at a time, according to the brand. X-ACTO says that the trimmer’s rubber feet help provide stability and the rubber grip offers control and comfort while slicing. It also has a self-sharpening system when its blade gets dull. The trimmer has a 4.5-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

If you have a dry erase whiteboard that needs deep cleaning, this one gallon bottle of cleaning spray may help. Expo says that this cleaner can remove marks from dry erase markers as well as any grease that may be leftover. All you have to do is spray your board and wipe, according to the brand. The cleaner has a 4.8-star average rating from over 700 reviews on Amazon.

This Sharpie pack includes 12 blue gel ink pens that are both “no smear” and “no bleed,” according to the brand. Each 0.7-millimeter point pen also has a contoured rubber grip. The pack has a 4.7-star average rating from over 11,000 reviews from Amazon.

