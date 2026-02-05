Any iPad is a versatile gadget — NBC Select staffers use them for watching shows, video chatting, following recipes or as total laptop replacements. But the iPad Mini might secretly be Apple’s most adaptable tablet of them all, and it’s 20% off right now. Learn why below.

Deal of the Day

The iPad mini has an 8.3-inch screen, which is smaller than the typical 11-inch screen in other models. Despite its smaller size, it has the same 10 hour battery life as other models, as well as an anti-reflective screen with great color contrast compared to the base iPad (A16). It’s also faster, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro, making it a good fit for artists and note taking. Plus, its small size makes it more comfortable to hold for long periods of time, and easier to pack in a bag or backpack.

Other Apple iPad sales happening now

Apple’s most affordable iPad, the A16 is great for most “iPad things,” like making video calls, watching shows and reading books. It has a large screen and speakers on each side for stereo-like audio.

The Apple Pencil Pro acts more like a real pencil than other models, with more precision and tilt. It also has extra features like double-tap and squeeze functions, plus pressure sensitivity. It’s compatible with the iPad Air, iPad Pro and latest iPad Mini.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, walking shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I’ve covered Apple and its products closely for years, trying new releases and comparing them to previous versions and similar competitors. For this piece, I checked Apple iPad prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.