Deal of the Day: The rarely on sale Apple Watch Ultra 2 is at its lowest price ever

If you own an iPhone, the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy. And while the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 10 are excellent models, neither has the durability or battery life of the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It rarely goes on sale, but it’s at its lowest price ever right now at 19% off.

Deal of the day: Apple Watch Ultra 2

I’ve been testing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the past few weeks. Its titanium frame and sapphire crystal glass display are more durable than other Apple Watches — I don’t freak out and look from scratches every time I accidentally bump my watch on a hard surface. It also has up to 36 hours of battery life: double that of the Apple Watch Series 10 and SE.

It has all of Apple’s latest software, including robust health, sleep and exercise tracking. That includes the Vitals app, which can help notify you when certain health metrics like heart rate, respiratory rate and wrist temperature are elevated.

Many, but not all, Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are on sale right now, so be sure to double check for that 19% off deal price.

Other Apple watches on sale right now

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, headphones, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked Apple Watch Ultra 2 prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

