Baggu sale: 16+ discounted items to shop before it ends

I’ve never received more enthusiastic messages and quick responses from when I alerted my colleagues to the current Baggu sale, which is offering up to 45% off its bestselling items through January 12. Almost every single one of our editors has a piece from the brand — our love for Baggu’s fun prints and easy-to-clean nylon bags runs deep.

“When I first discovered Baggu in 2019, most of what they sold was their Standard Baggu, and I didn’t know anyone who owned one,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “Now, every single one of my friends owns at least one, if not multiple, products from the brand, and I think this success is because their products are well-made, fun, and relatively affordable.”

The sale includes discounts on the brand’s popular reusable grocery bags and its Nylon Crescent Bag. Since every item that’s discounted is final sale, I highly recommend paying close attention to the measurements and care instructions before checking out. Keep in mind not all colorways are on sale, too.

This bag is “incredibly spacious — I can fit my wallet, scarf, sunglasses, water bottle, umbrella and more into this bag,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, who’s taken this bag on international trips to Japan, Denmark and more. “It’s incredibly sturdy, and even after all these years, there hasn’t been any rips or noticeable damage.”

“These bags can carry more than I can,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who likes to use these during weekly grocery runs. “They come with matching pouches that, after you’re done using the bag, you can fold the bag easily back into. It makes storing something large feel like you’re actually storing something small.”

“I’ve gifted family members and friends these pouches because they’re so practical and come in the cutest, most colorful prints,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “They’re useful for organizing your cords, makeup, skin care and travel essentials.” The set comes with three pouches — a small, medium and large option — and is made of the brand’s signature machine-washable nylon blend.

“I love how puffy and padded this case is — it gives me such a sense of peace knowing my laptop will be safe during my daily commute and when traveling,” says former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider. “I’ve had it for years and the Velcro hasn’t ripped or gotten messy, and the entire case still looks brand new. Plus, the fun patterns make it really easy to spot in my bag.”

When Rodriguez found out about this Collina Strada collaboration, she immediately ordered it. “I love that this is stylish enough to wear on a night out but also spacious enough to hold my essentials without being too bulky,” she says. She loves the bag’s design elements, including its wide strap, which sits comfortably on her shoulder and the large outside pockets, which allow her to grab her lip balm or cardholder quickly.

“I use the Standard Baggu for anything and everything; it’s my go-to bag for grocery shopping and taking books home from the library,” says former NBC Select page Ella Morrissey. “The material is thin but sturdy and holds more than I could imagine. I save so much money by no longer purchasing plastic/paper bags.”

“This fanny pack is secretly huge — it holds way more than I ever expected (including a 12-ounce bottle of water), and as someone who’s a Bag Lady™ I’ve been so pleased with this purchase,” says Schneider. “The straps are adjustable, so it’s easy to wear it as a traditional fanny or as more of a crossbody bag. The nylon’s also easy to clean, and I don’t really have to worry about it that much, which is nice. Overall, I’m really pleased with this purchase.”

This is one of the many items I plan to buy before the sale ends. I love its slouchy shape and know it’ll be just as spacious and durable as my other Baggu items. Like the brand’s other bags, it’s machine washable and has an adjustable strap. The best part is that it can fit one of the brand’s laptop sleeves, so it has a lot of versatility.

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and sales from retailers including Amazon, Uniqlo and Lululemon. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has regularly covered deals and sales for over two years. For this article, we compiled a list of our favorite Baggu items among the NBC Select team.

