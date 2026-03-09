The Beats Studio Pro are great over-ear headphones that are normally well over $300 — but at 51 percent off right now, they are a must buy, matching their lowest price this year. All seven colors are on sale, so you don’t have to compromise on style either. Grab a pair of the wireless headphones while you can still save $180.

I’ve tested a lot of headphones — Beats are generally good, fully featured and cross compatible with Apple and Android devices, making them a great option, especially when they’re on sale. The Beats Studio Pro over-ear, wireless headphones have noise-canceling and transparency modes, multiple sound profiles, and an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours. Plus you can plug in via USB-C to unlock higher quality audio playback on certain devices.

Why this deal is worth it

They’re 51% off — that’s $180 off.

They’re at their lowest price of 2026.

They work seamlessly with both Apple and Android devices.

They come in seven colors.

Other Beats headphones on sale

These portable wireless earbuds are a great alternative to over-ear headphones if you’re looking for something small and pocketable. Like the Beats Studio Pro, they work well on both iPhone and Android, have noise-canceling and transparency modes, and have an impressive up to 36 hours of battery life (with the charging case).

These are some of the most secure workout headphones I’ve ever tested. They have a large ear hook shape that keeps them firmly in place, making them a great fit for indoor and outdoor workouts alike. You can learn more in my Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on fitness trackers, walking shoes, and cameras. I’ve been testing earbuds and headphones for years — I try new models constantly, comparing them to previous versions and competitors. For this piece, I checked Beats prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more