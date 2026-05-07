Outside of a warm yet breathable comforter and a supportive mattress, the most important thing to ensure good sleep is a comfortable pillow. Unfortunately, it’s common for many flimsy or bulky pillows to degrade in quality over time and become deformed. Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, however, don’t have this problem. And right now they’re almost 50 percent off on Amazon.

Deal of the day

The pillows, which are best for people who prefer a soft (versus firm) feel, also have an airy cover made from cotton, making them compatible for hot sleepers, as well as multiple sleep positions. The down alternative fill has a “no shift” texture, so even if you toss and turn a lot when you sleep, it won’t move or become misshapen, according to the brand.

While the pillows have a soft feel, they’re still supportive and help people with chronic back and neck pain relieve their discomfort, according to the more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One shopper who “suffers with migraines and chronic neck and back pain” called them a “life saver.” Another reviewer says that the pillows hold their shape well over time. Plus, they’re machine washable for easy cleaning and come in queen, king and square-shaped European sizes.

Why this deal is worth it

These pillows have a 4.4 average star rating from more than 260,000 shoppers. Shoppers say they hold their shape very well over time, which is a big plus for pillows of this price range.

48% off

176,000+ five-star ratings

10,000+ five-star reviews

Helps with migraines and neck and back pain, according to shoppers

Machine washable

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I’ve also written about home and kitchen appliances, cleaning, organizing and bedding. I’ve written about the best blankets, mattresses for back pain, wedge pillows that help with acid reflux and more.

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