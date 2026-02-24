If you’re one of the many people with acid reflux, then you know the irritation that comes with symptoms like heart burn and chest pain, and how much they affect everyday tasks like eating and sleeping. In fact, when you go to bed, you probably notice those symptoms become even more apparent, which is why many gastroenterologists recommend using a wedge pillow to help with acid reflux. The symptoms of acid reflux occur when stomach acid travels up to the esophagus after you consume food and drinks, according to Dr. Gulchin Ergun a board-certified gastroenterologist at Houston Methodist Leading Medicine. It happens often when you’re laying down and sleeping because you don’t swallow when you sleep, according to Ergun. Swallowing usually gets rid of residual acid, but since this doesn’t happen when you sleep, gravity has to do the rest of the work.

This is why a wedge pillow can help relieve those symptoms — unlike traditional pillows, they help elevate the upper body, mainly the chest and throat, and keep stomach acid down. To learn more about how to find the best wedge pillows for acid reflux, I spoke with Ergun and other experts about what to look for as you shop.

How I picked the best wedge pillows for acid reflux

There are a few important factors to consider when shopping for a wedge pillow for acid reflux. Here is everything our experts recommended I keep in mind when making this list:

Height: Since elevating the head and chest is the most important part of relieving symptoms of acid reflux when lying in bed, it’s best to shop for wedge pillows that are at least six to eight inches high, according to Ergun. While a regular pillow lifts your head, it doesn’t do as much as a wedge pillow when it comes to elevating your esophagus high enough to prevent acid from rising.

Additionally, Ergun recommends shopping for a pillow that starts at the top of your abdomen and lifts your chest and head. The pillow should also fit comfortably at the head of the bed, which may also depend on the size of the mattress. I made sure all of the pillows in the list below are at least six inches high.

Firmness: While the texture and firmness of any pillow comes down to preference, Ergun recommends using a wedge pillow with at least a medium firmness, since one that’s too soft won’t provide enough support. “It has to be high enough to maintain that angle and you don’t want to sink into it,” says Ergun. In terms of material, most wedge pillows, similar to regular pillows, are made out of memory foam, down, or down alternative. Memory foam provides pressure relief and supports the body, according to other experts I’ve spoken with in the past, but which material you choose comes down to what you find is most comfortable. While height is the most important factor, I made sure to include wedge pillows that mention a firm texture, when possible.

The best wedge pillows for acid reflux

All of the products below have at least a four-star average rating from 500 or more shoppers on Amazon or at least 100 on their brand site.

Best overall wedge pillow for acid reflux

This wedge pillow comes in several heights, which allows you to find the right size for your body and mattress size. It’s 7.5 inches tall, 24 inches long and 24 inches wide, though there are other sizes available. It has a high-density foam material on the inside and memory foam on the top layer. The pillow also has a removable, machine-washable cover. It’s also great for relieving back and shoulder pain (in addition to acid reflux), and it helps provide support to the body after surgery, according to the brand. The pillow also has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 28,500 shoppers on Amazon.

Best splurge wedge pillow for acid reflux

The Avocado wedge pillow is made from sustainably-sourced latex material that is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, according to the brand. It also comes with a removable and machine-washable cotton cover that repels dust mites, according to the brand. It also notes that the pillow helps with symptoms of acid reflux, snoring, neck and back pain and sleep apnea. Additionally, the pillow has a 4-star average rating from 245 reviews. Plus, it’s also great for use as a platform for a laptop and for elevating your legs.

Best adjustable wedge pillow for acid reflux

Bedluxe Wedge Pillow Headboard $ 39.99 $ 48.99 Amazon Now 18% off What to know Material: memory foam and high-density foam | Height(s): 9 and 12 in. What we like Has adjustable height

Has adjustable shape

Supports legs Something to note Only available in two heights

This memory foam wedge pillow has 10 adjustable formations, so it’s easy to find the right shape to help with acid reflux and other problems. With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it helps reduce snoring and back pain, it provides support for people who are pregnant and it also elevates your legs after surgery or injury, according to the brand. It also has an adjustable strap, a handle and a breathable, machine-washable cover.

Best wedge pillow for acid reflux under $100

This wedge pillow, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 579 reviews, is available in three sizes and made from proprietary high-density foam. According to the brand, it helps with acid reflux, snoring, poor circulation, shoulder pain, allergies and hiatal hernia. It also has a machine-washable bamboo cover. It’s available in heights of seven, 10, and 12 inches, with a standard width and depth size of 24 inches by 24 inches.

Best affordable wedge pillow for acid reflux

Made from high-density foam that provides relief to pressure points on the body, this wedge pillow maintains its shape after being slept on, according to the brand. The cover is removable and machine washable and it has an anti-slip bottom to prevent it from sliding around your bed if you move around. It also has a 4.4-star average rating from 1,356 shoppers on Amazon.

How to shop for wedge pillows for acid reflux

There are a few important priorities to keep in mind when shopping for a wedge pillow to help with your acid reflux symptoms. Here’s what our experts recommend:

Decide on the right height and length

As Ergun previously mentioned, you have to make sure the pillow is high enough to angle the esophagus down. “Wedge pillows help by elevating the head and upper torso, not just the head,” says Dr. Heather Viola, a primary care physician at Mount Sinai Doctors-Ansonia. “This incline uses gravity to keep stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus, which reduces nighttime heartburn and reflux symptoms.” With this in mind, shop for a wedge pillow that is no shorter than 6 inches, ideally at least 7 to 8 inches and up to 12 inches, according to Viola. Additionally, make sure it’s long enough to hold up the top part of your back and shoulders.

Prioritize comfort and firmness

When buying a wedge pillow — as with any pillow — you should make sure that it isn’t too soft or too firm. With a wedge pillow, however, it’s important that it’s more on the medium-to-firm side, as this will allow it to provide support over time, according to Viola. She also recommends a wedge pillow that mentions memory foam or high density foam to ensure it’s supportive enough. Also, a breathable cover may prevent you from overheating.

Frequently asked questions What position should you sleep in with a wedge pillow? Both Ergun and Viola recommend sleeping either on your back or on your left side if you use a wedge pillow for acid reflux. Sleeping on your back lets acid remain in the stomach, and sleeping on your left side helps because on that side your stomach sits lower than your esophagus (compared to the right side), according to Viola. She doesn’t recommend sleeping on your stomach with a wedge pillow because it increases abdominal pressure. What height should a wedge pillow be for acid reflux? As I mentioned above, both Ergun and Viola recommend using a wedge pillow that is at least 6 inches high but no more than 12 inches. This supports the head, shoulders and top part of your back and prevents acid from coming up.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Gulchin Ergun is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Houston Methodist Leading Medicine.

is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Houston Methodist Leading Medicine. Dr. Heather Viola is a board-certified primary care physician at Mount Sinai Doctors-Ansonia.

Why trust NBC Select?

I'm a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and kitchen products, including roundups, reviews and guides. I also write about wellness and heath, including lumbar support pillows, risks of hot showers and neck pain treatments. I interviewed experts for their guidance and included products that are highly reviewed for this article.

