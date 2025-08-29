When your hair feels heavy or lifeless, try a clarifying shampoo. It can remove excess buildup, and give a deeper clean than regular shampoo. However, it’s not designed for everyday use — otherwise, it could dry out your hair or fade color, according to experts, who say once per week is more ideal.

We spoke to hairstylists, trichologists and dermatologists about what to consider when shopping for a clarifying shampoo and how to determine which one is best for your hair type. We also compiled expert-recommended and highly rated options to consider using.

How we picked the best clarifying shampoos

Proceed with caution when using a clarifying shampoo since their cleansing ingredients are stronger than those in your standard shampoo. That being said, we kept the following in mind:

Gentle cleansers: Many clarifying shampoos are formulated with sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), a deep-clean foaming agent that can also be drying. Avoid it when possible and choose options with gentle cleansers, like apple cider vinegar, which help maintain scalp health, says certified trichologist Shab Caspara.

Color-safe options: Sulfates and certain shampoos can strip color-treated hair, so look for options labeled color-safe and sulfate-free if you have a dye job, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jessie Cheung.

Hydrating ingredients: To counteract the drying nature of clarifying shampoos, use one that also has hydrating ingredients like argan oil and glycerin.

The best clarifying shampoos in 2026

Below is a list of expert-recommended and highly rated clarifying shampoos to consider. All of them are sulfate-free and made with gentle cleansers.

Best overall

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner has apple cider vinegar to remove dirt, oil and buildup from previous hair products. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses this shampoo once a week to prevent her hair from looking weighed down after using various hair care products daily. Suitable for all hair colors, types and textures, it also has hydrolyzed keratin to help reduce frizz and add shine, according to the brand.

Best for color-treated hair

This Olaplex shampoo, a color-safe weekly treatment, is made with a proprietary clarifying system that removes scalp buildup, including excess oil, heavy metals and chlorine, according to the brand. After cleansing, your hair isn’t left feeling dried out because Olaplex’s pH-balanced formula helps maintain moisture while increasing volume, shine and softness, according to the brand. The shampoo is also highly rated with a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews at Sephora.

Best exfoliating

Unlike some textured clarifying shampoos that use salt to exfoliate and remove buildup, this salt-free option comes recommended by Caspara because it gives a deep clean without stripping the hair of moisture. It also has rhassoul clay to remove product buildup, dead cells and excess sebum, which is an oil produced by your sebaceous glands, according to the brand. It also has sodium hyaluronate, which is similar to hyaluronic acid, to hydrate and moisturize the scalp, and hibiscus extract to exfoliate and retain moisture, according to Reverie.

Best for extending washes

Extend the period of time between washes with this creamy shampoo, which removes product buildup, heavy metals, oil and more with ingredients like activated charcoal, magnetic polymer and a naturally derived chelating agent, according to the brand. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Amazon. Living Proof recommends following up with a conditioner or hair mask after each use.

Best for fine hair

This clarifying shampoo is a top-rated option for those with fine hair. It gently cleanses your hair and scalp with apple cider vinegar and argan oil. Reviewers say it’s also moisturizing, gives the hair body and minimizes frizz — but to remember a little goes a long way.

Best moisturizing

Moroccan Oil Clarifying Shampoo $ 30.00 Amazon $ 30.00 Sephora What to know Key ingredients: argan oil, panthenol and keratin | Recommended frequency by brand: every two weeks or 1-2 times a week if you use lots of hair products or swim regularly What we like Strengthens hair

Safe for color-treated hair

Improves manageability Something to note Strong scent

This option comes recommended by Cheung because it has a hydrating blend of jojoba and avocado oils. It’s also made with argan oil, which helps retain moisture, and keratin to help strengthen hair, according to our experts.

Best for hard water

This clarifying shampoo has activated charcoal to absorb any toxins, oil and dirt, plus salicylic acid to clear sebum buildup, according to K18. The citrus-scented shampoo, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,600 reviews on Amazon, also includes glycerin and a proprietary peptide formula to help strengthen and moisturize hair, according to the brand.

Best for curly/coily hair

This clarifying shampoo is made for curly or coily hair textures, and it’s great to use after taking out a protective style like twists and box braids, according to the brand. With ingredients like matcha green tea and aloe vera, it works to remove buildup without reducing the hair’s natural oils, according to Pattern. The shampoo has a 4.7-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Ulta.

Best for swimmers

This Malibu C clarifying shampoo comes recommended by Shawn Harvey, a Philadelphia-based licensed cosmetologist and curly hair specialist, who often starts every service with this product. “The clarifying shampoos I look for have to be sulfate-free and able to remove product buildup without being too drying,” says Harvey. It’s also great for swimmers who want to remove chlorine from their hair, according to Shelly Aguirre, a Chicago-based hairstylist.

Best scented

With its honey-like texture, this option removes mineral and hard water build-up without stripping your hair of natural oils, according to the brand. It also includes moisturizing ingredients like honey to soften the hair and willow bark extract to exfoliate, according to the brand. It has a 4.2-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Target, and reviewers recommend starting with a small amount and focusing on the scalp for best results.

Best for strengthening hair

Odele Clarifying Shampoo $ 11.99 Ulta $ 11.99 Odele Beauy What to know Key ingredients: rice protein and amaranthus caudatus seed extract | Recommended frequency by brand: once a week What we like Suitable for all hair types

Dermatologist-tested

Natural fragrance Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This cucumber, oak moss and ocean-scented clarifying shampoo is a sulfate-free option. It helps get rid of buildup from products, pollutants and chlorine, plus strengthens hair with amino acids.

Best for medium/thick hair

This color-safe shampoo is a great option if you have medium to thick hair that needs a weekly deep clean. Not only does it cleanse the scalp with charcoal powder and hops extract, but it gently removes product and oil buildup, says Caspara. The formula’s coconut fatty acid blend and glycerin also help counteract the drying that generally occurs when using a clarifying shampoo, according to the brand.

Best soothing

Not only does this shampoo give you a deep clean with the help of apple cider vinegar, but it also soothes any irritation you’re experiencing with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, according to the brand. And although this is suitable for all hair types, it’s especially great if you want shinier hair, according to Aveeno.

Best for protective styles

Consider this shampoo, which comes recommended by NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, if you have textured hair, relaxed hair or a protective style. It has apple cider vinegar, hemisqualane (a silicone alternative) and sea moss extract to remove build-up, moisturize, prevent breakage and define your hair’s pattern, according to the brand.

How to shop for a clarifying shampoo

When shopping for a clarifying shampoo, our experts recommend considering your hair type, overall scalp health and ingredients that address your specific hair concerns and needs.

Ingredients

Consider a clarifying shampoo that can remove buildup with gentle ingredients, according to our experts. For example, Caspara says apple cider vinegar can help reset your scalp’s pH level, and sodium cocoyl isethionate, a derivative of coconut oil, can clean without causing irritation. Another gentle cleanser that removes oil and buildup is,

It should also have moisturizing ingredients to prevent dryness. Glycerin, argan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, honey and shea butter are just a few, according to our experts.

Avoid ingredients like formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates and sulfates, which can damage your hair, according to our experts. Formaldehyde can sometimes act as a preservative in clarifying shampoos but is a known carcinogen, experts say. Depending on your hair or scalp type, sulfates can strip hair of natural oils and be irritating to the scalp since they are intense detergents, according to our experts.

Hair type

All hair types can benefit from clarifying shampoo, but there are specific ingredients that work best for each one.

Dry/damaged hair: For those with dry or damaged hair (or both), a clarifying shampoo may strip away oils because of harsh cleansers like sulfates, which can weaken hair and may worsen dryness, says certified trichologist Afsennah Kalanawi. Consider one that is sulfate-free and made with moisturizing ingredients, like glycerin, to prevent excess damage and dryness, says Kalanawi.

For those with dry or damaged hair (or both), a clarifying shampoo may strip away oils because of harsh cleansers like sulfates, which can weaken hair and may worsen dryness, says certified trichologist Afsennah Kalanawi. Consider one that is sulfate-free and made with moisturizing ingredients, like glycerin, to prevent excess damage and dryness, says Kalanawi. Fine hair: Consider a lightweight formula made without heavy oils or butters that are harder to wash out, like coconut oil or castor oil. Argan oil and jojoba oil are better options.

Consider a lightweight formula made without heavy oils or butters that are harder to wash out, like coconut oil or castor oil. Argan oil and jojoba oil are better options. Oily hair: Experts say that excess oil can be removed by a standard clarifying shampoo. Although many experts recommend staying away from sulfates as much as possible, they may not be as bad for people with oily hair, experts say.

Experts say that excess oil can be removed by a standard clarifying shampoo. Although many experts recommend staying away from sulfates as much as possible, they may not be as bad for people with oily hair, experts say. Keratin-treated hair: Be cautious of using a clarifying shampoo since it can diminish the longevity of the treatment, says Kalanawi.

Scalp condition

If you have a pre-existing scalp condition like psoriasis or experience dandruff, you should avoid using a clarifying shampoo because it can aggravate these conditions, according to our experts.

Frequently asked questions Who should use a clarifying shampoo? Clarifying shampoos can be beneficial for everyone, says Kalanawi. They’re especially helpful if you exercise frequently, use a lot of hair styling products or don’t shampoo your hair often, according to hairstylist Courtney Foster. However, how often or which type of clarifying shampoo will vary from person to person, depending on their hair texture and scalp health. Does clarifying shampoo remove color? Yes, a majority of deep-cleaning agents in clarifying shampoos will fade out hair color. This only applies to color-treated hair, so it will not affect your natural color, says Kalanawi. If you are concerned about clarifying shampoos stripping your hair color, use a sulfate-free option. How often should you use a clarifying shampoo? Limit use to once a week, says Kalanawi. However, there is no one-size-fits-all rule: Your wash schedule should depend on how much you struggle with oil buildup and excess product residue. Start small with the expectation that you will see visible results after a handful of washes, according to our experts. For example, swimmers who are regularly in chlorinated water may want to use a clarifying shampoo about once a week to help remove chlorine from their hair, says Cheung. Others simply looking for more bounce and less weight should assess the state of their hair after a couple of washes. After that, you can use your best judgment and incorporate a clarifying shampoo as needed, according to Cheung. Use a conditioner or hair mask to keep your strands hydrated after a deep cleanse, she says. Can you overuse a clarifying shampoo? You can absolutely overuse a clarifying shampoo. If you use it too frequently, you are actually stripping your hair of its natural oils, which will make it feel dry and cause breakage, says Kalanawi. Overusing a clarifying shampoo also affects your scalp: It can cause your scalp to become dry, disrupt its microbiome and cause your hair to become brittle as a result, says Caspara.

