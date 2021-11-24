Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Black Friday just around the corner, the holiday shopping season has gone into overdrive. And with global supply chain issues dominating headlines, it may be prudent for shoppers to strike while the iron is still hot — Black Friday sales and deals started exceedingly early this year. Some of the largest retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy and Macy’s, continue to offer deep discounts on popular items.

Tech gifts are popular with a majority of Americans — according to Statista, 61 percent of surveyed Americans planned to purchase electronics and accessories as gifts during the 2021 holiday season. To help readers tailor their Black Friday shopping lists, we compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite discounts to shop during the holidays, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’d get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Tech sales from Microsoft, Samsung and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday tech sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Tech deals on TVs, laptops and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday tech deals, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews at Best Buy

Samsung is a solid TV brand to buy, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This 75-inch Samsung TV has 4K resolution, is HDR compatible and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, according to Samsung. It also comes with Best Buy’s price-match guarantee.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon

We previously highlighted Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices in our guide to streaming devices in 2020. This new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and is 40 percent more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K, according to Amazon.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from around 2,000 reviews at Best Buy

We included a previous Macbook Pro in our guide to laptops in 2020, and according to tech expert Whitson Gordon, the 13-inch version is best for mobile use. This Macbook Pro has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. It also comes with Best Buy’s price-match guarantee.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from over 47,000 reviews on Amazon

We included the 1TB version of this drive in our guide to external hard drives in 2021. Select contributor Rebecca Isaacs called the drive “tough as nails” and said it provides durability for those who need storage on the go.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon

Google says this smart thermostat allows you to control the temperature from your phone and schedule heating and cooling. It also turns off when you leave to save energy. It can work without a C wire in most homes, according to the retailer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,520 reviews at Best Buy

According to the brand, this leather-banded smartwatch passed military-grade tests for durability and water resistance. The battery also lasts over a day on one charge, according to Samsung. It also comes with Best Buy’s price-match guarantee.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 31,000 ratings on Amazon

This tablet from Amazon has 12 hours of battery life, according to Amazon, 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM. It has a 10.1-inch, 1080p display and comes with hands-free Alexa.

Lowest price in 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 735 reviews on Amazon

We highlighted several Canon DSLR cameras in our guide to DSLR cameras in 2021. It has a 26.2-megapixel resolution CMOS sensor and can take 4K video, according to Canon.

