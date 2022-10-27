As we near the holiday season, some retailers are opting to start their Black Friday sales early again this year. In 2021, retailers offered early deals because of shipping delays and supply chain concerns. But, 44 percent of surveyed holiday shoppers said they would shop for holiday gifts early this year as they worry inflation will impact prices in later months according to the National Retail Federation. Best Buy is one of several retailers hopping in on offering Black Friday deals now, with the retailer announcing the start of the sale on Oct. 24.

Products that are part of the deal event will be labeled online with “Black Friday Deal.” Best Buy says that items bought through Oct. 24 and Dec. 31 will have an extended return period through Jan. 14, 2023, with exceptions on certain products. Best Buy does offer a Price Match Guarantee, with more specifics available on the retailer’s website.

If you’re looking to take advantage of early Black Friday deals, we have compiled some of the best deals and sales Best Buy is offering during its early Black Friday sales, based on previous coverage and Select reader interest. In order to assure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure that a product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday sale

We’re highlighting some of the best sales we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best products to consider from the Best Buy Black Friday sale

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale, using Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure their discounts are at historical lows. All of these products are at their lowest price in three months; some of these products were also available at the same low price during the mid-October sales at Best Buy which was in competition with the Prime Day-like sale that Amazon hosted.

This OLED TV from LG has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other streaming platforms (accessed with your subscription) and over 300 free LG Channels. The brand says the TV has 100 percent accurate color and color contrast because of the self-lit OLED pixels. You can use your voice to control the TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and more.

Ninja’s 10-quart capacity air fryer has two baskets that allow you to cook two foods in two different ways at the same time. The air fryer offers six cooking methods like roasting, dehydrating, baking and more. You can set the air fryer to cook between 105 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer also comes with dishwasher-safe crisper plates and a smart thermometer.

These wireless over-ear headphones from Beats come with an adaptive noise canceling feature, which blocks external noise to provide clear audio, according to the brand. The headphones support up to 22 hours of battery life with the noise canceling on, and up to 40 hours of playback time with the feature shut off. You can take calls, control your music and activate Siri with on-ear controls, and, according to the brand, the soft over-ear cushions provide comfort and added sound isolation.

This wi-fi router from Select-favorite brand NETGEAR provides expanded network capacity and extended coverage, according to the brand. The router has a triple-core processor and 512MB of RAM. You can set up your router and manage your network from the NETGEAR Nighthawk app.

This gaming laptop comes with the Windows 11 operating system and has a 15.6-inch HD screen with LED backlight. It has an 8GB system memory to smoothly run your games and videos and comes with 256GB Solid State Drive to save files and store data. The computer has an HDMI output so you can connect to another monitor or TV and a headphone/microphone combo jack. It’s important to note, however, that this does not have a built-in DVD/CD drive, in case you prefer gaming with physical discs.

This five-quart Insignia air fryer can roast, bake or fry your food at temperatures ranging from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, and has an auto shut-off timer to automatically stop to prevent overcooking, according to the brand.

This mesh Wi-Fi system from NETGEAR provides up to 6000 square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage and can be set up through the brand’s Orbi app. The system has a 3-port ethernet switch for wired connection for your computers. Parents can set up parental controls to monitor and pause the Internet, according to the brand.

This adjustable kettlebell from Tru Grit can provide resistance ranging from 7.7 pounds to 40 pounds in what the brand calls a “space-saving design.” You can adjust the weight by removing one of the six metal plates, and you do not need to remove the weight plates in a specific order.

This expert-recommended vertical climber offers a zero-impact combination of cardio and strength training in a single workout, according to the brand. Using the BILT smartphone app, you can access instructor-led fitness classes. The CLMBR can support people who are up to seven feet tall and can support up to 350 pounds in user weight.

The Shark Air Purifier 6 comes with a Shark anti-allergen HEPA filter, which the brand says has an advanced odor guard on it. The brand says the air purifier delivers clean air for up to 1,200 square feet.

