The Consumer Electronics Show is an annual tech trade convention that essentially takes over Las Vegas for a full week in early January. Hundreds of tech companies flood multiple convention halls to show off their latest products and prototypes before they hit the market — I’ve walked over 10 miles in one day at CES just trying to see everything.

While I did not attend the show in person this year, I did watch from home and found a few standout products worth knowing about. See my favorite products of CES 2025 below.

The best products from CES 2025

I selected practical, innovative and peculiar products across categories like smart home, laptops, skin care and more. I also tried to choose a mix of products available now and ones coming sometimes in the future.

Products at CES are often previews or prototypes — you won’t be able to order most of the products on this list quite yet.

Best smart frame: PocketBook InkPoster (pre-order)

This could be the digital art frame I’ve been waiting for. It uses some of the latest color E Ink screen technology to display a vibrant, glare-free, paper-like image, according to the brand. It only needs to be charged about once a year, and the poster will connect to the InkPoster app for uploading and managing artwork. The frame is made of aluminum, and is available in 13.3, 28.5 and 31.5-inch sizes. My only wish is that the price was a bit lower.

Best vacuum: Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock makes some of our favorite robot vacuums, and this latest flagship model has a large, articulating arm that can pick up and move small objects out of the way as it cleans. During its first cleaning, the robot marks objects to lift, then circles back to move those objects and clean those areas later, according to the band. The arm folds away neatly into the robot when not in use.

Similar to the brand’s other high-end robot vacuums, the Saros Z70 will vacuum as well as mop, intelligently map and navigate your home. It also comes with a base station that charges the robot, refills its water tanks, cleans it mops and empties its dustbin.

Best laptop: Lenovo ThinBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop’s screen can extend to 16.7-inches tall at the push of a button (and the whir of some motors). At first, the extra screen real estate is neatly tucked into the laptop’s chassis. Hitting a specific key or holding your hand to the webcam activates the motors and extends the display. Otherwise, it looks like a normal laptop, with a relatively small form-factor and vivid OLED display. The laptop will be available for purchase in June of 2025 starting at $3,499, according to the brand.

Best travel: Roam SodaTop

We love bubbly water makers, but they are typically bound to the confines of the kitchen counter. Not anymore with the Roam Sodatop. It’s a water bottle top with a slot for a CO2 canister. Screw it on, drop in the canister and voila: carbonated water in your favorite water bottle (or Roam’s custom bottles), wherever you are.

Best robot buddy: Mirumi

Mirumi is a fuzzy little robot designed to act baby-ish — it moves its head to imitate curiosity, bashfulness and other emotions. It has long arms you can move to attach it to a bag or purse, or you can just put it on your arm. It’s being made by Yukai Engineering, a brand that has released a variety of cute robot companions before this one. It has a few sensors inside that allow it to respond to touch, movement and distance. I think it’s absolutely adorable.

The brand will launch a crowdfunding campaign for the product in fall of 2025, with a planned cost of around $70.

Best phone: TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Hand-out / TCL Communication Technology Hol

This budget-friendly phone from TCL doesn’t seem all that unique until you press a specific button on its right side — it switches the phone from normal mode to an e-reader-like “Ink Mode.” You can customize how far into Ink Mode you want to go, but the Max Ink Mode looks the most interesting — it limits notifications and even app functionality for a more e-reader-like experience and boosts the battery life to up to 27 days, according to the brand. The phone will launch in the U.S. sometime this year for $199.99.

Best mobile accessory: Belkin Stage PowerGrip

Have you ever wished your iPhone felt more like a point-and-shoot camera? This iPhone accessory from Belkin adds a chunky grip and camera button to your iPhone. It connects magnetically via MagSafe and also acts as a battery pack, wirelessly charging your phone or another device with the built-in cable. It will come in five colors and launch sometime in May of 2025.

Best gaming: Lenovo Legion Go S

The original Lenovo Legion Go wasn’t one of my favorite handheld gaming consoles. This new version could change that, largely because one model comes powered by SteamOS.

One of the reasons the Steam Deck is one of the best handheld gaming consoles is the operating system — SteamOS is fast, easy to use and intuitive, especially compared to some Windows handhelds I’ve tried in the past. The Lenovo Legion Go S will be the first non-Steam Deck console to have SteamOS built-in — I look forward to seeing how it performs. The Lenovo Legion Go S powered by SteamOS will be available starting May of 2025 with an expected starting price of $499.99, according to the brand.

Most fun TV: LG StanbyMe 2

This isn’t the most practical TV at CES, but it is absolutely the most fun. The Stanbyme 2 is a 27-inch battery-powered TV you can take with you wherever you want — it gets up to four hours of screen-on time. On the show floor, the brand showed off accessories like a carrying strap and a folio case that makes it look like a giant tablet. The remote magnetically attaches to the frame, it has two USB-C ports for charging and accessories, plus one HDMI input.

Best skin-care: L’Oreal Cell BioPrint

This is a tabletop device that can provide personalized analysis and assessment of your skin in around five minutes using a skin sample, according to the brand. It provides data about things like your skin’s biological age, barrier function and wrinkles, as well as how prone your skin is to conditions like dark spots or enlarged pores, how strong your skin will react to certain active ingredients such as retinol and more. It seems to be aimed at businesses and dermatologists rather than personal home use.

Skin-care runner up: Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask (pre-order)

Nanoleaf is one of our favorite smart light brands — this is the first skin care product from the brand. The company has made excellent smart lights for years, and while a light therapy mask sounds like a bit of a strange turn at first, it’s technically still lights, just ones that wrap around your face. And hey, Therabody, a company best known for massage guns, makes one of our favorite red light therapy wands, so you never know.

The main reason I’m excited for this launch is the price — $150. FDA-cleared red light therapy masks from reputable brands typically cost much more than that, in my experience. If the product works well, it could be a great low-price option on the market.

These earbuds, when paired with the charging case, get up to 40 hours of battery life with noise canceling on and up to 60 hours with it off — that’s more than double many of the best wireless earbuds. The buds also snap together magnetically, automatically turning them off — this is an excellent battery-saving feature if you don’t always travel with the carrying case.

Best outdoor: Wonder Petal Outdoor Camera

This outdoor camera is designed to spot and photograph (and take videos of) nature in your garden. Like the brand’s smart bird feeder, it automatically takes photos of wildlife it sees, and has a video lifestream you can tune in to from your phone via an app. The Wonder uses AI to help identify fauna and summarize daily activity. Wonder will launch on Kickstarter sometime this spring.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology including guides to smartwatches, TVs and over-ear headphones. To pick the best products of CES 2025, I researched products and communicated with relevant brands remotely, comparing products from across categories at the show.

