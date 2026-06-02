If you have oily skin, moisturizing may be a touchy subject. You want to keep your skin hydrated, but not at the expense of feeling or appearing more greasy — that’s where gel moisturizers come in. These moisturizers are more lightweight and thinner in consistency compared to their cream counterparts, and are better suited for oily skin types since they provide just the right amount of hydration without contributing to excess oil.

“In general, moisturizers should contain humectants, emollients and occlusives for optimal moisturizing properties,” says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “A good gel moisturizer should still have all of these components, but its occlusive properties will be lighter.”

I spoke with three board-certified dermatologists about what to look for when shopping. I also put together a list of options to shop based on their recommendations and guidance.

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The best gel moisturizers in 2026

Best overall

“This is a product that I have personally used in the past during periods of time when I felt like my skin was more oily,” says Dr. David Li, a board-certified dermatologist based in Massachusetts. “It’s surprisingly hydrating for a gel moisturizer and part of that may be the inclusion of dimethicone, a classic emollient.” It’s also oil-free and noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores and is ideal for those with oily, acne-prone skin.

Malin’s also a fan and has been using it for years: “When I started using Tretinoin it dried me out so much and almost every face moisturizer stung my raw, irritated, sensitive skin,” she says. “I bought this on a whim and it was the answer to all my problems. It’s super gentle and has a little bit of a cooling effect, which is so lovely when my skin is inflamed. It’s lightweight, not oily at all and applying it feels like my skin is drinking a big cup of water. I noticed such an improvement in my skin texture and moisture levels once I started using this, and now I always keep it in my bathroom cabinet at all times.”

Best drugstore

Li is a fan of this affordable moisturizer for its lightweight texture and its inclusion of niacinamide, which he says can help with redness. “Many people who have oily skin are also prone to acne and redness, and having a gel moisturizer that can address redness without causing clogged pores or worsening acne is ideal,” says Li. It also has ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and protect the skin barrier, according to the brand.

Editor’s pick

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio also loves using this gel moisturizer during the warmer, summer months. “It’s lightweight and absorbs instantly into my skin, so it sits perfectly underneath my makeup,” she says. She also likes that it has ingredients like squalane and probiotics to keep her skin hydrated, which is usually an issue for her when using gel moisturizers on her dry skin. “Not only does it get rid of my redness and dry patches, but it’s also extremely gentle on my sensitive skin.”

Best lightweight

This gel-cream moisturizer includes a vegan collagen amino acid and peptide blend, which helps to firm and smooth rough skin, according to the brand. It also includes a complex of glycerin, urea and hyaluronic acid, for maximum moisture without any greasy residue. Reviewers especially love the cream’s lightweight texture — it has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,044 reviews on Sephora. It also has a satin finish and is hypoallergenic, making it safe for sensitive skin.

Most long-lasting

“This moisturizer has one of my favorite ingredients, hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate the skin,” says Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, a board-certified dermatologist based in Dallas, adding that it also has ingredients to help protect the skin from pollution, such as minerals and plant sugars. The gel formula is best for normal to combination skin types, according to Vichy Aqualia.

Best for combination skin

If your skin is part oily, part dry, this gel moisturizer, which comes recommended by Houshmand, could be a good option. It quickly absorbs into the skin, is great for moisture retention and keeps skin hydrated for an extended period of time, according to Houshmand. If you don’t love the feeling of plumping or are sensitive to fragrance (it has a subtle rose scent), this might not be the best option for you.

Best splurge

A favorite of King’s, this fragrance-free moisturizer is a hybrid between a gel and a cream, meaning you’ll get the longwear moisture of a cream but the quick, nongreasy absorption of a gel. It has all the key ingredients our experts recommend looking for like glycerin and hyaluronic acid (humectants that hydrate and plump the skin) and squalane and sunflower seed oil (emollients) to support the skin barrier.

“I know so many people love Charlotte Tilbury’s original Magic Cream, but it was always too thick and too scented for me,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who has combination skin. “The Magic Water Cream — which is a gel moisturizer variation of the OG — is lightyears better, in my experience. It’s so lightweight and absorbs into my skin in seconds, so I can easily apply makeup over it. I also love that it’s unscented, which is great for my sensitive skin. A little bit goes a long way so the high price tag hurts a lot less; I use my little pot for months. It’s a luxe buy for me, but I think it’s worth it.”

Best for sensitive skin

If you’re struggling with skin irritation, this gentle gel moisturizer can help calm the skin and soothe any discomfort. It’s made with thermal spring water and cohederm, a patented lipid trio that helps restore skin barrier and prevent water loss, says Houshmand. It also has ingredients to help shield against environmental aggressors, according to the brand.

How I picked the best gel moisturizers

The best gel moisturizers should hydrate the skin without leaving behind a residue, according to our experts. To keep your skin well-moisturized, you’ll need formulas with all three moisturizing components: humectants, emollients and occlusives, according to King.

Humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin bind water into the outermost layer of skin, according to King. Emollients, like squalane, fatty acids, fatty alcohols and ceramides, help with skin barrier function and can improve the texture of the skin, says King. And occlusives such as petrolatum, beeswax, mineral oil and silicone form a layer on the skin and physically block transepidermal water loss.

When curating gel moisturizers for this story, I looked for formulas with all three types of moisturizers, but had a light occlusive component, meaning it’s typically listed further down on the ingredient list.

How to shop for gel moisturizers

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including the key ingredients in the formula and its main function. Below, we highlight their suggestions of things to consider.

Which ingredients should you look for in a gel moisturizer?

The most common ingredients in a gel moisturizer you’ll want to seek out are glycerin, aloe, hyaluronic acid, propylene glycol and panthenol, says Li. These ingredients attract water from the environment and around the skin’s surface to help your skin retain that moisture, according to Li. You may also find dimethicone on the ingredient list of some gel moisturizers, which is usually classified as an emollient but also has humectant properties.

Do you need a noncomedogenic gel moisturizer?

If you’re prone to oiliness, you’ll want to look for a formula that won’t clog your pores. . “Noncomedogenic gel moisturizers hydrate the skin and support the skin barrier, but their occlusive properties are lighter, so that means they’re less likely to trap oils and contribute to clogged pores and breakouts,” says King.

What other skin issues do you want to address?

The main function of a gel moisturizer is to hydrate the skin and prevent water loss. However, many of them come with secondary functions that can alleviate common skin care issues. For example, many gel moisturizers are formulated with inflammation-reducing, acne-calming ingredients that soothe the skin and restore the barrier. Some formulas are mattifying (great for oily skin types), while others leave you with a slight glow (better for combination to dry skin types).

How should you apply a gel moisturizer?

You should apply your skin care products in order from lightest in consistency to heaviest. Houshmand recommends making sure your skin is still damp from cleansing when applying a moisturizer as this will help lock in that moisture.

To properly apply a gel moisturizer, remove your makeup, cleanse your skin, apply a serum, then apply a moisturizer and follow up with sunscreen if it’s daytime. Houshmand recommends using circular motions until the moisturizer is completely absorbed, remembering to apply below the jawline as well. “For the neck and decolletage, which has more delicate skin, always apply in a gentle upward motion until it absorbs into the skin,” says Houshmand.

Frequently asked questions What is a gel moisturizer? “Gel moisturizers are moisturizers that are thin in consistency and don’t leave behind a residue,” says Li. They’re a great option for those with combination to oily skin types because they don’t feel heavy on the skin. “Most gel moisturizers contain water-based compounds, such as glycerin, propylene glycol or hyaluronic acid, versus ingredients that increase the consistency and viscosity, such as emollients,” says Li. Their lighter weight and less viscous formula more rapidly evaporates, so they absorb into the skin quicker. This is an attractive quality for someone with oily skin, as it ensures the formula doesn’t make their already-oily skin appear oilier. Cream moisturizers, on the other hand, are thicker in consistency and better for those with dry skin, says Houshmand. Do people with oily skin need moisturizer? All skin types (apart from very oily skin in very humid conditions) need moisturizer, says King. “Moisturizers hydrate the skin, support the skin barrier and help to lock in moisture,” says King. “Oily skin can use lighter moisturizers with lighter emollients and occlusives, but they still need a formula with these functions, particularly in drier environments.” Also, many skin types that are prone to oil are also prone to acne, which means they’re more likely to use acne-fighting products with salicylic acid, retinoids or benzoyl peroxide, which can dry out the skin, increasing the need for moisturizer.

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

David Li is a board-certified dermatologist and operator of Boston Derm Advocate, a digital platform dedicated to the exploration of evidence-based skin care.

is a board-certified dermatologist and operator of Boston Derm Advocate, a digital platform dedicated to the exploration of evidence-based skin care. Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand is a board-certified dermatologist based in Dallas.

is a board-certified dermatologist based in Dallas. Dr. Hadley King is a board-certified dermatologist at her own private practice in New York City. Her areas of expertise include medical and cosmetic dermatology.

Why trust NBC Select?

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

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