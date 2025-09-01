Labor Day is over, but some brands are hosting sales through this week, giving you a few extra days to save on home goods, fashion, tech, beauty and more. Discounts could end at any time, however, so if you have your eye on something, be sure to checkout as soon as possible.

I’ve covered sale events at NBC Select for over five years (check out some of my favorite products here), so I know a good discount when I see one. To help guide your Labor Day shopping, I rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals still live right now. Each item I recommend is 20% off or more and has at least a 4.0-star average rating.

Best Labor Day 2025 deals still live

Compared to previous models, Apple’s latest AirPods 4 are designed with shorter stems and a more sculpted bud for a secure fit. You can also either listen with active noise cancellation or transparency mode if you want to stay aware of your surroundings. The wireless earbuds last up to 30 hours with the charging case, according to the brand, and they're built to withstand sweat and water.

There's numerous backpacks on sale across retailers during Labor Day if you need a new one for work or your child needs one for school. This option from Carhartt has a large main compartment with a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and there's an additional zippered compartment on the front with a built-in internal organization system and a key leash. The backpack is made from water-resistant material, according to the brand. It also has two side pockets for water bottles or umbrellas, and padded shoulder straps.

Any screen can be a streaming hub with the Fire TV Stick 4K. It plugs into an HDMI port and gives you access to movies, shows, music and even gaming across platforms. The Fire TV stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote so you can search with voice commands.

This pillow is built for travelers who need neck support on the go. Made with memory foam that molds to your jawline, it has an adjustable chip strap and raised sides to keep your head from tilting. Plus, the fabric is made from recycled materials.

These 100% Turkish cotton towels have an extra-thick, soft, spa-like plush feel. They come in a bundle with two bath sheets (which are bigger in length and width than typical bath towels) and two hand towels. You can buy them in over a dozen solid colors and stripe prints.

Weighing less than a pound, this nylon hammock is ideal for camping, hiking or lounging in the park; I carried mine in my backpack to use on my college campus. It packs down into an attached stuff sack and comes with 9-foot straps and carabiners for quick setup. Despite being lightweight, it supports up to 400 pounds and is machine-washable.

Counterpart’s wall charger combines a retractable 4-foot USB-C cable with foldable prongs, making it ideal for taking on-the-go. We love its matte finish and the built-in cord system, which keeps bags and outlets clutter-free. I never leave home without my Counterpart charger because it makes repowering my devices so easy, especially if I’m at an airport or working from a coffee shop.

I originally bought a Brita for my college dorm room, but it’s stayed with me for years, and I still use it in my apartment. The Brita Plus has a 10-cup capacity and it comes with a pre-installed filter, which removes contaminants like chlorine, mercury, copper and zinc from water, according to the brand. The pitcher’s lid has a change filter alert built in, and there’s a large handle on the side that makes it easy to grip while pouring. You’ll need to change the filter about every two months — replacements are sold separately.

This hybrid mattress comes highly recommended by NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider, who has been testing it for the past few months after the brand sent her one to try. “I haven’t woken up sore or sweaty, and I’ve been tossing and turning less,” says Schneider. “It feels like sleeping on air in the best way.” The mattress comes in one firmness, with sizes ranging from full to California king.

I use these under-eye masks every morning to de-puff, hydrate and brighten my skin. They’re soaked in a serum made with ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss, and they have a cooling effect. I also put them in refrigerator overnight to make them even colder. Each box comes with 24 pairs in individual packs, so they’re convenient to throw in your toiletry bag while traveling.

Many of our top headphone picks are Sony models, and NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz says the WH-1000XM series is good at just about everything, including excellent sound quality and long-lasting battery life. These noise-cancelling over-ear headphones give you up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, and they have touch sensor controls on the ear cups.

This rechargeable handheld vacuum tackles small messes at home and in cars, and it’s easy to move around since it’s only 1.4 pounds. It has powerful suction and a tapered nozzle that gives you control over the debris you pick up. There’s also a hand-washable filter you can remove to clean as needed. To empty the dust cup, you just hold the vacuum over the trash and press a button. The WandVac comes with a changing base that has a spot to hold the included crevice tool and pet hair tool.

Multiple NBC Select staff members own this toiletry bag and appreciate how many of their skin care, hair care and makeup essentials fit inside its numerous pockets. Its four clear, zippered compartments fold out so you can see all your items at once, and there’s a hook on the top to hang it up from. The two biggest compartments also have elastic straps inside to hold bottles upright. It’s made from water-resistant material, according to the brand.

The Tile Mate is a tracking device that helps you find whatever it’s attached to, like keys, bags or ID lanyards. It pairs with an app that shows you where the tracker is on a map, and you can ring the Tile so it plays a sound while you’re looking for it. You can also press the Tile to ring your phone, and send an SOS alert to loved ones by holding down on it. It has a 3-year battery life, according to the brand, and a 350-foot range.

Bring Coleman’s foldable outdoor chair on hikes and camping trips, as well as to the beach, pool or tailgates. It’s made from a water-resistant, durable material, and it has large feet to prevent it from wobbling or tipping. The chair’s steel frame supports up to 600 pounds, according to the brand. It has a cooler pouch, cupholder and side pocket to hold small items like your phone.

Best Labor Day 2025 sales still live

Here are the best Labor Day sales that are still going on. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Labor Day sales overall

Home Depot: Up to 40% off furniture, home improvement supplies, appliances and more through Sept. 3 Lowe’s: Up to 40% off major appliances, tools, home decor and more through Sept. 3 Wayfair: Up to 70% off furniture, appliances, home decor and more through Sept. 2 Ulta: Up to 50% off skin care, hair care, makeup and fragrance through Sept. 18 during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event Anthropologie: Up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles, lighting and more Ikea: 15% off orders $150+ or 25% orders $250+ through Sept. 2 Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off home decor, furniture, kitchen tools and appliances through Sept. 3 Crate & Kids: Up to 60% off kids’ bedding, furniture and decor through Sept. 3 Nordstrom: Up to 60% in stores and online through Sept. 9 Sonos: Up to 20% off headphones and select speakers Sony: Up to 40% off tech

Best Labor Day home sales

Best Labor Day mattress and bedding sales

Casper: Up to 30% off mattresses and 35% off bedding Purple: Up to $800 off mattresses and up to 20% off bedding through Sept. 2 Brooklinen: 25% off sitewide through Sept. 2 Serta: Up to $925 off adjustable base sets through Sept. 2 Beautyrest: Up to $900 off Beautyrest Black items and up to $500 off World Class products through Sept. 2 Tuft & Needle: Up to $700 off select mattresses, up to 50% off select accessories and up to 20% off frames and foundations through Sept. 10 Boll & Branch: Up to 20% off all bundles and the brand’s new fall collection with a $200 minimum purchase through Sept. 3 Leesa: 30% off select mattresses through Sept. 8 Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY30 through Sept. 3 Sleep Number: Up to 50% off mattresses, adjustable bases and bedding Plank Mattresses: 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY30 through Sept. 3 Titan Mattresses: 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY30 through Sept. 3 Dreamfoam: 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY30 through Sept. 3 RV Mattress: 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY30 through Sept. 3

Best Labor Day beauty sales

Best Labor Day wellness and fitness sales

Chirp: 15% off select products sitewide through Sept. 8 Ritual: 40% off the first month of new subscriptions through Sept. 2 Larq: 10% off sitewide through Sept. 7 Hyperice: Up to $200 off recovery devices through Sept. 2 Bobbie: 5% off your first month and 10% off every month after plus free shipping with code SENDOFF through Sept. 2 Willow: 25% off pumps and up to 40% select accessories sitewide through Sept. 2

Best Labor Day clothing and shoe sales

J. Crew: 40% off sitewide with code WEEKEND Land’s End: Up to 50% off sitewide and up to 75% off summer clearance with code ACORN Gap: Up to 60% off sitewide Madewell: Get an extra 40% off sale items and 30% off select fall fashion with code LONGWEEKEND Reef: 25% off sitewide from through Sept. 3 Ring Concierge: 20% off most products sitewide through Sept. 4 Calpak: 15% off sitewide through Sept. 3 Glasses USA: Up to 40% off eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through Sept. 3 Summersalt: 30% off sitewide (excluding the archival sale section) with code HOT30 through Sept. 8 Numi: 20% off sitewide through Sept. 2 Neiwai: 20% off sitewide through Sept. 2 Kindred Bravely: 25% off sitewide when you use code LABORDAY at checkout Calpak: 15% off sitewide through Sept. 3 Lo & Sons: Up to 50% select styles through Sept. 2

Best Labor Day kitchen and grocery sales

Our Place: Over 35% off sitewide through Sept. 2 Ooni: Up to 20% off pizza ovens and accessories through Sept. 8 Fable: 20% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders over $250 through Sept. 7 Nespresso: 30% off select Vertuo coffee and espresso machines through Sept. 2 Purple Carrot: 50% off your first order plus free shipping with code HALFOFFLD through Sept. 2 Bulletproof: 30% off sitewide and 30% off subscriptions through Sept. 2

Why trust NBC Select

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years, including events like Labor Day, Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To write this article, I compiled a list of notable Labor Day 2025 sales that are still live. Each standout deal I recommend is 20% off or more and has at least a 4.0-star average rating.

