Confession time: I love working out and working clothes (sports bras, sneakers, you name it) — but I don’t really like leggings. It sounds odd, since they’re the quintessential workout bottom, but I’ve always found my personal style gravitating more toward training pants and shorts. I’ll wear leggings from time to time, but given the choice, I’ll always reach for alternatives. If you’re anything like me and prefer a solid workout pant over a legging any day, or are maybe just curious to try a pair for yourself, read below for my picks of the best workout pants across the web.

How I picked the best workout pants

When choosing the best workout pants, I made sure to include options that are made from workout-friendly materials and have an inclusive size range. Listed below are products made from breathable, flexible fabrics like nylon, elastane and polyester, and have a size run of at least XS-XL.

The best workout pants in 2025

The best workout pants are stylish and functional, and these pants from Free People easily hit the mark on both — the subtle barrel leg design and paper bag waist make them nice and airy for workouts and casual wear. They’re full-length with a relaxed fit and a mid-rise waistline, and are made from durable nylon that holds up well during indoor and outdoor workouts, according to FP Movement. The fabric is also water-resistant and has a UPF rating of 30+, and is machine-washable on a cold cycle.

Nike is an OG sports and activewear brand that I consistently turn to for trusted workout basics. These Windrunner pants have a slimmer fit and sideline piping that’s reminiscent of ‘90s sportswear, and are made from a polyester-spandex blend for a cozy feel, according to the brand. The mid-rise waistband is elastic and adjustable, while the bottom has an open hem that sits perfectly on top of your sneakers. The pants are available in plus and standard sizes, and can be machine-washed, according to the brand.

If you’re looking for another retro option, these pants from Oner Active also have a vintage-style piping and straight-leg design that makes for the perfect track pants. They have a wide-leg silhouette and mesh lining, and are made from a lightweight, woven polyamide material that won’t cause you to overheat while working out, according to the brand. They have a stretchy waistband and an adjustable, elasticized cord at the bottom, so you can cinch the bottoms into joggers if you like. The pant pockets also have hidden zippers, to help securely hold your valuables.

Although I tend to prefer workout shorts during warmer weather, Adidas trackpants have been a workout staple of mine since I was in high school. This pair has a drawcord waistline for a snug fit, and is made from 100% recycled polyester, according to the brand. The loose fit makes them breathable enough to wear for my lower-intensity weightlifting sessions, and I love that the snap-button sides lets me quickly switch up the style and gives the pants a customizable airiness. However, since the pants are a bit on the heavier side, I don’t wear them on gym days where I know I’ll be sweating a lot.

The nylon-elastane fabric blend of these pants from Gymshark make them smooth and comfortable for both lounge- and gym-wear. You can wear them either as a straight leg or cuffed pant, (thanks to the adjustable bottom hem), and they have open side pockets to hold your phone, keys and more while at the gym, according to the brand. The material has a good amount of stretch that helps the pants move easily with you as you workout, according to reviews.

These pants are a chic twist on traditional workout pants. They have a barrel shape and a cropped hem that adds a stylish touch to your walking, gymming and leisure outfits. They’re made from nylon and have a water-resistant finish, making them lightweight but still durable enough for outdoor workouts, according to the brand. They have a high-waisted design, and are available in eight colors, including black/white, green and yellow.

For anyone who prefers a lower rise on their pants, these TNA track pants are the ideal choice. They have a relaxed fit and a waistband that sits about an inch below the bellybutton. Plus, it has an interior drawcord that can adjust the hems to be open or drawn, according to the brand. The nylon fabric is water-repellent and machine-washable on a cold cycle.

These wide-leg track pants are designed for wear on and off the tennis court, and have a roomy, relaxed fit that allows for lots of movement around your thighs and glutes, according to the brand. They’re made from a nylon-elastane material with sweat-wicking and quick-drying properties, and have a UPF rating of 40+. The pants pocket also has a hidden card sleeve, and the pants themselves can be machine-washed on a low cycle and can be tumble-dried on a low setting, according to the brand. You can also buy these pants in a low-rise version.

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Active Jogger Pants $ 39.90 Uniqlo What to know Material: polyester | Sizing: XXS-XXL What we like Tapered shape

Quick-drying fabric

Lots of pockets Something to note Has a slimmer fit

These Uniqlo pants are made from polyester and offer a stylish, comfortable alternative, compared to the wider-legged pants on this list. They have a tapered silhouette that’s close-fitting yet airy, so they’re not as skintight as a traditional legging, and have both side and back pockets, according to Uniqlo. The fabric is also designed to be quick-drying, so it can easily wick and absorb the sweat from your more challenging workouts.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who regularly covers wellness, skin care and lifestyle, including stories on the best beach essentials and acne spot treatments. To find the best workout pants, I included my personal favorites and rounded up top-rated options from trusted retailers.

