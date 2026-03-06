Sometimes, a lip balm doesn’t provide the shine you want for a night out, but a gloss is too sticky and goopy to wear for more than a few minutes. Lip oils offer a perfect mix of the two: they hydrate, soften and provide a glossy shine. “A lip oil is essentially the modern evolution of lip gloss; think of it as gloss with skin care benefits,” says Dr. Kseniya Kobets, director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

To recommend the best lip oils, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists about what to look for in a hydrating formula, the difference between oils and similar lip care products, and the ones they recommend. NBC Select editors also did the hard work so you don’t have to: We tested dozens of popular lip oils to narrow down the best ones worth shopping.

Best lip oils

Best overall

If you’re looking for a tinted, two-in-one formula that works as a lip oil and a liquid blush, this Clinique option is one of the best on the market. I’m a huge fan of this as an everyday lip oil and blush because it looks great whether I’m wearing a full face of makeup or on a bare face. The popular black honey shade is extremely flattering, and the lightweight texture is equally as good as the original Black Honey Almost Lipstick, in my opinion. Our editors love the packaging, too. “I love the cute little bottle — I only need a little oil to cover my lips, so despite the bottle being small, I feel like it will last me a while,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. It comes in two additional shades: nude honey and pink honey.

Clinique’s lip oil is incredibly versatile: It serves as both a hydrating lip treatment and a liquid blush. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best glossy finish

NYX’s lip oil is extremely lightweight, adds a perfect amount of hydration and shine, and at just $10, it’s one of the most budget-friendly options on this list. “I’ve had this product for a few years now, and it’s still one of my favorite lip products to pair with a full face of makeup,” says NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack. “I love that it looks like a shiny lip gloss, but feels super moisturizing and hydrating.” The lip oil smells amazing and comes in over a dozen tints. However, it is slightly sticky, so hair may stick to it when you wear it, says Cusack.

NYX’s lip oil comes in several flattering shades and leaves a perfect glossy, shine. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

Best budget pick

This pick is less than $10, making it our most affordable option our editors tested. “I bought it on someone else’s recommendation for a cheaper alternative to the Dior lip oil and I’m so glad I did,” says NBC Select Page Sinclair Walker. “It stays on for a long period of time and I love the sheer color; it’s pigmented enough that I can wear it alone for a more casual but put together vibe, or I can layer it for a stronger look.”

This lip oil provides the perfect subtle tint and shine without the hefty price tag. Courtesy of Sinclair Walker

Best sheer

If you want a boost of hydration without a dramatic tint, this sheer oil from Fenty Beauty is subtly plumping, non-sticky and long-lasting, according to our editors. “These days, I think it’s easier to find a good tinted lip oil than a good clear one, but this Fenty lip oil totally subverts those expectations for me,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris. “A lot of oils can be thick to the point of gunkiness, but this oil’s texture feels light on my lips (as light as an oil can feel, at least), and gives me a clear, glossy shine without looking greasy.” It also lasts a long time, to the point where Morris was applying it less often than other glosses or oils. “It also has no stickiness whatsoever, so I never have to worry about my hair getting stuck in it, which in my experience is very rare with thicker, clear lippies,” she says.

Fenty Beauty’s lip oil is light, glossy and entirely sheer, so it looks flattering with and without makeup. Courtesy of Ashley Morris

Best for sensitive skin

This oil and gloss hybrid is great for those dealing with sensitivity on their lips and the skin around their mouths. “During the winter when my lips get super chapped, and during the summer when they’re constantly exposed to heat and sun, they get much more sensitive than usual, so I have to be extra careful about what products I apply,” says Malin. “Tower 28’s lip oil is always a safe option for me.” It’s fragrance-free, essential oil-free and made with hypoallergenic ingredients. “I usually can’t wear lipstick when my lips are super sensitive, but this oil gives them a semi-sheer, shiny pop of color while healing and protecting them,” says Malin.

The oil has a similar semi-sheer finish to a traditional lip gloss, but it doesn’t feel sticky, goopy or thick. It has five hydrating oils, including apricot kernel oil to soothe lips, raspberry seed oil to protect lips and rosehip oil, which has vitamins A and E to repair lips, according to the brand. Plus, it comes in a dozen shades, including two clear options (one with shimmer and another without). However, our testers note that the packaging sometimes leaks, which makes application messy.

Tower 28’s lip oil adds the perfect shine and tint to our lips without any irritation, editors say. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for very dry lips

I first purchased this lip oil while on a trip to Paris, and I was instantly obsessed. I have very dry lips, and this lip oil is one of the lightest and most comfortable products I’ve ever tried. My lips feel soft, hydrated and moisturized almost immediately after applying it, and it doesn’t have a tint, so I can reapply it multiple times throughout the day. The honey scent and flavor is pleasant and nostalgic, in my experience, and the honeycomb packaging is adorable.

Best plumping

YSL’s popular plumping lip oil is definitely a splurge (it’s a whopping $40), but it’s well worth the price if you’re looking for a long-lasting, luxurious and glossy (yet non-sticky) lip product. It visibly plumps lips and makes them look fuller, which means you’ll feel a slight sting when you first apply it, but it’s not painful unless you pack it on, says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi.

“I wore this for a night out over the weekend and have never received so many compliments on my lip combo,” says Cusack. “The plumping effect is truly crazy; my friend asked what I did to my lips to make them look so much bigger.” It also has expert-recommended ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to soothe and hydrate lips.

YSL’s popular lip oil dramatically plumps lips, but isn’t as painful as other plumpers. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

Best tinted

I have multiple of Merit’s tinted lip oils, which have found homes in several of my purses and totes. I even have one at my office desk to throw on before shooting a social media video or taking product testing photos. It’s the perfect mix of a hydrating oil and semi-sheer, high-shine gloss that lasts for at least two hours. I’m also a big fan of the small packaging, which makes it easy to travel with and apply on the go.

Merit’s pigmented lip oil adds a pop of color to your lips that lasts for several hours. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Most long-lasting

The sheer tint and hydration of the Summer Fridays’ lip oil lasted over four hours after the initial application, which was the longest of any other options we tried. It’s one of my favorite lip products to reach for daily and I tend to keep one in my purse at all times. It has vitamin E to nourish and soften lips, plus it comes in eight shades, including sheer neutrals and rosy browns.

Most lightweight

This Gisou lip oil is perfectly lightweight, so it’s non-sticky, absorbs quickly and is comfortable enough to wear all day long. It has hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration and honey to help lock in moisture, according to the brand. It comes in two versions: one with a high-shine finish and the other with a subtle shimmer to add a little flair.

Gisou’s lip oil is light enough to wear all day long, without any stickiness or heaviness. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Best shine

A little goes a long way with this sheer lip oil; just one swipe, and you’ll instantly get shiny, glossy lips. While the hydration doesn’t last as long as other options on this list, it provides a great amount of hydration due to its oil-packed formula. “I really like that it’s sheer; it enhances the natural color of your lips while making them look glossy and hydrated,” says Malin. “My lips felt soft during and after wear, and the consistency is practically weightless, which I love. It would be great to layer over lipstick.”

A little goes a very long way with the Milk Makeup lip oil, so one bottle lasts a long time. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

Our editors love the applicator of this lip oil. “It’s wider toward the end and flares outward a bit to match the shape of your lips and cover as much surface area as possible with one swipe,” says Malin. “The brush itself is spongy, so it absorbs the oil and prevents it from dripping when you bring it from the bottle to your lips.”

Milk Makeup’s lip oil is one of the best we tried for a very sheer, shiny finish. Courtesy of Sinclair Walker

Best splurge

Sometimes, it pays off to go back to the classics, and that’s certainly the case with Clarins’ lip oil. It was one of the first products of its kind when it launched back in 2015, and it’s still a splurge-worthy item to this day. It’s one of my favorite formulas I tried: It’s non-sticky, provides a light, sheer tint that lasts for hours and it nourishes my lips even on my driest days. It’s a comfortable, high-shine lip oil that I can wear with and without makeup, too.

This non-sticky oil comes in eight sheer shades that last for hours. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Best scented

For many people, scent can make or break a lip product. This one from Osea has a deliciously sweet mango and mandarin scent that makes applying it a pleasant experience. That’s in addition to its standout formula: It’s lightweight, hydrating (it has a combination of hyaluronic acid and several nourishing oils) and has a sheer, high-shine finish. Plus, the applicator is on the larger side, so you can apply the perfect amount without needing to double dip.

The Osea lip oil smells incredible and leaves lips soft and shiny, according to editors. Courtesy of Mili Godio

How I picked the best lip oils

When narrowing down lip oils to test, I kept the following in mind based on my experts’ guidance:

Hydrating ingredients: Look for hydrating emollients, like squalane and vitamin E, as well as hydrating oils like jojoba, avocado and sunflower seed oils. Keep in mind you may want to layer a lip oil on top of a balm or serum that has humectants like glycerin, hyaluronic acid and peptides, which is more hydrating than a lip oil on its own, says Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon.

Look for hydrating emollients, like squalane and vitamin E, as well as hydrating oils like jojoba, avocado and sunflower seed oils. Keep in mind you may want to layer a lip oil on top of a balm or serum that has humectants like glycerin, hyaluronic acid and peptides, which is more hydrating than a lip oil on its own, says Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. Tint: Many lip oils offer nearly a dozen color choices. While most of the lip oils we tested have a sheer tint, some can serve as a hydrating alternative to lipstick.

Many lip oils offer nearly a dozen color choices. While most of the lip oils we tested have a sheer tint, some can serve as a hydrating alternative to lipstick. Texture: Consider formulas that are lightweight and comfortable to wear, which means they’re not too sticky or tacky on the lips.

Consider formulas that are lightweight and comfortable to wear, which means they’re not too sticky or tacky on the lips. Skin sensitivities: Some lip oils are more likely to cause irritation and dryness. If you have sensitive lips, avoid synthetic fragrances, irritating flavorings (like cinnamon and peppermint) and cooling agents like menthol (a type of alcohol) and camphor.

How we tested lip oils

When testing lip oils, NBC Select editors kept the following factors in mind:

Comfort and overall feel: We considered how each lip oil felt on our lips when we applied it and whether it was hydrating enough to heal dry lips.

We considered how each lip oil felt on our lips when we applied it and whether it was hydrating enough to heal dry lips. Texture and consistency: We kept in mind the texture and finish of the lip oil, paying special attention to how it felt on our lips (smooth, lightweight, sticky, thick or heavy).

We tested more than a dozen lip oils to find the best ones to shop. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Longevity: Ideally, the hydration from your lip oil should last for several hours, experts say. We paid attention to whether our lips stayed soft and hydrated after applying the lip oil and how long it lasted on our lips. We kept in mind how often we had to reapply each lip oil throughout the day and noted what activities we did while wearing it (like working out, going out for the night or wearing it to work).

Ideally, the hydration from your lip oil should last for several hours, experts say. We paid attention to whether our lips stayed soft and hydrated after applying the lip oil and how long it lasted on our lips. We kept in mind how often we had to reapply each lip oil throughout the day and noted what activities we did while wearing it (like working out, going out for the night or wearing it to work). Tint: If the lip oil we tested had a tint, we considered whether it was noticeable (almost like a lipstick) or sheer, and how long the tint lasted throughout the day.

If the lip oil we tested had a tint, we considered whether it was noticeable (almost like a lipstick) or sheer, and how long the tint lasted throughout the day. Taste and scent: Editors kept in mind any taste or scents they noticed, and whether they were pleasant or impacted the texture, feel or wearability.

Editors kept in mind any taste or scents they noticed, and whether they were pleasant or impacted the texture, feel or wearability. Packaging: Some key considerations: Was the packaging easy to open and close? Was it comfortable to store and carry around in our bags?

Some key considerations: Was the packaging easy to open and close? Was it comfortable to store and carry around in our bags? Price: We considered whether the lip oil was a good value based on longevity and packaging and whether we would repurchase it.

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of using a lip oil? The benefits of using a lip oil are usually cosmetic, especially when it comes to shine and smoothness. “Oils soften the lips and can temporarily blur fine lines, and some formulas include glycerin or hyaluronic acid, which add hydration,” says Kobets. Reach for a lip oil when your lips feel mildly dry but not cracked, and you want shine with skin care benefits, says double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand. What ingredients should you look for in a lip oil? The key ingredients in lip oils are emollients, which help improve the delicate lip barrier, says Dr. Annie Chiu, a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist. These include jojoba oil, vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, squalane or avocado oil. Some lip oils will have hydrating humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which means they have an extra layer of hydration (otherwise, you can wear a lip balm or serum with those ingredients underneath the lip oil for a hydration boost, experts say). Try to avoid fragrances because they can be drying, especially if you have sensitive lips, says Chiu. What’s the difference between a lip oil and lip balm? The biggest difference is consistency and texture. Lip balms tend to be waxier, thicker and more occlusive (meaning they provide a film over your lips). “Lip balms are typically more protective because they’re wax- or petrolatum-based, so they create more of a barrier. Lip oils are lighter, more fluid and glossier,” says Kobets. “If you want shine and light conditioning, reach for a lip oil, but if your lips are cracked, peeling or compromised, a balm is better because it provides stronger barrier protection.” What’s the difference between a lip oil and lip mask? Lip masks tend to be even thicker and more occlusive than lip balms and they’re usually meant for prolonged, overnight wear, while lip oils are more for temporary nourishment and shine. How long do lip oils last? Since lip oils have a much thinner consistency, they tend to evaporate more quickly than occlusive balms, so hydration may not last as long, says Houshmand. “Oils alone don’t hydrate for too long, so it’s best to seal in hydration with other ingredients like humectants, including glycerin or hyaluronic acid,” says Kobets. (You’ll usually find those ingredients in lip serums.) Still, hydration should last at least a couple of hours after you initially apply the lip oil, experts say.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Kseniya Kobets is the director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

is the director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care. Dr. Jaimie DeRosa is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach.

is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach. Dr. Annie Chiu is a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute in California in Redondo Beach.

is a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute in California in Redondo Beach. Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand is a double board-certified dermatologist specializing in cutaneous laser surgery.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select, where I’ve been writing about skin care, hair care and personal care since 2021. For this article, I spoke to four dermatologists to determine what to look for in a lip oil and how they help hydrate and soften lips. I also gathered popular and highly rated lip oils based on their guidance for our NBC Select editors to test using specific methodology. Once the testing period was complete, I rounded up the best lip oils based on our editors’ feedback.

