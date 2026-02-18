Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely noticed that everyone has been talking about things you can do to increase your longevity — including supplements, exercises you can do and other lifestyle changes you can make that may lead to a longer life. One particularly buzzed-about supplement is NAD+, which some say can help boost cellular energy and enhance metabolism.

More recently, NAD+ has moved beyond the supplement aisle and into skin care. Many say the ingredient has similar effects topically as it does when taken orally—namely, the ability to slow aging. But does it really work? To find out, I spoke with board-certified dermatologists to find out if NAD+ products are worth incorporating into your skin care routine. Find out what they had to say below.

What is NAD+?

NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a compound that occurs naturally in the body. It is a vital coenzyme involved in cellular energy metabolism, DNA restoration, oxidative stress modulation, and mitochondrial activity, says Dr. Anetta Reszko. The molecule also plays a critical role in your skin. “It maintains epidermal structure, supporting DNA repair following UV exposure and regulating inflammatory pathways,” adds Reszko.

Like with many naturally occurring molecules in the body, as we age, NAD+ levels naturally decrease, says Dr. Tiffany Libby, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. When this happens, the skin can be slower to repair and visible signs of aging may appear. This is one of the many reasons NAD+ supplements have become popular.

Most NAD+ supplements are actually composed of something called NAD+ precursors. These precursors are usually forms of vitamin B or amino acids that the body converts to NAD+. “This is because the NAD+ molecule itself is very large and not well absorbed,” says Libby. “The body needs a precursor (or building block) that it can efficiently convert into NAD+.”

Is NAD+ effective topically in skin care?

The answer to this question is a bit complicated. “NAD+ itself is not particularly effective when applied directly to the skin because of its relatively large molecular size and limited ability to penetrate the epidermis,” says Reszko. “Instead, topical formulations tend to perform best when they incorporate NAD⁺ precursors that enhance the skin’s capacity to synthesize NAD⁺ intracellularly. When well designed, these precursor-driven products can meaningfully promote cellular renewal and resilience at the skin surface.”

Libby says she has found that skin care products with NAD+ can work locally. “I think of topical NAD+ support as helping skin function better at the surface level — strengthening the barrier, improving resilience, and supporting healthier-looking skin over time,” she says. “However, for long-term skin health, replenishing NAD+ from the inside with an oral supplement should be considered.”

Reszko also says that NAD+ is considered to be gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. That said, it’s always a good idea to test new products on a small patch of skin before applying them all over, she says.

How I picked the best NAD+ skin care products

If you want to try NAD+ topically, I asked experts what to look for in skin care formulated with the ingredient. Here’s what they suggest:

Formulation: Both Reszko and Libby say that NAD+ is too large of a molecule to be absorbed. Because of this, most NAD+ skin care products also include precursors—such as niacinamide — that are readily converted to NAD+.

Antioxidants help reduce oxidative depletion of NAD+, while peptides and regenerative technologies support cellular signaling and repair," says Reszko. "Barrier supportive ingredients such as ceramides and humectants (like hyaluronic acid) further improve tolerability and prolonged use."

Price: Since everyone has a different budget for their skin care routine, I focused on finding highly rated products at different price points.

The best NAD+ skin care of 2026

Using the expert guidance above, I rounded up serums and creams that contain NAD+ and NAD+ precursors. Every product on the list has at least a 4-star average rating based on hundreds of reviews.

This lightweight serum combines NAD+ with 50 different peptides to firm and improve skin texture, according to the brand. It can be used in the morning or at night on clean skin before applying moisturizer. Reviewers like that it leaves skin feeling moisturized and looking glowy.

I’ve been using this brightening serum for over a year. Along with vitamin C, it contains an NAD+ complex that includes niacinamide and adenosine, which are known to boost collagen production. I like how quickly the serum absorbs, and have noticed that my skin tone is noticeably more even when I consistently use it.

Retinol is one of the more popular ingredients for addressing signs of aging. This cream contains a form of retinol called retinal, as well as an NAD+ complex to help with cellular repair, according to the brand. This moisturizing cream is best used at night because retinal can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Reviewers say the cream has a rich, heavy feel that leaves skin feeling really smooth after using.

This serum contains a NAD+ complex that has niacinamide in it, along with ceramides and peptides to rejuvenate skin and address fine lines. It also contains pomegranate extract to hydrate skin, according to the brand. This serum has thousands of positive reviews, with many saying that it absorbs quickly and leaves skin looking fresher.

Since NAD+ is a larger molecule, experts I spoke to suggest looking for creams that have NAD+ precursors because they will convert into the popular ingredient. This cream has the precursor niacinamide, which improves skin barrier function and soothes, according to the brand. It also has hyaluronic acid to hydrate and vitamin C to brighten. Reviewers say it is gentle on sensitive skin and doesn’t feel greasy on the face.

