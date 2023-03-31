The end of the month is here — and so are some excellent spring sales. Whether you’re looking to stock up on some new clothes, travel items or gift options, you can take advantage of deals from Nordstrom’s big spring sale, Everlane’s spring essentials event and more this week.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our staff’s favorite deals of the week and included items that are either bestsellers, personal favorites or products we’ve recommended in the past. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain pieces.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% on bestselling brands through 4/11

This beloved body scrub was recently recommended by an expert in our guide to treatments for keratosis pilaris. It contains glycolic and lactic acids that help resurface your skin’s top layer, while the pumice acts as a physical exfoliant that smooths away bumps and improves texture, according to the brand. First Aid Beauty recommends applying it to wet skin, then rinsing and patting dry; you can use it one to two times a week.

Brightland: Buy one olive oil get one as part of its harvest sale

Select’s associate updates editor, Zoe Malin, loves these flavored oils for dressings, dips and drizzles on top of anything and everything. “They’re great to add to a charcuterie board,” she says. “I always use them heavily during warmer months for dinner parties, so I’ll definitely be taking advantage of the sale this week. It’s perfect timing.”

Macy’s: Up to 30% off select styles + 15% off beauty with code VIP

We recently featured Samsonite Freeform luggage in our guide to the best carry-ons. These durable hardside suitcases are expandable and have a divider for easy packing. Its double spinner wheels help with maneuverability and the bags have retractable easy-to-pull handles, according to Samsonite. Currently, the 24-inch and 28-inch options are on sale, both of which have a built-in ID tag and a three-dial combination lock.

Ban.do: Up to 50% off select items for its spring break sale until 4/4

Ban.do carries one of my favorite brands, Baggu, and has many of its pieces discounted right now. This adjustable nylon bag is a constant in my life — it comes in a few colorways, has both interior and exterior pockets and is machine-washable. The best part? It’s big enough to fit a 20-ounce Poland Spring water bottle on top of my wallet, keys, hand sanitizer and other essentials. I either wear it around my hips like a typical fanny pack or across my chest and shoulders as a crossbody bag.

Harry & David: Buy one, get one 50% off select gifts through 4/3 with code BOGO50

Harry & David make excellent presents — whether you’re sending a birthday basket, a “just because” package or a spring Easter set. We’ve featured the brand’s gift boxes before as part of our Valentine’s Day coverage; and this week’s sale includes discounts on baskets with fruits, chocolates, florals, cheeses and more. The gift boxes start at $24.99 with options for just about anyone (or any occasion) you want to celebrate. This Merry Mix-Up package specifically comes with pears, cheddar cheese and mixed nuts.

Everlane: 30% off select styles of organic tees, denim and more until 4/3

I love Everlane for its denim, bags and shoes. But I love it most for its perfect everyday tees. This cotton crew, which is available in both men’s and women’s versions, is made of 100% organic cotton and comes in a number of colorways. It has a slim fit too, so it’s ideal to wear under chunky sweaters and blazers.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.