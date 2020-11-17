With Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gift that will show just how much your loved one means to you. You’re not alone. According to the National Retail Foundation, consumers spent $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2022.

Few things say ‘I care’ more than a present embellished with a personal touch – whether it’s a bracelet inscribed with a heartfelt sentiment, a wallet monogrammed with their initials or simply a custom ribbon wrapped around a candle, a specially tailored gift will make your recipient feel extra-special.

Best personalized gifts

To help you find the best personalized gifts for your loved one, we've rounded up 13 unique finds based on our past coverage, along with some Select reader-favorite brands and some highly rated gifts we think you'll love.

Jennifer Zeuner makes trendy jewelry adored by celebrities like Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen and America Ferrera. You can choose from three metals — 14k yellow gold, sterling silver or 14k yellow-gold-plated silver— and customize either both or one earring with up to 10 uppercase letters for each hoop. If 3-inch hoop earrings are a bit intimidating for your giftee (or yourself), you could opt for the Ciara 2.5-inch or Ciara 2-inch hoops.

This bracelet, from our guide on best Valentine’s Day jewelry, is a great gift for the jewelry lover in your life. You can customize everything about the bracelet, including the length and color of the chain. Their initials can also be added.

Listed in our recent roundup of best gifts for grandma, a personalized puzzle is a great gift the whole family can enjoy. You can add up to 22 family photos for each puzzle, ranging from 60 to 1,014 pieces, to create a fun project involving personal moments.

Bring cute to another level with these squishable, cuddly friends. Perfect for all ages, these huggable characters can be personalized with your giftee’s initials, or you can add up to nine letters. There are 24 characters to choose from, including an octopus, bunny, pig and unicorn.

The handmade Birth Flower candle is a unique gift that is both personal and usable. Every month has its own, special birth flower – rose for June, chrysanthemum for November and so on – and you can choose from 12 scents, including Pink Jasmine and Spiced Orchard. Provide Birth Flower with your recipient's name, birth month and a personal note up to 85 characters long, and they will inscribe it on the candle’s label.

Add meaning to your man’s wallet by engraving his initials on it, adding a special note inside or both. Swanky Badger offers all kinds of wallets in both black and brown vegan leather, including bifold, trifold, money clip, front-pocket and more.

If your special loved one is a sports lover, why not gift them a sports jersey from their main team, customized with the name of their favorite athlete? Fanatics sells licensed gear for nearly every pro and college team in sizes Small to 3XL.

Do you and your significant other have a special song that brings meaning to your relationship? Present it to him or her as a Personalized Music Plaque from Etsy. Not only can you customize it with your song choice, but you can also choose to include the album cover or your own photo, and you can get it in as fast as two to four days.

Recommended by experts in our guide on top-rated carry-ons, this hardshell carry-on suitcase can be monogrammed with up to three letters. Away offers two fonts and 14 colors to choose from, and you also have the option to personalize a matching luggage tag. This suitcase is made to fit in most overhead bins of airplanes, and its spinning wheels, interior compression system and included water-resistant laundry bag make it easier for you to pack what you need, according to the brand.

Whoever said the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach was definitely in the know. This gift basket from Harry & David, filled with cheese, crackers and candy, can be personlized with their name and sent straight to their door. Harry & David also makes plenty of other gift baskets, like the Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box and the Premium Snack Box.

Elevate their comfort by personalizing a blanket with some wonderful memories. This one from Etsy lets you add up to 10 photos, along with a personal message. The fleece and polyester blanket comes in three different sizes: 30 by 40 inches, 50 by 60 inches, and 60 by 80 inches.

Consider treating a loved one to a digital Wi-Fi photo frame from Nixplay, a popular and highly-rated brand of “smart art” on Amazon. This particular 9.7-inch model features a 4.8-average star rating from more than 4,800 reviews. You can select from six other frame sizes and colorways, like the 10.1-inch wood-effect photo frame. Owners can cycle through images from their Facebook or Instagram account and Flickr or Google Photos profile for variety.

For the stationery lovers in your life, this gift from the Rifle Paper Co. is a useful one. Create a unique design by choosing from four different floral designs, including Citrus Floral, Garden Party Blue, Lively Floral Bouquet and Strawberry Fields, and several different fonts. Once your order is placed, a digital print is sent to you for approval. Each note card comes with an envelope, and you can order up to 100 cards. The company also offers business cards to match.

