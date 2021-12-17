The best skin care gifts for 2021

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With the worldwide skin care market projected to reach over $177 billion in sales by 2025, it’s safe to say that people care about their skin as much as ever. Whether it be masks, cleansing brushes or all-in-one skin care sets, a skin care gift will likely be useful for everyone. And given that it’s winter, the drying effects of cold weather make skin care a top priority for many people this time of year.

We rounded up highly rated products, such as gua sha tools, face masks, cuticle tools and more, to help guide your shopping this holiday season.

The best skin care gifts in 2021

We gathered these gift ideas by consulting our previous reporting and expert advice, and found other highly rated products based on Select reader interest.

This skin care set from Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line of skin care products (which Select writer Nicole Saunders described as “a hit”) contains three of the brands products: Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser, Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. According to the company, the products are oil-free and won’t clog your pores.

This mask, previously featured in our guide to Korean beauty products for the 10-step skin care routine, contains olive oil, which is “a known antioxidant,” according to Dr. Christina Lee Chung, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group. She said “this sheet is great for people who are looking to calm and moisturize their skin, especially after a day out in the sun.”

Previously featured in our guide to facial cleansing brushes for 2021, this brush from Olay has two settings: one for a daily, light clean and another for a deeper clean. All you have to do is spread cleanser on your face, get the brush head wet and let the machine scrub your face for 60 seconds. The brush is water-resistant, according to Olay, so it’s safe for shower use, too.

We previously highlighted this sun hat in our expert guide to UPF hats. The hat is made from 13 percent polyester and 87 percent paper, which, according to the company, is responsibly sourced. It includes a sweatband, a drawstring and is rated SPF 50+ for protection from harmful sun rays.

This gel mask, which we featured in our guide to azelaic acid skin care products, contains green tea extract and azelaic acid, an ingredient that can help treat acne, melasma, rosacea and sunspots, according to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. According to the company, this mask can help remove oil and tighten pores.

Previously featured in our guide to lip masks for 2021, this lip mask has “multiple antioxidants along with a plumping effect,” making it a good daytime mask, according to Dr. Annie Chiu, board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute. The lip balm comes in both Red Poppy and Pink Peony.

Select writer Nicole Saunders recommended Necessaire skin care products — calling them “worth considering” and “worth the hype.” The company’s Holiday Body Collection includes these products: The Body Wash, The Body Lotion, The Body Oil, The Body Serum and The Body Exfoliator. According to the company, these products contain ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, omegas and various vitamins.

This set, which we previously highlighted in our guide to cuticle oils, pushers and cutters, includes a cuticle trimmer and two cuticle pushing tools. The double-spring trimmer is made of stainless steel and has a jaw that’s 0.38 inches wide, so it can clip away smaller hangnails. The pushing tools come with nonslip handles.

This highly rated skin care routine — 4.9-star average rating from 46 reviews on Glossier — comes with three of the company’s products, the milky jelly cleanser, rich priming moisturizer and balm dotcom lip balm. According to the company, key ingredients include aquaxyl, comfrey root extract, poloxamer, pro-vitamin B5 and rosewater.

These masks have a 4.6-star average rating from over 350 reviews on Amazon and contain both lactic acid and jeju volcanic clusters. According to the company, using the masks results in a 63 percent decrease in visibly enlarged pores.

We previously highlighted this gua sha stone in our guide to gua sha benefits and tools. Sonia Lee, a board certified acupuncturist and traditional Chinese medicine expert, recommended this tool because it fits well in her hand and is a good size. According to the company, this tool has a “firming, lifting effect on the skin.”

We previously covered Foreo’s line of facial brushes in our guide to Foreo Luna brushes, and this latest version of the Luna Mini has similar features and style to the originals. Once you connect your brush to the companion app, you just wet your face, add cleanser and start the machine. According to the company, its bristles pulsate 8,000 times per minute and remove 99.5 percent of dirt, oil and sweat from your face in a minute.

This skin care set contains several different products from Sunday Riley: its Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum, Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream. According to the company, this nighttime skin routine can “address visible signs of aging.” It comes with an average rating of 4.7 stars from 57 reviews at Sephora.

This kit is highly rated, carrying an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 2,300 Amazon reviews. The set contains five different products: Daily Face Cleanser, Nourishing Night Cream, Illuminating Night Cream, Prep & Hydrate Balm and Daily Hydration Moisturizer. According to the company, the set works for all skin types and contains ingredients such as aloe, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter and vitamin E.

This set contains products that the company says are suitable for sensitive skin, including shave gel, three-in-one body wash, post-shave balm, face lotion and face wash. The products have no dyes or drying alcohol and are lightly scented, according to Nivea.

