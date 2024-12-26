My favorite thing about the end of the year is seeing everyone’s Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped. But here at NBC Select, we put our own spin on things by looking back on all the products we tested for our articles and the items we couldn’t resist buying during major sale events this year.

I asked the NBC Select staff for their favorite products from this year, and highlighted the ones they loved the most below. These products span all shopping categories like tech, beauty and wellness, kitchen and more.

Our favorite kitchen finds

I gave in to the meal delivery hype this year and I’m so glad I did. Cooking everyday has never been a huge priority for me and frankly, I don’t enjoy spending a lot of time in the kitchen anyway. Cookunity accounts for about 50% of my meals during the week and it has reduced my middle-of-the-week stress when I’m commuting and at my busiest. Being able to pop one of these in the oven at the end of the day always feels great. The options are wide-ranging and being able to browse according to my diet preferences is super convenient. I have a couple of favorites I keep in rotation but I always leave room to try something new, which has had a positive impact on how I grocery shop because I’m willing to be a bit more adventurous with food. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

I wrote a review of the Moccamaster coffee maker earlier this year after the brand sent it to me to try out. It easily became my favorite and most-used appliance in my kitchen. It makes up to 10 cups of coffee, and it makes the tastiest brew I’ve tried using a coffee maker so far. The coffee not only tastes delicious, but it’s also quick and easy to make; all I have to do is add coffee grounds to the brew basket, fill up the water reservoir and switch on the machine. Plus, it’s a beautiful, aesthetically-pleasing coffee maker that looks great on my countertop. It’s definitely on the pricey side, but it’s well worth the money, in my experience. – Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite home finds

Once I resigned my lease this summer, I immediately started a bunch of DIY projects around my apartment to make it feel even more like home. I bought some new furniture and lights, but by far the most substantial project was adding peel-and-stick wallpaper to my bedroom and entryway. I spent months searching for the perfect pattern and saved over a dozen contenders before I ordered the winner: Rifle Paper Co’s Juniper Forest Wallpaper. I kept coming back to it and could really envision it in my space. Then, after I ordered a sample to test it out, I knew it was meant to be. The wallpaper is high quality and quite forgiving — it was easy to cut and I could take a piece off my wall when I needed to reposition it. I’ve had it up for about two months now and it’s stayed put and hasn’t peeled off in any spots. Overall, the wallpaper makes my rental look so much more complete, sophisticated and warm. I love it so much, I’m already thinking about my next project. – Zoe Malin, reporter

I bought this on Prime Day and my sleep quality has completely leveled up since. Though I move around a lot while sleeping, I almost always start on my side and this little gem keeps my body aligned and my hips from aching. Even without the velcro strap, it remains pretty snug between my legs and adds to the cozy combination of my comforter, pillows, sunrise clock and humidifier. I’ve been waking up feeling more refreshed compared to the first half of the year and I know it’s mostly because of this miracle worker. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

During my latest move, I bought this floor lamp for my living room, and since then, it’s officially become the star of the show. When I’m watching TV or movies, I always turn on the lamp instead of the overhead light to create a calm and relaxing ambiance or to match the vibe of whatever I’m watching. Whenever my friends and family visit, they’re so impressed with how minimalistic it is and they love how I can change the color (or color patterns) using the companion app on my phone. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

This is one of my biggest purchases — correction: investments — of 2024. I’ve been wanting a daybed for awhile because I love putting my feet up in the living room and an ottoman never felt completely comfortable — plus, I love that I can have friends sleep over now without needing to drag out an air mattress. I am obsessed with the fabric I chose (Crave Carribean Twist) — green is one of my favorite colors and I find this shade really calming for my space and spirit. I’ve been sleeping on it while my apartment undergoes a bunch of renovations and it’s giving my bed a run for its money because it has a medium level firmness that feels supportive but not rigid. I’m warning my friends that once they sit on it, they will not want to move. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

Calling a vacuum life-changing seems dramatic until you use this one. I bought it during Best Buy’s 48-Hour Flash sale and have been competing with my husband for who gets to vacuum ever since. At first I loved it because it can stand up to my long hair that’s constantly shedding and it bends in the middle to get under furniture, but I’ve now discovered a whole new reason to love it: Christmas tree needles. I will never give up having a real tree and this vacuum sucks up the needles better than any other I’ve used, including handhelds and the Dyson V8. – Rosalie Sparaco, senior social media editor

I have a lot of shoes, so when I moved into a new apartment that has very little closet space, I was at a loss on where to store all of them. I bought this shoe organizer that hangs over my closet door, and it’s been one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. It saves so much space and fits perfectly over the door, so I don’t struggle closing my closet every time I open it. Plus, I can see exactly where each shoe is, which saves a lot of time in the morning when I’m running out the door. Since it has 24 slots, it manages to hold most of my shoes (one shoe fits in each slot), including chunky sneakers and larger booties. I loved it so much, I bought a second one. – Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite beauty and wellness finds

Using this $8 gua sha almost every day was one of the best self care investments I made this year. I sleep on my side, so I wake up with super puffy cheeks and my face often looks lopsided in the morning. Taking the five minutes to glide this around my face with whatever serum I’m trying out for our Wellness Awards or skin care content has made such a difference in how defined my jawline and cheekbones are. The light pressure feels so good and gives me that not-too-aggressive wake-up call my face craves in the morning. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

One of the best products I put in my thick hair was this leave-in conditioner (which doubles as a heat protectant) because it combines my favorite parts of spray and cream leave-ins. It has a very lightweight, creamy consistency, and I can apply it all over my damp, freshly washed hair without making a mess since it comes in a spray bottle. Since using this, my hair is softer, less frizzy, shinier and way less dry than it used to be. The best part is how good it makes my hair smell. After my first few uses, I would make everyone smell my hair because if I got to smell its sweet deliciousness, I had to do my due diligence and share it with the world. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I have bought this almost monthly since testing it for our Wellness Awards. However, the application process takes some getting used to: once applied, you rinse it off by letting the water run over your skin instead of rubbing it off with your hands, which means you have to be mindful of not applying too much. Otherwise, you’re left with a lot of residue. That is truly the only caveat for me. I love the scent and after a couple weeks of use, my skin is pretty much always soft and I barely need to use traditional body lotion. And as someone who likes to use as little skin care products as possible, I’m happy that this has shortened my routine, especially when I do lap swim and shower at the gym before work. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

This in-shower salve has replaced Brown’s regular body lotion, though the application process takes some getting used to. Courtesy Nikki Brown

I’m on a quest to achieve ultra-soft heels, so I got this at the very end of November and have used it every other week or so. I like that it’s easy to apply to my heels without having to use my fingers and that it’s small, so it fits on my nightstand and leaves room for other items. It goes on smoothly, is unscented and doesn’t feel overly greasy, sticky or uncomfortable, even after putting socks on afterwards. I’ve noticed my heels are starting to feel a bit softer and less irritated every week. – Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

2024, for me, was all about embracing my natural frizzy wavy hair. Depending on the day, my hair falls between a 2B to 3A curl and since I have to use so much product on a daily basis to style and defrizz, I was really in need of a shampoo that deeply (and I mean deeply) cleansed my scalp and hairline. Nothing has worked as well as the Ouidad shampoo. It cleans my scalp and removes gel and gunk like no other and gives my curls the most bouncy, defined shape. I can’t sing its praises enough. If you have curly hair, you need this. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

As a beauty reporter, I have always heard people talk about hypochlorous acid spray but have never used it. That was, until a few months ago, when it was one of the only products my skin tolerated during the worst eczema flare-up of my life. Aside from the fact it smells like pool water, it is simply perfection. Every morning and night, I would spray this and not once did it burn, sting or worsen my condition; instead, it reduced my redness significantly, made my skin feel soothed and calmed the dry, itchy, flaky look and feel on my face. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I have used Dosso braiding hair for years and 2024 was no exception. Whenever my friends ask me for braiding hair recommendations, this is the one and only brand I name drop. The hair is light as a feather and I’m not exaggerating when I say it has never caused my scalp to itch, even in the summer when I sweat more. The ombre colors are beautiful and the bundle packs are cost-effective — in my experience, I’ve only needed two 3-packs for waist-length, skinny box braids. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

I’m constantly trying new product launches and this is hands down one of the best moisturizers I tried this year. It’s thicker than most creams and lotions but it’s the perfect consistency for someone who is constantly dealing with dry skin. I put this on twice a day and my skin has never felt more moisturized, soft and plump. I began using this during my flare-up (because it has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance) and it never irritated my skin and helped calm it down. What I love most during this is that it sits extremely well under makeup, which was a major problem I was having with my other moisturizers because they would pill every single time. This one creates a thick layer of hydration that maintains my skin and creates an even base. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

This barrier cream uses ingredients including hyaluronic acid, murumuru butter and polyglutamic acid to moisturize the skin and lock it in, according to the brand. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

This year, I discovered Lush’s Sticky Dates line and never looked back. It’s an ultra-sweet, buttery caramel scent that makes me smell like a delicious baked good, which is exactly how I want to smell 24/7. I started out with the shower gel, and now have the body spray, scrub and lotion in this scent, and all of which have become a staple in my everyday shower routine. The shower gel lathers nicely and I notice the scent lasts for hours on my skin. I especially love using this shower gel and the body spray just before bed so I can fully enjoy the cozy, gourmand smell. – Mili Godio, updates editor

Body care was one of my main areas of investment this past year, and this body wash from Naturium is my uncontested top pick. It has hydrating ingredients like glycerin and squalane and nourishing oils like jojoba, rosehip and sea buckthorn to help soften your skin, according to the brand. Since it’s oil-based, I expected it to have a thick, heavy texture, but it’s surprisingly lightweight and silky, and has a subtle sweet scent that makes me smell great without being too overpowering. I felt a difference in my skin’s softness immediately after the first wash, and after using it long-term I can definitely say that it’s helped to keep my skin looking and feeling hydrated and supple, which is why I use it every day. I also like to use it to moisturize my body after exfoliating with products like Naturium’s Glycolic Acid Body Wash or the Topicals Faded Brightening Bar. – Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Our favorite clothing and accessory finds

I don’t own a lot of clothes on purpose, so when I do shop, I’m always looking for basics that I can mix and match for the office. I actually bought my first leotard second-hand but now I’m building up a small collection of these because they go with nearly anything in my wardrobe, and the compression accentuates my waist (and brings out my inner ballerina). – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

I’ve always been on the hunt for a favorite pair of sweats. I would always find issues with a pair that initially seemed promising. Some of the sweatpants I tried had pockets that were too small, so my phone or keys would constantly fall out when I sat down or they would shrink dramatically after a wash. The Abercrombie and Fitch pair haven’t let me down so far. They feel soft and don’t shrink even after a few washes. The length and cut of the sweats are also very ‘90s with a slight baggy cut that is flattering for almost anyone. – Jordan Bowman, commerce editor

This t-shirt, which I have in two colors, is a petite person’s dream. The bottom lands a couple inches below my belly button, so I can tuck it in depending on what I’m pairing it with. The fabric clings but doesn’t suffocate my frame — just a simple and extremely flattering shirt that I’ve worn more than anything else in my closet this year. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

I can’t say enough good things about the Ugg Ultra Minis. They’re one of the best shoe purchases I’ve ever made; they’re comfy, cozy and look cute (I got them in the Chestnut color, but I’m eyeing more colorways for the new year). I throw these on when I’m running errands, traveling (they’re the perfect airplane shoe, in my opinion) or as a final touch to an everyday outfit. I pair them with cozy socks (my favorite pair is the Aritzia Slouchy Crew Sock) for an extra bit of comfort. Plus, they’re very warm, so they’re great for the colder fall and winter months. I also purchased the brand’s Tasman Slippers this year, which I’m also obsessed with. – Mili Godio, updates editor

These sneakers are hands-down my favorite footwear purchase of the year. Over the summer, I was on the hunt for a pair of shoes that were comfortable enough for daily wear, but still added a bold touch to my wardrobe. These sneakers strike that perfect balance for me — wearing them feels like walking on nothing (in the best possible way), and the silver colorway is striking enough to stand out, but neutral enough that I can still pair them with most of my wardrobe. Since Onitsuka closed their US sales in November of 2023, I originally bought my pair brand-new from a reseller website. However, as of August 2024 the brand has relaunched their US operations, and you can now purchase directly from them (which I absolutely plan on doing in the near future). – Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Our favorite tech finds

I got a little obsessed with cameras this year, and quickly learned that new cameras and lenses are expensive. To ease that sticker shock, I decided to buy a pre-owned option, and Keh became my go-to used camera shop in 2024. The online retailer carries hundreds of used digital and film cameras, lenses and accessories. I ordered the digital Fujifilm X-T4, multiple film cameras and a few lenses this year — all of it matched the conditions listed, and the one instance where there was an issue, I contacted customer support and exchanged the camera for a working replacement, free of charge. Keh’s 21 day return policy has been invaluable, even though you have to pay for the return shipping. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Rabinowitz used the Fujifilm X-T4 digital camera (left) and the Nikon N2000 film camera (right) all year — both have been a joy to shoot with, and he hasn’t had any issues. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Our favorite fitness finds

After years of buying individual classes every week, I finally became a CorePower All Access member this year. The membership lets me go to an unlimited amount of in-person classes every month across New York City and take online classes whether I’m home or traveling. This membership is worth every penny for me, and it’s one of the best things I spend money on each month. I hit my goal of over 100 classes this year — the strength and yoga sessions are my favorite form of cross-training and make me a better runner since they force me to work muscles that support me mile after mile. I also love that I get two buddy passes every month so I can bring friends and family to the studios. – Zoe Malin, reporter

I became a serious tennis fan over the last few years. I played casually during the pandemic back in 2020 but this last year was a real turning point for my obsession. A few years ago I bought a cheap tennis racket on a whim without doing much research. I quickly learned that using bad gear will lead to bad results. My shots were out of control and my serve was just plain bad. This Head Ti racket gives me much better control compared to my old one. I’ve been using it for about six months now and it has a larger sweet spot and better balance so I can get a sense of rhythm while practicing. – Jordan Bowman, commerce editor

Earlier in 2024, I tried a Pvolve fitness class at the Soho location in New York City. I immediately became obsessed — they offer low-impact workouts that help build mobility and strength. After trying it out, I purchased the studio’s class packs and then graduated to the Starter Membership, which lets me go to eight classes per month. The classes are truly some of my favorite workouts I’ve ever done — they’re lively, easy to follow and definitely help me build up a sweat. Pvolve has several locations across the country where you can purchase in-studio memberships, plus it has on-demand classes you can stream with a separate membership in case you don’t have a location nearby (you can also bundle your in-studio and online membership). – Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite hobby and leisure finds

I became a parent this year, and it felt like I had a million things to worry about “solving” before and after birth. These baby play kits from Lovevery solved playtime for us — our baby has loved almost every toy inside every box we’ve opened. I contacted the brand before parenthood, and received The Looker Play Kit, The Charmer Play Kit and The Play Gym from the brand to try. During month one and month two, my child would stare at the high contrast cards and play gym cover for minutes at a time. For months three and four, my child was obsessed with the silicone teether toy and soft book of the Charmer Play Kit. Each box comes with a guide that has tips and child development information that helped me play with more knowledge and confidence. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

The Lovevery Play Gym is a staple of floor and tummy time, and is easy to use with other toys. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Shout out to Costco for introducing me to my favorite gardening purchase of 2024. These gloves are heavy duty but not so much that I can’t feel whatever I’m holding. They’ve withstood everything from sticky branches to rotted vegetables to heavy mud and more, all while protecting my manicure, which has fallen victim to less protective work gloves in the past. I can’t wait to use these again in the spring when it’s time to start planting seeds for summer. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

These heavy-duty gloves protect Brown’s acrylic nails while handling all types of yard work, including weed removal. Courtesy Nikki Brown

As a known movie-obsessive, this AMC A-List membership was the best birthday gift I could’ve given myself this year. For just under $25 a month, I can see up to three movies a week at any AMC across the country, including enhanced formats like IMAX and 3D screenings. Cost-wise, it’s been a total gamechanger — instead of having to choose between movies to avoid breaking the bank, I can see every film I want for a fraction of the typical price. The monthly cost is only slightly higher than the price of a single ticket, so if you’re someone that sees even just two movies a month, it’s very much worth your while. The membership also covers special events like AMC-exclusive fan screenings and cast and crew Q & A screenings, along with discounts on concessions and member deals on your birthday. – Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Our favorite travel finds

I spent the first half of 2024 as a super-commuter, and one of the things that helped me tremendously was this backpack that I initially got during our NBC Select Travel Awards. It was large enough to store all of my essentials and keep them organized, which was crucial when I was searching for items on the bus or train. It may sound extreme, but I genuinely stopped using all of my other backpacks after using this one. Now that I have moved back to New York, I use this as a work bag because I can pack everything I need. My lunch, headphones and chargers go in the interior bag, my laptop and planner go in the laptop sleeve, and my water bottle goes in the side pocket. And even with that, there is so much unused space. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

Our favorite pet find

I adopted my second cat at the end of 2023, and this year, I’ve slowly but surely learned that some pet supplies are great for one cat, but terrible for two. Case in point: my old short, wobbly cat scratcher. There wasn’t enough room for both of my cats to use it at the same time, and it constantly fell over. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who also has two cats, recommended that I buy this one, and it’s exactly what I was looking for. It’s tall, sturdy and has a wide post, so both of my cats can scratch it, stretch out on it and jump on top of it. I’ve recommended it to many cat moms since buying it, especially since it has a minimalistic, neutral design and doesn’t draw attention to itself. – Zoe Malin, reporter

I wish this cat tree came in more attractive colors — why do all pet trees have to be green and brown?! With that said, I’ve never seen my cats happier than when they are jumping and climbing all over this one. It’s a ceiling to floor model that sits sturdy in the corner of my living room so it’s not too much of an eye sore. I put it together myself in about an hour and a half, though I wish I had a spotter while I was securing it to the ceiling. If the price tag gives you pause, I implore you to just go for it and purchase, especially if you have multiple cats who are growing tired of their toys. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

Brown’s cats love climbing and lounging on this ceiling-to-floor cat tree throughout the day. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter at NBC Select covering new product launches and topics relating to beauty and wellness, including recent stories on the best blow dryer brushes and workout leggings. For this story, our staff, who frequently try hundreds of products a month, share their favorite finds from this past year.

