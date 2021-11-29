Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Cyber Monday is officially here and Target is continuing to host some of its best deals of the year during the shopping holiday, joining competitors like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Target’s sale covers a large portion of its inventory, so it can be a lot to navigate. To help you comb through Target’s deals and sales, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite discounts to shop this holiday season and checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey to ensure they’re quality deals.

Target Cyber Monday 2021: Best deals to shop

Some of the deals included in Target’s Cyber Monday sale are the same ones offered during Black Friday, while others are new to Cyber Monday. And to know you’re getting the best price even if it drops further later, Target’s Holiday Price Match guarantee will match any lower price on an item before Dec. 24.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 320 reviews at Target

This gadget lets you make sparkling water at the touch of a button by connecting SodaStream’s Quick Connect CO2 Cylinder, which the brand says can make up to 60 liters (or 126 bottles) of sparkling water. The SodaStream Terra comes in four colors: Black, Misty Blue, Red and White.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 1,120 reviews at Target

One of the best affordable electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B Pro 1000 features pressure sensors that stop the pulsation if they sense you’re brushing too hard, according to the brand, along with an in-handle timer that encourages you to brush for two minutes. The handle buzzes every 30 seconds to notify you when it’s time to brush different sections of your mouth.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 1,300 reviews at Target

These over-the-ear headphones from Bose offer active noise control to block out unwanted sound from the outside world. They also employ a dual-mic system to ensure that phone calls are clear even in noisy environments, according to the brand. The headphones are available in Black and Silver at Target.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 150 reviews at Target

This KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a Target exclusive created for Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand for Magnolia brand. It comes in an exclusive matte color called Pebbled Palm and includes all the same features as the regular Artisan mixer, including 10 speed settings, a 5-quart capacity and compatibility with KitchenAid's attachments (sold separately)

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 116 reviews at Target

This 256-ounce pressure cooker is versatile, according to Ninja, containing 14 different cooking functions, including an air fry mode. The pressure cooker comes with a basket for frying and steaming, a steamer rack and a nonstick cooking bowl, all of which the brand says are dishwasher-safe.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 102 reviews at Target

For those who like to alternate between cold and hot drinks, this Keurig machine can brew both. The drip tray can be removed to fit larger travel mugs, and the machine can brew 8-ounce, 10-ounce or 12-ounce cups. The water reservoir can hold up to 46 ounces of water, enough for up to four 8-ounce cups of coffee, according to the brand.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 190 reviews at Target

Slightly quieter than the Theragun Prime, according to the brand, Theragun’s mid level, fourth-generation Elite model offers a customizable speed range that can deliver up to 40 pounds of force. It also comes with five attachments, including the standard ball with a dampener to make it less intense, the thumb, the cone and the wedge to “scrape” areas like the IT bands, the brand says.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 135 reviews on Target

Samsung’s HW-S40T 2.0 all-in-one sound system connects via Bluetooth and has two built-in woofers and tweeters, eliminating the need for messy wires, according to Samsung. When in music mode, the sound bar optimizes sound based on what's playing, according to the brand, and the Bluetooth multi connection allows two different smart devices to connect at the same time.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 163 reviews at Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with plenty of features, including sleep, step, stress and heart rate tracking, text alerts, activity recommendations, atrial fibrillation heart rhythm assessments and guided workouts. According to the brand, the battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 97 reviews at Target

According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 5 is more compact than the Show 8 with a 5.5-inch smart display. The updated Show 5 has slightly improved camera quality — two megapixels compared to one — and has built-in Alexa capabilities, allowing you to make calls, set reminders and play music via voice command.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 264 reviews at Target

According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, LG's midrange models (like this one) use LED panels that improve colors on the TV during the daytime, though the black levels suffer as a result. This 43-inch TV works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can mirror the screen on your laptop or phone with Apple Airplay.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,184 reviews at Target

This shag rug from Target brand Project 62 comes in numerous colors and sizes. According to Target, the thick rug can protect your floors from wear and tear and is both stain- and wear-resistant. Target recommends buying a rug pad separately.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 1,579 reviews at Target

This robot vacuum works on both hard floors and carpets and uses sensors to detect dirtier areas in order to give them a more thorough cleaning.

Target Cyber Monday 2021: Best sales to shop

Target’s sale is huge, so we’ve curated a list of sales to look for. We’ve chosen these Cyber Monday sales based on our past coverage and what we think Select readers care about most. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.