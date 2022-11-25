Black Friday is here. If you’re planning to invest in a KitchenAid stand-up mixer or a Google Nest thermostat for yourself or a loved one, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy are offering good discounts on Black Friday. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on cookware, coffee makers, air purifiers and more, all of which we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll also continue updating this list with new deals and savings throughout the next few days.

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday kitchen and home deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 28,442 reviews at Our Place

This Select editor-favorite ceramic-coated, non-stick pan is toxin-free and designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, according to Our Place: a frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula and spoon rest. The Always Pan is compatible with all cooktops, including induction, says the brand, and comes in eight bold colors. It is 10 inches in diameter, has a modular lid to release and trap steam and holds 2.6 quarts.

4.9-star average rating from 19,070 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

This KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer bundle has 10 speeds to knead, mix and whip all your ingredients, says the brand. Made entirely of metal, the 22-pound mixer has a 325-watt motor and a head that tilts to reach every corner of the 5-quart stainless-steel bowl. The bundle includes a flex edge beater, coated flat beater, coated dough hook, wire whip and pour shield for less mess.

4.4-star average rating from 13,905 reviews at Amazon

Keurig’s K-Supreme coffee maker is designed with MultiStream Technology that saturates grounds more evenly so you get a bolder cup of coffee, says the brand. You can use K-Cup pods or brew your own favorites with the included My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter. Its dual reservoir holds 66 ounces of water to brew 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee, tea, cocoa and other drinks.

4.8-star average rating from 8,733 reviews at Amazon

Ninja calls the Food Power Blender and Processor its most powerful blender system. It can make 2 pounds of dough in about 30 seconds, says the brand, plus it crushes, food processes and makes smoothie bowls — all using the same base. There are six preset programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping and dough, and its Auto-IQ technology decides which program works best and for how long, so you don’t have to guess if you should pulse, chop, knead, crush, blend, or juice, says Ninja. The Power Blender pitcher can hold up to 72 ounces.

4.3-star average rating from 19,642 reviews at Amazon

Nest is a Select favorite, and this Energy-Star-certified smart home thermostat is an Amazon bestseller. It takes 30 minutes or less to install, says the brand, and can be programmed or adjusted from anywhere there’s Wi-Fi with the Google Home app. The Nest thermostat will also send you an alert if it detects something wrong with your cooling or heating system.

Best Black Friday 2022 kitchen and home sales

Here are the best Black Friday home and kitchen sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Sur La Table: Up to 60% off sitewide and free ground shipping for sales over $75 Ruggable: Save 20% sitewide and 25% off on select styles with code BF22AFF Overstock: Up tov70% off area rugs, kitchen and dining, home decor, housewares and more Caraway: Save up to 20% sitewide and an extra 10% on orders $85+, 15% on orders $425+ and 20% on orders $525+ through Nov. 30. The Company Store: 20% off sitewide and up to 40% on select items with code FRIYAY22

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving —Nov. 25 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer day-long events. They’ve morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities over the next few days, and we’ll give you tips about what to buy now and what you may want to wait on.

