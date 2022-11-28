Amazon is still hosting several Cyber Monday deals, as are major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Amazon is currently discounting items ranging from tech devices and wellness essentials to vacuums and kitchen gadgets. If you're on a budget, you can also find plenty of affordable deals under $25 and under $100 to round out your shopping list.

Anyone can shop Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, though the retailer does offer some exclusive deals for Prime members. And Prime members can sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods, along with other perks — here’s what to know before you sign up for Amazon’s credit card, according to CNBC Select’s money experts.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Below, we rounded up some of the best deals from Amazon’s Cyber Monday savings event based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest. To ensure the quality of each deal, we use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Keepa and Honey to ensure that each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s Prime Day-like sales event in mid-October.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 147,616 reviews on Amazon

This 20-ounce Yeti Rambler is made from durable stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation, which the brand says helps maintain the temperature of your hot and cold drinks for hours. The dishwasher-safe travel mug comes with Yeti’s MagSlider Lid and is available in more than a dozen colors.

4.5-star average rating from 33,540 reviews on Amazon

According to Kasa, this smart light switch is designed to fit into a standard junction box. Its companion app guides you through installation, and once connected to Wi-Fi, you can control the light switch from your phone. The light switch is also voice control-compatible when paired with Amazon Alexa and Google Voice devices.

4.3-star average rating from 4,663 reviews on Amazon

This automatic espresso machine from Philips can make five different coffees — including cappuccinos, Americanos and lattes — and you can choose your preferred brew using the one-touch control display, according to the brand. The machine also comes with powerful ceramic grinders and a sealed container to store your coffee beans and keep them fresh, Philips says.

4.7-star average rating from 5,301 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite stand mixers, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series has a levered bowl-lift to slowly lower and raise the bowl for better contact between the beater and the ingredients while mixing, according to the brand. Made for baking large quantities, the stand mixer has a 575-watt motor, 10 speeds and a stainless steel 6-quart bowl.

4.7-star average rating from 81,759 reviews on Amazon

The Cosori Pro II air fryer includes a 5.8-quart basket and lets you choose a cooking time up to 60 minutes and a temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit using its digital display, according to the brand. You can also choose from 12 one-touch cooking functions that automatically adjust the settings to cook things like steak, chicken, seafood and vegetables. Other basic cooking settings include toast, bake, preheat and keep warm.

4.6-star average rating from 6,623 reviews on Amazon

This self-warming mug has a built-in rechargeable battery that helps maintain your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours — or keep drinks warm all day long when used with the included charging coaster, according to the brand. It pairs with a companion app that lets you adjust your drinking temperature between 120 degrees and 145 degrees Fahrenheit directly on your smartphone. Ember says you can hand-wash the mug, too, which is fully submersible in water up to 1 meter deep.

4.4-star average rating from 20,899 reviews on Amazon

This upright vacuum works on tile, hardwood floors, laminate, area rugs and more, according to the brand. It's designed with two tanks to keep dirty and clean water separate. The vacuum also comes with two tangle-free brush rolls and two 8-ounce multi-surface cleaning formulas to help reduce odors and remove pet messes, Bissell says.

4.8-star average rating from 884 reviews on Amazon

The Ninja Foodi NeverDull comes with a knife block and 12 kinds of knives, including chef, bread, santoku, boning and paring, as well as six steak knives. The block also includes a built-in knife sharpener that works by sliding the knife through the interior stone sharpening wheel, which Ninja says helps to restore your knife’s edges.

4.6-star average rating from 25,209 reviews on Amazon

This carpet cleaner from Bissell lets you activate a pretreater and deliver a concentrated stream of cleaning solution designed to clean tough pet stains and odors, says the brand. Twelve rows of rotating brushes help clean embedded stains and dirt in MAX Clean Mode — you can also choose Express Clean Mode, which the brand says can dry carpet in about 30 minutes. A brush roll cover can be lifted up to easily clean the machine after use, Bissell says.

4.2-star average rating from 2,704 reviews on Amazon

This single serve coffee maker is compatible with Keurig K-Cups, or you can brew your own coffee grounds using the included reusable pod. It has a 40-ounce removable water reservoir and allows you to brew 8 ounces, 10 ounces or 12 ounces of coffee. You can also adjust the brew strength.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

The new Apple AirPods Pro — which the brand released in September — are now at their lowest price ever. Apple says the headphones include better active noise cancellation than the previous versions and have adaptive transparency that lets you hear outside noise when you need to. The AirPods Pro also give up to six hours of listening time with the active noise cancellation feature enabled, and they come with four pairs of silicone tips to help you customize the fit, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 18,946 reviews on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a 6.8-inch display and an adjustable warm light, according to the brand. The water-resistant Kindle offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, Amazon says, and you can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks.

4.5-star average rating from 75,259 reviews on Amazon

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech — which makes some of our favorite gaming mice and webcams — works with any Windows computer, according to the brand. Its low-profile keyboard is spill-resistant and has a 36-month battery life, while the mouse can last for up to 12 months, says Logitech.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 130,592 reviews on Amazon

This doorbell camera from Ring — one of our favorite home security brands — lets you see, hear and interact with people using the Ring app. The app can also send notifications to your smartphone when someone presses the doorbell or if the device’s built-in motion sensors detect movement nearby, according to the brand. The camera is powered by a rechargeable battery, but you can also connect it to your existing doorbell’s wires for constant power, Ring says.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,540 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system — which launched earlier this year — is the brand’s most affordable Eero system. Meant to expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home, the mesh system supports a gigabit speed and the three-pack can cover up to 4,500 square feet, according to Amazon. The Wi-Fi system can also work as a smart home hub that lets you pair it with an Amazon Alexa device to manage lights, locks, plugs and more around your home, the brand says.

4.8-star average rating from 35,765 reviews on Amazon

This portable speaker from Bose has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and can pair to devices within 30 feet using Bluetooth, according to the brand. The speaker also comes with a tear-resistant silicone strap that lets you secure it to your backpack, handlebars, cooler and more when you want to take it on-the-go.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 29,343 reviews on Amazon

The Bose Sport Earbuds provide up to five hours of battery life and they’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant to protect them from moisture while you’re exercising, according to the brand. Bose says the earbuds can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth within up to a 30-foot range and offer simple touch controls to manage volume, play and pause music, answer calls and more. They come with three silicone tip sizes to help you customize the fit, too.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 3,458 reviews on Amazon

The JBL Boombox 2 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers — it lets you wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device, offers up to 24 hours of battery life and has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, according to the brand. The speaker also equips a built-in carry handle to make it portable.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,614 reviews on Amazon

This wireless gaming headset comes with a wired 3.5-millimeter cable as well as a USB-C wireless dongle. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch via the wireless dongle or 3.5-millimeter cable, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via the wired 3.5-millimeter cable. The headset has padded ear cushions and an adjustable, steel-reinforced headband.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 10,070 reviews on Amazon

This 3D printing pen allows you to bring your drawings to life by regulating its speed and temperature on the a built-in OLED display, according to the brand. The pen has a replaceable hot end nozzle and an ergonomic shape to help you maintain control, the brand says. It’s also USB-powered, so you can use it with battery power banks with at least 2A output.

4.8-star average rating from 20,432 reviews on Amazon

The Bluetooth-enabled Apple Magic Keyboard has an extended layout that accommodates a numeric pad, which the brand says can make it easier to navigate spreadsheets and financial documents. According to Apple, it has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for at least a month.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

4.6-star average rating from 25,585 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch smart TV comes with Amazon’s Fire TV platform built-in, which gives you access to over a million movies and TV episodes, according to the brand. Amazon says that the Fire TV remote also includes hands-free voice control with Alexa that lets you ask to find your favorite movies and shows, check the weather and more. Amazon’s Fire TV also comes with 4K Ultra HD picture quality and you can connect devices like gaming systems via the three HDMI inputs. It's also available in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,522 reviews on Amazon

Hisense’s 43-inch Class R6 Series Smart TV offers 4K picture quality that delivers ​​more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080-pixel HD screen, according to the brand. It comes with Roku TV, which gives you access to hundreds of movies, TV shows, sports channels and more. The TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control and access entertainment using your voice.

4.6-star average rating from 12,098 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch smart TV from Samsung comes with built-in voice assistants that let you search for your favorite movies and TV shows, schedule recordings, connect to compatible devices and more by speaking into the remote, according to the brand. Samsung says the TV also includes 4K picture quality, minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

4.6-star average rating from 71,901 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products, Crest 3D Whitestrips can gently whiten your teeth over time and keep them brighter for at least 12 months, according to the brand. For last-minute whitening, the kit includes 20 treatments and two 1-Hour Express strips that can whiten teeth in just an hour, the brand says.

4.6-star average rating from 111,422 reviews on Amazon

Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector hair mask works to repair damaged and broken hair, according to the brand. Olaplex recommends applying the treatment from roots to ends once a week, or two to three times a week for damaged hair.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 77,065 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite affordable air purifiers, the Levoit Core 300 uses a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter to clear indoor air of contaminants like smoke, dust and mold, according to the brand. It can filter the air in rooms up to 219 square feet in about 12 minutes, Levoit says.

4.6-star average rating from 150,441 reviews on Amazon

FitBit makes some of the best fitness smartwatches you can buy. The Versa 2 model is built with sensors that monitor health metrics such as your heart rate and sleep patterns, and you can record workouts, track steps taken and more. Amazon Alexa is built into the watch, allowing you to use voice commands to control the FitBit and adjust its settings. A full battery gets you up to six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters deep.

4.3-star average rating from 10,213 reviews on Amazon

This electric shaver, an expert-recommended pick from our guide to head shavers, has pivoting blades that the brand says work well with or without product. The shaver has an ergonomic design and includes attachments for trimming nose hair, as well as a deep clean facial brushing. It’s also water-resistant and has a battery life of up to 90 minutes with a 1.5-hour charge, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 4,720 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite massage guns, the Theragun Prime has five built-in speed settings (which are displayed with LED indicators on the handle), up to two hours of battery life and four attachments that provide different impact levels, according to the brand. The device can also work with the Therabody app to help control its pressure and speed, Theragun says.

4.6-star average rating from 9,361 reviews on Amazon

We’ve covered several Philips Norelco shavers in our guide to hair and beard trimmers, and the Bodygroom Series 7000 body trimmer and shaver is a top-rated option — this one comes with a storage case, a cleaning brush and one replacement shaver head. The trimmer has a dual-sided handle to fit multiple trimming needs and has five adjustable lengths to target different areas of the body, according to the brand. The body trimmer is water-resistant and has a rechargeable battery that can run for up to 80 minutes, Philips says.

4.7-star average rating from 32,533 reviews on Amazon

23andMe is an at-home DNA test kit that reviews your genetic data to provide more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions, genetic weight and more. The test requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab using a prepaid package and you’ll get results back in five to six weeks, according to the company.

4.3-star average rating from 2,137 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite sunrise alarm clocks, the Philips SmartSleep has wake-up and relaxation sounds, an auto-dimming display and four adjustable sunrise colors. It works with a companion app that lets you customize your chosen sunset and sunrise times, track your sleep over time and sync your sleep metrics with Apple and Google Health.

4.8-star average rating from 19,350 reviews on Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 is an expert-recommended adjustable dumbbell. It has circular weights and can be adjusted from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds by placing the dumbbell on the included resting tray and twisting the selection dial. Bowflex’s SelectTech dumbbell also works with the Bowflex SelectTech app, which lets you manually keep track of your reps.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,469 reviews on Amazon

The newest iteration of the Furbo pet camera is a Select staff favorite for its app-enabled, real-time feed, bark detection and treat-throwing functions. It has a 360-degree rotating view, which allows the device to track your pet by automatically, says the brand, and you can also choose to receive push notifications when your dog is barking and calm them down using the camera’s two-way audio.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 14,781 reviews on Amazon

Embark's Dog DNA Test Kit scans over 150 dog breeds to help you determine what breed (or breeds) your pet is, according to the brand. Embark says the test also screens for more than 210 health conditions and over 230,000 genetic markers so you can find out more about your dog's health and history. Results are delivered within two to four weeks and can be accessed through its website, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 63,513 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite dog beds, The Original Calming Donut is covered in vegan shag fur and has deep crevices that allow your pet to burrow, the brand says. Select social editor Sadhana Daruvuri bought this bed for her dog, Bandit, and said she likes how easy it is to clean — she simply throws it in the wash on a gentle cycle. The bed is available in five sizes and four colors, including taupe, Frost (white), Dark Chocolate (dark brown) and Cotton Candy (pink).

4-star average rating from 1,052 reviews on Amazon

To help keep tabs on your pet while you’re away, the Petcube Bites 2 provides a wide-angle view of rooms and livestreams video to a companion app. The camera has two-way audio, built-in Amazon Alexa and sound and motion alerts. It also includes a dispenser that can hold up to 1.5 pounds of treats, and comes with three different inserts to help you avoid throwing multiple treats at once, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 sales to shop

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale that we think you’ll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Do you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals?

It’s well known that Prime Day — Amazon’s most popular sale event of the year that typically occurs in the summer — is only open to Prime members. But you don't need a membership to shop its November sales. Like Target and Walmart, Amazon opens its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to everyone.

There are certain benefits to having a Prime membership. Amazon offers some exclusive savings just for Prime members during its Cyber Monday sale on items across tech, beauty, home decor and more. Prime members also get unique benefits like free one- and two-day shipping, free same-day delivery and access to Audible Premium Plus, Prime Video and Amazon Photos.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

