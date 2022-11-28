Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is officially here. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts across hundreds of shopping categories. But your purchase doesn’t have to break the bank. You can find several affordable deals under $25 across retailers throughout the holiday weekend.

To help you make the most of this shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you on new savings opportunities throughout the next several days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals under $25

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 10,507 reviews on Amazon

The Tile Mate can be attached to a key ring or slipped into a pocket and pairs to its companion app via Bluetooth to help you keep track of your belongings. You can see the exact location of your Tile on the app if it’s within the 250 feet Bluetooth range or its most recent location if it’s out of range. The device also sports a button that you can press to make your phone ring if you misplaced it.

4.4-star average rating from 84,448 reviews on Amazon

This smart appliance allows you to open or close your garage from anywhere using the myQ app, according to the brand. The app can also send you notifications when the garage door opens or closes and you can program the door to shut at a certain time every night, myQ says.

4.6-star average rating from 79,145 reviews on Amazon

This 2-pack smart plug set from Kasa lets you manage plugged-in devices remotely using the Kasa app or voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, according to the brand. The app also lets you set a timer or countdown schedules, and you can group your plug with other Kasa devices like smart bulbs and lightstrips to turn them all on or off with one touch, the brand says. Kasa notes that the plug’s compact design lets you stack two on top of each other in one outlet.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 20,177 reviews on Amazon

This portable speaker from JBL can wirelessly stream music using any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, according to the brand. JBL says the Go 3 has an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating (which means it’s fully protected from dust and is water-resistant) and offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

4.5-star average rating from 75,259 reviews on Amazon

Logitech says its wireless keyboard and mouse combo can work with any Windows computer. The keyboard has a low profile, a spill-resistant design and a 36-month battery life, while the mouse can last for up to 12 months, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 111,422 reviews on Amazon

The No. 3 Hair Perfector from Olaplex is a hair mask that you can put on damp hair to repair damaged strands, according to the brand. The brand recommends applying the treatment from roots to ends once a week, or two to three times a week for damaged hair.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 35,938 reviews on Amazon

This pizza cutting wheel provides stable pressure for easy and controlled slicing, according to the brand. The blade is made of high-quality stainless steel and includes a protective blade guard for safe storage, Kitchy says. You can take the gadget apart and run it in the dishwasher, too.

4.7-star average rating from 15,279 reviews on Amazon

This daily facial cleanser from Cetaphil — which makes some of our favorite skin care products for rosacea and acne-prone skin — has a hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula that won’t clog your pores, according to the brand. Cetaphil says this face wash is good for sensitive, dry and oily skin types — it's formulated with ingredients like glycerin to help hydrate the skin and niacinamide, which can help brighten and smooth out skin texture.

4.7-star average rating from 7,143 reviews on Amazon

This pour-over coffee maker from OXO can prepare up to 12 ounces of your favorite coffee using its auto-drip tank, which the brand says can control water flow for an even and well-balanced brew. The dishwasher-safe coffee maker — which doubles as a drip tray — sports measurement markings to adjust the water level and includes a lid to help retain heat while it brews, according to OXO.

4.8-star average rating from 2,374 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite SPF lip balms, the Jack Black Intense Therapy lip balm comes in a pack of three and offers SPF 25 sun protection, according to the brand. The hydrating formula contains avobenzone, an expert-recommended chemical ingredient that protects from UV rays, and emollients like shea butter and petrolatum to protect and soften your lips, Jack Black says.

4.5-star average rating from 3,126 reviews on Amazon

This app-enabled kids’ toothbrush from Colgate — which makes some of our favorite electric toothbrushes — lets your child set a timer, check their progress and use augmented reality features to help them get comfortable with brushing, according to the brand. Recommended for kids 5 and older, the brush has a small brush head and bristles, a tongue cleaner on the back of the head and a thumb grip on the handle to help your child maintain a comfortable grip on the brush, Colgate says.

4.7-star average rating from 33 reviews on Amazon

Stasher — which is a Select staff favorite brand known for its popular storage bags — released its bowls collection earlier this year as a brand new product category for the brand. Made from durable food-grade silicone, these bowls can be used as both a storage container and a serving dish, the brand says. The 6-cup bowl is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, as well as oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Stasher.

4.5-star average rating from 9,542 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite smart bulbs, this option from Kasa offers millions of colors to choose from that can be controlled using the Kasa Smart app, according to the brand. You can dim or schedule when the lights can turn on via the app, which also monitors bulb energy usage in real time, Kasa says. The smart bulbs are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other virtual assistants.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 40,060 reviews on Amazon

These Bluetooth-enabled earbuds come with three pairs of rubber tips so you can customize your fit, Skullcandy says. They also have a 12-hour battery life when used alongside the charging case, according to the brand, as well as a built-in microphone and touch capabilities to pause music, adjust volume and answer calls.

4.5-star average rating from 69,324 reviews on Amazon

The Rocketbook Smart reusable notebook lets you send your notes directly to cloud services like Dropbox, One Note and Google Drive by scanning them through the Rocketbook app, which means you can wipe the physical pages clean with a damp cloth, according to the brand. The notebook comes with 36 dot grid notebook pages, a microfiber cloth and a black Pilot FriXion erasable pen.

4.7-star average rating from 2,365 Amazon reviews

These can-shaped drinking glasses come with an all-natural bamboo lid and can hold 16 ounces of your favorite hot tea, cold beer, lemon water or your favorite drink. The set comes with four drinking glasses, four reusable straws, four bamboo lids and two cleaning brushes. The glasses are 5.8 inches high and are dishwasher safe, lead-free and BPA-free, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 sales under $25

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

