Cyber Monday is officially here. If you’re planning to invest in a KitchenAid stand-up mixer or a Google Nest thermostat for yourself or a loved one, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy are still offering good discounts.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales on cookware, coffee makers, air purifiers and more, all of which we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll also continue updating this list with new deals and savings throughout the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen and home deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday kitchen and home deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

4.5-star average rating from 28,442 reviews at Our Place

This Select editor-favorite ceramic-coated, non-stick pan is toxin-free and designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, according to Our Place: a frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula and spoon rest. The Always Pan is compatible with all cooktops, including induction, says the brand, and comes in eight bold colors. It is 10 inches in diameter, has a modular lid to release and trap steam and holds 2.6 quarts.

4.3-star average rating from 4,663 reviews on Amazon

This automatic espresso machine from Philips can make five different coffee types — including cappuccinos, Americanos and lattes. Philips says you can choose your preferred brew using the one-touch control display. The machine also comes with powerful ceramic grinders and a sealed container to store your coffee beans and keep them fresh, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 19,070 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

This KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer bundle has 10 speeds to knead, mix and whip all your ingredients, says the brand. Made entirely of metal, the 22-pound mixer has a 325-watt motor and a head that tilts to reach every corner of the 5-quart stainless-steel bowl. The bundle includes a flex edge beater, coated flat beater, coated dough hook, wire whip and pour shield for less mess.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 35,938 reviews on Amazon

This pizza cutting wheel provides stable pressure for easy and controlled slicing, according to the brand. Kitchy says the blade is made of high-quality stainless steel and includes a protective blade guard for safe storage. You can safely take the gadget apart and run it in the dishwasher, too.

4.8-star average rating from 8,733 reviews at Amazon

Ninja calls the Food Power Blender and Processor its most powerful blender system. It can make 2 pounds of dough in about 30 seconds, says the brand, plus it crushes, food processes and makes smoothie bowls — all using the same base. There are six preset programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping and dough, and its Auto-IQ technology decides which program works best and for how long, so you don’t have to guess if you should pulse, chop, knead, crush, blend, or juice, says Ninja. The Power Blender pitcher can hold up to 72 ounces.

4.8-star average rating from 39,402 Amazon reviews

This porcelain-enameled cast-iron pot is durable enough to broil, braise, bake or roast foods in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and sauté, simmer or fry meals right on your stovetop, says the brand. This Amazon bestseller is available in 27 bold colors.

4.7-star average rating from 7,621 reviews on Amazon

This Amazon bestseller has 13 cooking functions, including bake, roast, warm, proof, air fry, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. It also has one-touch presets for pizza, cookies, toast and bagels — and its convection setting reduces cooking time by 30%, says the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 51,492 Amazon reviews

Fullstar’s Vegetable Chopper comes with four interchangeable blades: a small dicer, large dicer, spiral blade and ribbon blade, allowing you to chop everything from potatoes to cucumbers. You can cut ingredients directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container. The chopper is dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday home deals

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 1,443 Brooklinen reviews

These super-soft, mid-weight hand towels are made of 100% Turkish cotton and are Brooklinen’s bestselling towel weave, says the company. They are 20 by 30 inches and come in a set of two in nine colors, including limited shades such as Hibiscus, Sienna and Pine.

4.5-star average rating from 9,537 reviews on Amazon

You can control these dimmable light bulbs with your phone once you pair them with the companion app, or use Amazon Alexa and Google Voice voice commands when connected to compatible devices. The light bulbs come in a pack of two.

4.7-star average rating from 2,365 Amazon reviews

These can-shaped drinking glasses are a No.1 bestseller on Amazon. Each one comes with an all-natural bamboo lid and can hold 16 ounces of your favorite hot tea, cold beer, lemon water or whatever else you fancy. The set comes with four drinking glasses, four reusable straws, four bamboo lids and two cleaning brushes. The glasses are 5.8 inches high and are dishwasher safe, lead-free and BPA-free, says the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 19,642 reviews at Amazon

Nest is a Select favorite, and this Energy-Star-certified smart home thermostat is an Amazon bestseller. It takes 30 minutes or less to install, says the brand, and can be programmed or adjusted from anywhere there’s Wi-Fi with the Google Home app. The Nest thermostat will also send you an alert if it detects something wrong with your cooling or heating system.

4.6-star average rating from 25,733 Amazon reviews

These all-natural cotton dish towels are super-absorbent and dry quickly, says the brand. Designed with a classic blue stripe, this 15-pack of towels are made with a herringbone weave that resists shrinkage when washed, according to Zeppoli.

4.7-star average rating from 409 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier is designed to filter air in rooms up to 630 square-feet and it has a HEPA-13 filter to trap dust, pollen, smoke and other allergens, the brand says. It comes with an activated carbon filter to help decrease odors in your home, and automatically senses air quality to adjust the fan speed accordingly.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen and home sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday home and kitchen sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

