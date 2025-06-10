When it comes to home gyms, there’s almost no better space-saving solution than adjustable dumbbells — they can turn nearly a dozen individual dumbbells into one. Unfortunately, some of the most popular adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex were just recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission because weight plates can be dislodged from the handles during use and pose an impact hazard.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recall, plus some alternative adjustable dumbbells to consider.

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Why were Bowflex SelectTech 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells recalled?

Approximately 3.8 million Bowflex Selecttech 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission because the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.

You can see a full list of impacted models and see if yours is affected on the official recall page. If you own one of the models listed, you should stop using it immediately and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund voucher or replacement units, depending on the model number and purchase date.

Most of the recalled products were sold by Bowflex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), which filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024. Bowflex was acquired by Johnson Health Tech Trading company in April of 2024, which issued the voluntary recall.

Bowflex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.) received 337 reports of plates dislodging during use, including 111 resulting in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions. Johnson Health Tech Trading has received 12 reports of the plates dislodging during use with no injuries for units it sold.

For full details on how to handle a recalled unit, you can call Johnson Health Tech Trading toll-free at 800-209-3539, email recall@bowflex.com, or go to the Bowflex product recall page.

Other adjustable dumbbells to consider using instead

I use these adjustable dumbbells for all my at-home workouts. They’re especially useful for anyone who lives in a small home. One big difference between these and the Bowflex SelectTech is size: the Nordictrack only lifts the plates you are currently using, without taking any empty slots with it, keeping a more compact form factor as you workout.

PowerBlock Pro Exp Adjustable Dumbbells $ 887.00 PowerBlock What to know What we like Wide weight range

Durable steel plates

Auto-lock lever Something to note On the larger side

These are some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can get, according to multiple fitness experts. You can make adjustments in 2.5 pound increments, more than many competitors. It’s available in 40, 60, 80 and 100 pound versions.

These editor-favorite 50 pound adjustable dumbbells can be adjusted in five pound increments by twisting the handle. Each dumbbell has rounded plates that get wider as they get heavier, and it comes in an aluminum stand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, headphones, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked information surrounding the Bowflex Selecttech recall to find the most important information.

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