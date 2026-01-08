Looking to freshen up your linen closet? Right now Brooklinen is offering up to 35% off on some of their most popular bath items — including one of our favorite plush towels. The best deals are on the brand’s towel bundles and sets, but you can also find discounts on single towels and items like robes and bath mats.

Brooklinen’s bath sale runs through January 9, 2026 and savings can be found both online and in stores. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the best deals currently being offered.

The best Brooklinen bath deals

To come up with a list of the best deals during Brooklinen’s bath sale, I focused on items that are at least 20% off and that NBC Select staffers have used and like.

Experts have previously shared that if you want a plusher feeling towel, it is important to look for a high GSM (grams per square meter). The higher this number is, the weightier and softer the towel will be. Anything over 600 is considered to be a high GSM, and these towels clock in at 820. They come in a set of two and are currently 20% off. I’ve been using them for years and find that they have held up nicely to numerous washings — they still feel just as soft and plush as when I first bought them. The towels come in 9 different colors, all of which are currently marked down.

“This bathrobe is incredibly soft and thick, and has just the right amount of plushness to keep me cozy without feeling too heavy,” says NBC Select page Georgea Hall. “It’s also the perfect length, making it ideal for wrapping up after a shower or hanging around the house.” NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin is also a huge fan of this robe. One thing to note: There are limited sizes left (mostly extra small, small and extra large), but I felt it was worth including given how much our editors love it.

Waffle towels tend to be more lightweight than traditional options, but these still manage to feel pretty plush. I’ve noticed many waffle towels can be thin and almost scratchy, but these aren’t, says Malin, who was sent a set of these to try. “The waffle pattern also hasn’t pulled at all as I’ve used and washed them.” The towels come in a set of two and have a 290 GSM.

I have this bath mat in all three of the bathrooms in my house — it is that good. It’s made from thick 100% cotton, which feels cushioned and comfortable when you step on it and quickly absorbs water. The bath mat has a streamlined look and it comes in two sizes and five colors.

Already thinking of summer beach trips? This towel makes a great companion piece. “I love an oversized beach towel like this one, which is extra long and extra wide,” says Malin. “Beyond drying myself off with it, I also use it as a picnic blanket and to wrap myself in if it’s breezy at the beach, pool or park. It feels soft and plush against my skin, and the fabric absorbs water very well while still drying quickly.”

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is the weekend editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. She has recently written about the best running socks, wrinkle patches and double cleansing.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.