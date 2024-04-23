A drip and slip is dangerous — and something that NBC Select editors don’t mess around with (see: Best of Bed & Bath Awards). We want to stock our bathrooms with the best towels, shower curtains and (of course) bath mats.

It might sound trite, but picking the right bath mat can make a huge difference. “Flimsy, low-quality bath mats won’t provide enough absorbency or durability — plus, they can be a safety hazard if they’re too thin or slippery,” explains Ana Coddington, the lead interior designer for Archival Designs.

We asked experts what to look for when shopping for a bath mat and got their recommendations on specific styles you should consider. We also diligently tested dozens of bath mats (bamboo, cotton and stone) for five weeks to come up with our favorites. No, we really don’t mess around.

How we picked the best bath mats

We interviewed four interior design experts and asked them what to consider when shopping for a bath mat. These are the criteria they suggest paying close attention to:

Absorbency: Thicker mats will soak up more than thin mats. “When shopping, you should also look for mats made from cotton or microfiber — two materials known for their high absorption rates,” says Coddington.

Grip: Make sure your bath mat has a grippy bottom, says Tina Martindelcampo, an interior designer and contributor at design website Soul and Lane. A textured bottom (even if it's made of fabric) or a bottom with rubber treads will do the trick.

Machine washable: Because your bath mat absorbs water, you want to be able to wash it frequently to prevent mildew or mold. Before you purchase, check the washing instructions — you want to look for something machine washable, says Martindelcampo.

The best bath mats of 2024

Using expert guidance and our five weeks of testing, we put together a list of absorbent bath mats that are machine washable and won’t slip around on the floor. All the bath mats on the list are recommended by experts or NBC Select staffers or have at least a 4.0-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews.

Though it may be simple in design, this option delivers everything our experts said it should. “They are a little pricier than other stores, but the quality is worth it,” says Martindelcampo. This mat is made from 100% cotton and is reversible. It has a plush bottom that helps it not slip around, and it is available in 30 colors, including white, charcoal and lemon.

Material: Cotton | Sizes: 17 x 24 inches, 21 x 34 inches, 24 x 40 inches, 24 x 24 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

The Company Cotton bath rug is our overall favorite for its comfort, cost and convenience. Courtesy Lauren Swanson

A bit of an outlier on the list, this bath mat is made from diatomaceous stone (a naturally occurring mineral) and recycled paper. The stone holds up to 150% of its weight in moisture and evaporates in seconds, according to the brand. “If I step on this bath mat with wet feet, the stone absorbs the water instantly and is almost totally dry within less than a minute of me stepping off of it,” says Zoe Malin, associate updates editor at NBC Select. “It’s also extremely durable — I’ve dropped stuff on this and banged it around and it’s never gotten damaged or broken in any way.” This mat comes in four shades — rain sandstone, rain slate, zen sandstone and rain slate.

Material: Diatomaceous stone and recycled paper | Size: 26.5 x 16 inches | Care instructions: Wipe down with a damp cloth

The Dorai bath mat started drying only a few seconds after use. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Lisanin says bamboo dries quickly, which can help prevent mildew and mold growth in a bathroom. This mat is made from 40% bamboo and 60% cotton. It has an indented border for a classic look and comes in three colors (white, charcoal and light gray). According to the brand, to keep this mat as absorbent as possible, avoid using fabric softener when you wash it.

Material: Bamboo and cotton | Sizes: 20 x 31 inches, 27 x 45 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

“This bath rug is incredibly soft and I love how it feels when I step onto it getting in and out of the shower,” says NBC Select social commerce editor Sadhana Daruvuri. The mat has a tufted texture and is quick-drying thanks to moisture-wicking qualities, according to the brand. It comes in six colors, like white, mocha and sea.

Material: Cotton | Sizes: 17 x 24 inches, 21 x 34 inches, 24 x 40 inches, 30 x 50 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash on the gentle cycle and tumble dry on low

Microfiber is plush, so it feels nice to step on and absorbs water well — making it a great material for a bath mat, says Coddington. This microfiber option has a foam middle layer for extra cushion, and the bottom is covered in PVC so it won’t slide on a slick tile floor. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 14,800 reviews on Amazon.— including black, sage green and beige.

Material: Chenille microfiber | Sizes: 14 x 22 inches, 18 x 25 inches, 34 x 21 inches, 47 x 21 inches, 59 x 21 inches, 71 x 21 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and air dry

Brooklinen makes some of NBC Select staffers' favorite sheets and towels — and their bath mats are just as good. I’ve had this bath mat for a few years, and it still looks brand new. It is made from thick 100% cotton that feels luxurious when you step on it and that quickly absorbs water. The bath mat has a traditional look that works in any bathroom, and it comes in two sizes and seven colors, like white, graphite and ocean.

Material: Turkish cotton | Sizes: 20 x 31 inches, 24 x 40 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

Don’t mind a splurge? Ruggable is known for its washable area rugs and now offer bath mats. “I really like the design of [its] mat…[it] comes with a pad to prevent the mat from sliding around, ” says Mili Godio, NBC Select’s updates editor. The bat mats come in a variety of colors and patterns — from solid gray to a checked pattern.

Material: Polyester | Sizes: 22 x 32 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

This mat has a 4.4-star average rating from over 68,680 reviews on Amazon and is made from chenille microfiber. The bottom is covered in textured rubber for grip, and the material is fade-resistant, according to the brand. This bath mat comes in 29 different colors and 11 different sizes.

Material: Chenille microfiber | Size: 22 x 19 inches, 24 x 17 inches, 30 x 20 inches, 36 x 24 inches, 42 x 24 inches, 44 x 26 inches, 48 x 24 inches, 54 x 24 inches, 60 x 17 inches, 60 x 24 inches, 70 x 24 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

If you want a little more flair, try this bath mat from French Connection. It has a fringe detail on two sides and a textured design across the mat. It is made from 100% cotton and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 2,560 reviews on Amazon. The mat is thick and absorbent and comes in 15 colors.

Material: Cotton | Sizes: 17 x 28 inches, 20 x 38 inches, 24 x 64 inches, 26 x 49 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and air dry

On the smaller side, this mat is ideal for those who may not have much space outside their tub. It is made from 100% cotton and has geometric jacquard borders for a bit of style. The mat has a 4.4-star average rating from over 1,640 reviews on Amazon and comes in smoke, coral, cornflower and eight other colors.

Material: Cotton | Size: 20 x 30 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

Another option from Brooklinen is extra thick and plush. The mat comes in white or smoke and has a tufted pattern that looks linear. The bottom has a non-skid pattern to keep it in place. “My favorite part about this rug is that it consistently stays in place,” says Nishka Dhawan, former associate commerce editor at NBC Select. “It also absorbs all water after I shower or bathe.”

Material: Cotton | Size: 21 x 34 inches | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry on low

How to shop for the best bath mat for you

We’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the importance of the style of the bath mat — after all, you want it to work with what you already have going on in your room. Here are the things experts say you should think about when selecting the right mat for your bathroom:

Size and shape: You want your mat to be big enough to accommodate your feet but not so large that it takes up unnecessary space in your bathroom, says Coddington. Rectangular mats tend to be the most practical — not only are they available more widely, but they tend to fit in most spaces better, she adds.

You want your mat to be big enough to accommodate your feet but not so large that it takes up unnecessary space in your bathroom, says Coddington. Rectangular mats tend to be the most practical — not only are they available more widely, but they tend to fit in most spaces better, she adds. Design: It may seem minor, but a bath mat can add a nice aesthetic touch to your room. Choose a design that compliments your bathroom decor. If you have more of a boho vibe, look for something with a print or tassels — like our recommended pick from French Connection. Prefer a minimalistic look? Brooklinen’s bath mat is simple and elegant. Another thing to remember: There are several wood slate bath mats on the market. “I love the look but would avoid them, as they can warp with water and are not absorbent,” says Martindelcampo.

It may seem minor, but a bath mat can add a nice aesthetic touch to your room. Choose a design that compliments your bathroom decor. If you have more of a boho vibe, look for something with a print or tassels — like our recommended pick from French Connection. Prefer a minimalistic look? Brooklinen’s bath mat is simple and elegant. Another thing to remember: There are several wood slate bath mats on the market. “I love the look but would avoid them, as they can warp with water and are not absorbent,” says Martindelcampo. Color: Similar to design, the color you choose can make a big impact on the look and feel of your bathroom. Going for a bright color can add a pop of personality, says Coddington. A neutral will keep things serene, and a darker tone feels luxe. Classic white is also nice because it can be bleached if it starts to discolor.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Ana Coddington is the lead interior designer for Archival Designs.

is the lead interior designer for Archival Designs. Tina Martindelcampo is an interior designer and contributor at the design website Soul and Lane.

is an interior designer and contributor at the design website Soul and Lane. Mina Lisanin is an interior designer and founder of ML Interiors in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed design experts about bath mats.

