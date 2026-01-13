Anytime I write about running shoes, it’s almost guaranteed that experts, alongside NBC Select staffers, will recommend Brooks. The brand makes excellent shoes, which are among my go-to recommendations for anyone starting their running journey. Some of their best sneakers are on sale right now for nearly 30% off on the brand’s website as part of its winter sale. I list a few favorites below, plus some sneakily good apparel also on sale now.

The best Brooks deals happening right now

Multiple experts recommend Brooks Adrenaline GTS if you need a running shoe with arch support. They have the brand’s GuideRails System (GTS), which consists of strategically placed foam that increases stability and reduces foot roll. Plus, they come in an inclusive range of sizes and width options.

Brooks’ Launch shoes are less pricey than Adrenaline and Glycerin shoes — and at 17% off, are currently under $100. They are a lightweight, quick shoe with a decent amount of cushion, but not as much as the Glycerin or Adrenaline models.

This is one of the best sports bras NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has tested (and she has tested a lot of them). It uses an adjustable hook-and-ladder mechanism that lets you lock in a consistent tightness level for every workout. The bra also has molded cups and mesh elements in the back panel.

I’ve been running in the original 1.0 version of this thermal hoodie for years. It’s lightweight, slightly fitted and much warmer than it looks. The hood and thumbholes help keep my ears and hands warm, and this 3.0 version has a watch window for easily checking your fitness tracker.

Other notable Brooks sneakers on sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I test running and walking shoes regularly, including for our NBC Select Wellness Awards. For this story, I checked Brooks shoe prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

