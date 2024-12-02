Cyber Monday is here and retailers are still offering notable clothing deals during the event. You can also find sales on beauty, sneakers and tech.

I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Cyber Monday clothing deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout weekend.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday clothing deals | More Cyber Monday clothing sales | How I picked the best Cyber Monday clothing deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.7-star average rating from 33 reviews at Gap

Gap’s relaxed-fit pants, made of soft cotton fabric, are a favorite of Bowman’s. They have multiple pockets and an elasticized waist with drawcords for a comfortable fit as you lounge or walk around.

4.7-star average rating from 17,425 reviews at Old Navy

“My ideal basic T-shirt is loose enough that it doesn’t feel restrictive, form-fitting enough that I can easily tuck it into pants and soft enough to be comfortable all day long and Old Navy’s basic t-shirt checks all of those boxes,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “I own it in a bunch of colors and rotate through them weekly. They don’t stretch out over time or fade in color.”

4.9-star average rating from 3,331 reviews at Abercrombie

Abercrombie makes some of our favorite clothing including basics and loungewear like sweatpants and hoodies. This Popover Hoodie is an oversized sweatshirt that is made in the brand’s soft fabric, which reviewers say makes it one of the most comfortable options they own. Reviewers also say its softness, size and plush feel stays the same even after washing it multiple times. It's available in 45 colors and eight sizes.

5-star average rating from 3 reviews at Frame

This is the perfect pair of denim if you want something as comfortable as sweatpants. Even before putting them on, I could tell how smooth and soft these pants were. Once I put them on, it was the first time I didn’t feel restricted or awkward while wearing a pair of jeans. The Le Slim Palazzo, made from an ultra-stretch cotton blend, are high-rise jeans with a subtle wide-leg flare. The brand recommends ordering these at your normal size, and I couldn’t agree more.

4.8-star average rating from 51 reviews at Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s Heattech collection (which uses heat absorbing technology) is an NBC Select-staff favorite because they make great base layers and thermal underwear to block out any cold temperatures. This stretchy long-sleeve shirt is made of a lightweight yet warm material, which feels smooth thanks to its fine fibers that are infused with plant-based oil.

4.8-star average rating from 4 reviews at Madewell

“I tried this pair of washed black denim in a loose, straight fit and love them,” says NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman. “It has room in the thigh, the length is perfect and the denim feels great on the body.”

“Reformation is definitely one of my favorite brands to shop when I want to splurge — it’s pricey, but the quality is worth it, in my opinion,” says NBC Select updated editor Mili Godio. “The brand is my go-to for seasonal closet refreshes since the styles are always super cute and on trend.” One of those seasonal styles is this fitted bomber jacket, which is available in three neutral colors to match any of your outfits while keeping you warm.

4.8-star average rating from 452 reviews at J. Crew

Reviewers love the quality of this crewneck sweater thanks to the fact that it can easily work for casual wear and more formal occasions. It’s made of 100% knitted cotton that keeps it structured, durable, breathable and comfortable, according to the brand. Reviewers say they pair it with base layers to elevate their outfit during colder months or as is.

4.5-star average rating from 2,357 reviews at Spanx

These NBC Select Wellness Award winners are flattering, compressive, moisture-wicking and breathable — ticking off all the boxes for our testers. “I loved these [leggings] because I could put them on and not think about them or constantly adjust them while working out,” says Malin. The high-rise workout leggings are available in 13 neutral and bold colors and come in eight sizes.

4.3-star average rating from 243 reviews at Alo

These moisture-wicking shorts are perfect for lounging at home or working out at the gym. Reviewers say that the shorts are incredibly comfortable and don’t feel restricted when they move around; instead, they say the shorts move with them as they lift weights, run and play sports. These shorts run true to size and have an elastic waistband and zip pockets.

4.6-star average rating from 3,421 reviews at Beyond Yoga

These high-waisted, moisture-wicking workout leggings have four-way stretch and and come in an array of core and limited-edition colors. What sets them apart from the rest, though, is the super-soft fabric. “These are genuinely some of the yummiest, butteriest leggings I’ve ever worn,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “They have a warm coziness that makes them really nice to wear during colder months.”

4.7-star average rating from 1,146 reviews at The North Face

The quilted design on this men’s puffer jacket helps block out cold spots, according to the brand. Reviewers love the jacket for its effectiveness in colder temperatures and that it’s lightweight, so they can layer it with thermals and other outerwear. They also call out its water-resistant finish to keep dry in various climates.

Best Cyber Monday clothing sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday clothing sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Best activewear Cyber Monday sales

Lululemon: Up to 50% off Athleta: Up to 30% off sitewide Halfdays: Up to 20% off sitewide and up to 50% off select items Rhone: Up to 25% off sitewide Beyond Yoga: Up to 25% off and up to 75% off sale items Alo: Up to 30% off sitewide Ten Thousand: Up to 30% off sitewide Girlfriend Collective: Up to 60% off sitewide Gym Shark: Up to 70% off sitewide and an additional 25% off select items with code EXTRA25 Arc’teryx: Up to 30% off select styles

Best loungewear Cyber Monday sales

Skims: Up to 50% sitewide Eberjey: Up to 25% off sitewide Cozy Earth: Up to 35% off select products Lake: Up to 25% off sitewide and 50% off select styles Hanna Andersson: Up to 50% off sitewide

How I found the best Cyber Monday clothing deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award winners. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for almost two years including sales events on clothing, footwear and more. For this article, I combed through many popular retailers and included NBC Select-staff favorites as well as highly rated options that are worth knowing about and shopping.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.