There are endless ways to keep curly, natural hairstyles feeling new and exciting (like silk presses or wash-and-gos, for example), however, many turn to protective styles like cornrows, twists and knotless braids, especially in the summer. Not only do these styles shield your hair and eliminate the need for styling tools, but they also protect your curls from humidity.

But when your hair is safely tucked into a plaited style, it may be tempting to skip a few wash days and scalp care sessions, which can lead to visible, oily buildup. To help you keep your braids looking good and feeling healthy, we spoke to experts about everything you’ll need to maintain your box braids and other protective styles this summer.

Everything you need to maintain your braids in 2026

Read on for tips from Kamilah Gerestant, hairstylist and knotless braid expert; Jaxcee Challenger, founder of The Coily Collective; and Yasmine Young, owner of Diaspora Salon and protective styling specialist. Plus, we’re sharing top-rated, expert-recommended products you’ll want on hand for each step.

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Wash Day

Washing protective styles is a task that many put off due to a fear of aging their braids, says Gerestant. However, your hair won’t achieve optimal health if you are not shampooing and deep conditioning it at least once a week, according to Challenger. Our experts agree that this schedule isn’t always feasible with braided styles, so Gerestant generally suggests a wash every two weeks. Below, we’re sharing the products they recommend incorporating into your wash day lineup.

Best clarifying shampoo

When searching for a shampoo for your braids Gerestant says to look for clear — not white — options. “When you use a white, creamy shampoo, and don’t [wash] it out properly, it leaves a residue that can stay on your hair and cause more damage,” she says. Instead, she recommends this option from Design Essentials due to its thinner consistency and clarifying formulation that breaks down scalp buildup without stripping your hair of its natural oils.

Best budget shampoo

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Young recommends this sulfate-free shampoo for a gentle yet effective deep cleanse, especially after taking out your braids. The shampoo has ingredients like phytic acid, mandarin orange extract and sea kelp to remove build-up and hard water minerals, according to the brand.

Best scalp shampoo

This scalp shampoo is a go-to for former NBC Select page Mikhaila Archer. “Its comb-like applicator helps me quickly and evenly distribute the clear, watery cleanser throughout my hair and the tingling sensation assures me that my scalp is getting the deep clean it needs,” she says. “I typically use this as a soothing, second wash after thoroughly scrubbing my scalp with a clarifying shampoo.”

On her wash days, Archer uses these two products to easily cleanse and detangle her hair. Courtesy of Mikhaila Archer

Best conditioner

With braids, you can skip the thick, creamy conditioners you might use on your natural hair. Instead, Gerestant recommends this leave-in conditioner that features a moisturizing, coconut oil blend. The water-based product can easily penetrate the gap of your braids and reach the hair underneath, keeping it soft and supple until you take down your protective style, according to the brand.

Scalp Care

Gerestant says it best: “We wash our faces everyday, why don’t we use that same logic for our scalp?” It may take some adjusting, but cleansing your scalp weekly will ensure that your natural hair continues to flourish underneath the protective style. “[The braids] are not your hair, eventually [they] have to come out. [So] it all goes back to the health of your scalp,” says Gerestant.

Best scalp spray

NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who keeps her braids in for multiple weeks, likes to use this spray to help break down buildup in between washes. “I’ve been known to keep my braids in a lot longer than I should (sorry to my hairdresser), and this spray is so soothing, it’s my secret to keeping my scalp from getting irritated or itchy,” she says. The formula includes honey and ceramides to hydrate the scalp, along with phytoferment and peppermint oil to refresh your head and dissolve dirt for a healthier, cleaner scalp.

Best oil

“I think there’s this huge obsession with oil,” says Gerestant, who particularly highlights the popularity of castor oil. “The problem is, those fattier oils just sit in the scalp and they don’t absorb.” Instead, she recommended sticking to lighter oils with antifungal and antibacterial properties like jojoba, tea tree, or peppermint.

Archer uses this lavender and jojoba-based option from Pattern Beauty on her braids. “Its small pump makes it easy to apply directly to my scalp and quickly soothes the itching that can arise a few weeks after installing braids,” she says.

Best for buildup

“At the very least, put witch hazel on a cotton pad and wipe down your scalp weekly,” says Gerestant. While you may be more familiar with witch hazel as a skin care ingredient, it can provide the same soothing and cleansing benefits for your scalp. In addition to relieving dryness and flakiness, witch hazel is a great tool for breaking down sweat and oil buildup at the base of your braids, says Gerestant.

Best rinse

“I love that this rinse has a nozzle applicator, making it easy to get around my braids and apply directly to my scalp,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, who, before trying this product, often struggled with wash days while wearing knotless braids. Not only is it easy to apply, but it’s also effective at relieving any itchiness, she says.

The sulfate-free rinse has ingredients like apple cider vinegar, rosemary and mint to cleanse and stimulate the scalp while also leaving hair smelling fresh and herbaceous, according to the brand.

Brown says this hair rinse makes prioritizing her scalp health less daunting since it has a low lather, making the cleansing process easier. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

Edge Care

Whether you prefer elaborate swoop designs or simply want to keep your baby hairs from flying all over the place, edge styling can help to keep your protective style looking neat, if that’s your goal. Luckily, with a good brush and the right edge control for your hair type, you can easily maintain that salon-style sleekness at home.

Best edge tool

NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi recommends this Fenty Beauty styling tool for baby hairs, edges, flyaways and more. It features three tools: a comb for detangling and separating your edges, a natural boar bristle brush for shaping and a fine-tooth comb for any intricate designs or details.

Best gel for looser curls

Eco is a preferred name in the world of gels and edge controls, however, it’s not always the best option for thicker hair types due to its looser consistency, according to Gerestant. While heavier creams and butters may be more successful at laying coarser edges, Eco provides just enough hold to easily tame looser curls, she says. This olive oil-based formula also works to hydrate and lock in moisture to your hair, according to the brand.

Best mousse

Rather than using a gel, Young opts for a mousse texture to tame her edges and uses this one from The Doux to achieve a slicked but curly look. “It makes it look more organic than just like a regular gel that sticks to your hair and skin,” she says. The formula also includes silk proteins to help keep hair strong and prevent breakage in your style of choice.

Best gel for tighter curls

After struggling to find an edge control that actually worked and being recommended this gel by her stylist, Morris says it’s now one of the only products she uses when her hair is braided. “This gel stays on through everything, and I really mean everything — the gym, the office, concerts, dates, ” she says. “It even holds my edges in place overnight when I forget to wash it out after a busy day.”

Best lightweight edge control

Mizani Coconut Soufflé $ 26.50 Amazon What to know What we like Hydrating formula

Prevents breakage

Whipped texture Something to note Nothing to note at this time

When Challenger first started styling Archer’s hair, she recommended this lightweight, moisturizing Mizani Soufflé to help keep her silk presses healthy. Over time, after noticing its ability to slick down her hair without the sticky consistency of a gel, Challenger started using it as an edge control.

“After applying a few dots to my edges and brushing them down, I tie the perimeter of my head with a silk scarf for a few minutes to help the hair set,” she says. “Then, I enjoy my neat edges for the rest of the day.”

Maintaining Your Ends

With a fully-braided style like traditional knotless braids, your stylist will seal the braids by dipping them in boiling hot water. However, when experimenting with partially-braided styles like bohemian braids or french curls, you’ll need to be more proactive about keeping your ends looking as fresh as they did on styling day. Below are some products to help you detangle and add sheen.

Best styling foam

“I prefer human hair for loose pieces on the ends because it’s easier to detangle them,” says Challenger. She recommends tackling human hair styles with this curl foam, which not only promises to separate and smooth your ends, but also contains a pequi oil blend that smooths frizz, according to the brand. Challenger recommends applying the product to your hair and then using a wide-tooth comb to work it through the strands.

Best conditioner for ends

Young says this leave-in conditioner is great for your ends because it has ingredients that won’t build up on the hair. This is important because if you keep layering products more and more, the hair will dehydrate and become more brittle and prone to breakage, says Young. This leave-in is water-based so your hair will be able to pull in the water to keep it hydrated and protected, she says.

Best brush

Whenever Archer wears braids with straight human hair at the ends, she uses this brush and some water to help keep her hair manageable. “The brush glides through all of the strands really nicely without pulling or tugging, plus the open back design makes it easy to clean afterward,” she says.

Best curling mousse

Vigorol Curling Mousse $ 4.58 Walmart What to know What we like Lots of hold

Great for frizz

Affordable Something to note Works for all hair types

Jem Alabi loves this mousse because it leaves no flaky residue, and keeps her boho braids from getting crunchy like hair gel often does. “This formula is specifically for curls, so it helps to define the pattern of my boho pieces without weighing them down,” she says. The formula is alcohol-free, and includes argan oil to seal split ends and smooth down flyway hairs, according to the brand.

Styling

When it comes to styling your braids, you can certainly show off your hairstylist’s work and leave them loose throughout the summer. However, if you’re wanting to pull your hair up on a particularly hot day, during a workout or just to spruce up your look, there are plenty of styling accessories to choose from.

Ponytails and buns are great up-do options for braids, but pulling your hair back too often can lead to issues like traction alopecia and hair loss, says Gerestant. To combat this, she strongly recommends changing up your styling methods daily and refraining from sleeping in tight styles. The following products can help with both.

Best scrunchies

“I love satin-lined mini scrunchies for ponytails,” says Challenger. These thin hair ties, from NBC Select-favorite brand Blissy, come in a convenient three-pack and in a variety of colors, including bright and neutral options. They’re also made from the same 100 percent mulberry silk that the brand uses for its popular pillow cases.

Best clip

Lululemon Extra Large Claw Clip $ 28.00 Lululemon What to know What we like Doesn’t snag or pull

Can fit lots of hair Something to note Nothing to note at this time

When it comes to the ever-popular claw clips, Challenger gives them the green light, but recommends avoiding “smaller, metal ones as they can snag your braids.” Archer loves this large option from Lululemon for half-up, half-down styles as it’s large enough to keep everything secure, and has thicker, rounder teeth that don’t irritate her scalp.

Sleep

Friction throughout the night leads to frizz and, thus, quickens the deterioration of protective styles — making it essential to prepare your hair before getting a good night’s rest, according to Gerestant. Below are some products that will help you wake up with neat, tangle-free braids.

Best pillowcase

If you’re too tired to wrap up your braids, sleeping on a silk pillowcase is the next best option, according to Gerestant. This NBC Select Wellness Awards winner is a personal favorite of Archer, as it eliminates any friction throughout the night and allows her to start the day with less frizz.

Best bonnet

If you prefer bonnets, consider this top-rated option, which has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 26,000 shoppers on Amazon. After being in the industry for 12 years, Young has seen firsthand the problems that occur when wearing a bonnet with the headband piece that isn’t a satin, silk or similar material.

“I’ve seen a lot of women that come in with their hair lines broken off, because the bonnet that they’re using is cotton,” she says. “So you definitely want to make sure that the bonnet you use has an elastic band that is satin, so it won’t rub and make your hair break off.”

Take Down

Our experts agree that if there’s one thing you need when taking down your braids, it’s patience. “A lot of damage and breakage happens during take down,” says Gerestant. People are eager to get the process over with, making their approach too rough.

When you’re taking on the grueling task at home, “set up your snacks and a marathon of your favorite show to keep yourself motivated,” says Challenger. Gerestant suggests starting by filling a spray bottle with water and your favorite conditioner. As you undo each braid, spray the mixture directly onto any knots and work it through with your fingers. This simple step will make all the difference when you’re ready to detangle.

Or, consider buying a detangling spray or cream and applying it on to dry hair — dry hair is best because if the hair is already wet, it can create a mess and prolong the process of taking out your braids, says Young.

Best for detangling

Young loves this product from Devacurl because it’s a super slippery detangling serum that helps detangle hair after taking out braids. Although she recommends detangling dry hair, you can also use this on wet curls either in or out of the shower, starting at the ends and working your way up, according to the brand.

Best comb

Kazmaleje Paddle Comb $ 21.99 Target $ 22.00 Kazmaleje What to know What we like Easy to clean

Doesn't snag or pull

Designed for control Something to note Nothing to note at this time

“Growing up, detangling my hair post-braids was always a painful, tear-filled experience,” says Archer. Learning the importance of adding water, as Gerestant outlined above, has made a huge difference in her adult life, but it’s this paddle comb from Kazmaleje that’s been her holy grail.

Challenger highly recommends this brush as it’s “amazing for getting out big tangles without excessive pulling,” she says. The Kazmaleje paddle also doubles as a fine-tooth comb that can help you section your hair while detangling, and features a curved handle that molds to your hand’s natural shape — making an uncomfortable process a lot more bearable.

Archer opts for this brush because it comfortably and efficiently detangles her hair in a fraction of the time others would. Courtesy of Mikhaila Archer

Best detangling conditioner

When it comes to detangling hair right after removing braids, Young says this is one of the best detanglers she has ever used and suggests using this on dry hair. The creamy leave-in smooths the hair cuticle, which allows it to remove any knots and tangles easily, according to the brand.

What type of braiding hair should I use?

This mostly depends on your personal preference, but there are a few things you should consider.

Hypoallergenic options . Many people will buy a few packs of hair at their local beauty supply store. This is okay, however, Young recommends choosing hypoallergenic options to prevent scalp irritation.

. Many people will buy a few packs of hair at their local beauty supply store. This is okay, however, Young recommends choosing hypoallergenic options to prevent scalp irritation. Texture . She also suggests looking at the texture of the hair you’re buying to ensure it aligns with the result you desire. “For me, I don’t get straight braiding hair because I want my braids to look a little more textured,” she says. “I get hair that kind of reflects what my own texture looks like.”

. She also suggests looking at the texture of the hair you’re buying to ensure it aligns with the result you desire. “For me, I don’t get straight braiding hair because I want my braids to look a little more textured,” she says. “I get hair that kind of reflects what my own texture looks like.” Weight . You’ll also want to pay attention to the weight of the hair. “People just have to be mindful of how heavy the braids are, so that they will not get traction alopecia because unfortunately, it is permanent,” Young says. “So when that hair is pulled out of the root, the hair follicle scars over and hair can’t grow from that follicle anymore. Braids are great, I wear braids, too. You just have to make sure that you’re taking it easy on your scalp.”

. You’ll also want to pay attention to the weight of the hair. “People just have to be mindful of how heavy the braids are, so that they will not get traction alopecia because unfortunately, it is permanent,” Young says. “So when that hair is pulled out of the root, the hair follicle scars over and hair can’t grow from that follicle anymore. Braids are great, I wear braids, too. You just have to make sure that you’re taking it easy on your scalp.” Amount. The amount of hair you purchase will depend on the style you want and whether or not you want them to be small, medium or large. For example, if you want boho braids, you’ll potentially want to buy six packs while someone who wants regular knotless braids might opt for four packs, says Young. In her experience, she recommends a minimum of four packs regardless of the desired style.

What’s the difference between knotted and knotless braids?

In recent years, knotless braids have overtaken the more traditional knotted, box braid technique. Below, Gerestant shares their major differences and explains why knotless styles are actually healthier for your hair:

Knotted. “Even when done well, the problem [with knotted box braids] is their bulkiness,” says Gerestant. The knots that connect the braiding hair to your natural hair are danger zones “where sweat, product, and things can just hide,” she says. Challenger also adds that these knots can make the braids feel tighter, potentially irritating those with tender scalps.

“Even when done well, the problem [with knotted box braids] is their bulkiness,” says Gerestant. The knots that connect the braiding hair to your natural hair are danger zones “where sweat, product, and things can just hide,” she says. Challenger also adds that these knots can make the braids feel tighter, potentially irritating those with tender scalps. Knotless. Gerestant acknowledges that traditionalists may need time to adjust to the increased scalp visibility that comes with knotless braids. However, this “scalpiness” increases airflow throughout your hair and provides easier access for cleansing. As a result, she says that knotless braids will “always be the better, healthier option.”

When is it time to take out your braids?

It depends. “The thing is, braids will last,” says Gerestant. “They’re interlocked, they’re not going anywhere. The better question is a suggested time frame that won’t compromise the health of their hair,” she says. While Challenger recommends only keeping your braids in for four to six weeks, there are some additional factors, below, that may impact your braids’ lifespan, according to Gerestant:

Hair density. Those with thinner hair “probably have less opportunity to stretch out their styles,” says Gerestant. As a result, they should plan to remove their braids closer to the four week mark.

Those with thinner hair “probably have less opportunity to stretch out their styles,” says Gerestant. As a result, they should plan to remove their braids closer to the four week mark. Braid length. “Length is weight,” says Gerestant. “As the hair grows out at the root, the braids just get heavier and heavier.” Thus, you may need to take out longer braids sooner as well.

“Length is weight,” says Gerestant. “As the hair grows out at the root, the braids just get heavier and heavier.” Thus, you may need to take out longer braids sooner as well. Maintenance level. If you successfully follow the best practices for washing, styling, and sleeping, you should have no problem keeping your braids intact for at least six weeks, she says. However, if you aren’t doing any at-home maintenance, you may experience frizz and scalp buildup quickly, which will result in needing to take your braids down after just a few weeks.

Frequently asked questions How often should you wear protective styles? You should only do protective styles every few months, while giving your hair time to breathe in between. Sometimes, when you are tired of the work it takes to maintain your natural hair, it can be easy to hide it in back-to-back protective styles. However, Challenger strongly advises against this. “Resist the urge to have braiding be your only styling option,” she says. “There’s no way of [properly] shampooing and deep conditioning with braids in your hair constantly,” she says. [As a result], braiding should be a seasonal event, meaning try not to do it more than every three months.” Can you be allergic to braiding hair? Yes, you can be allergic to braiding hair, especially if it’s synthetic, says Young. “Braiding hair is usually made from Kanekalon and Toyokalon, which are flame retardant fibers that are coated with alkaline-based chemicals such as sodium hydroxide, which is a known skin irritant,” she says. She suggests keeping an eye out for signs of a reaction, which can include redness, itchiness, bumps, and tenderness. Are there hypoallergenic braiding hair alternatives? Yes, there are hypoallergenic alternatives to braiding hair. If you’re having issues with braiding hair allergies, Young suggests trying toxin-free synthetic hair, or plant-based braiding hair, which is usually made from recycled fibers. However, if you want to stick to your traditional braiding hair choice, she also says you can pre-wash the hair in an apple cider vinegar rinse to help remove the chemical coating. To do so, she suggests using a two-to-one water and ACV mix to soak your hair for up to 30 minutes before rinsing. Is all braiding hair safe to use? Not all braiding hair is safe to use for all hair and skin types. “Millions of people wear braiding hair without issue, but if you’re sensitive, wear it frequently, or are concerned about long-term health effects, it’s smart to be cautious,” says Young. Chemicals can be absorbed through the scalp, inhaled during the styling process, or even ingested via hand-to-mouth contact, she warns. If you’re concerned about the safety of chemically-treated hair, she suggests checking out some non-toxic braiding retailers.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kamilah Gerestant is an accomplished hairstylist and knotless braid expert. Her styling credits include Beyonce’s “Black is King,” “And Just Like That…,” and Madonna’s Madame X Tour.

is an accomplished hairstylist and knotless braid expert. Her styling credits include Beyonce’s “Black is King,” “And Just Like That…,” and Madonna’s Madame X Tour. Jaxcee Challenger is the founder of New York City salon The Coily Collective and has been styling Archer’s hair since 2020.

is the founder of New York City salon The Coily Collective and has been styling Archer’s hair since 2020. Yasmine Young is the owner of Diaspora Salon in Baltimore, Maryland.

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select covering skin care, hair care, travel and more, including stories on the best natural hair stylers and the best masks for natural hair. Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter for NBC Select covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on the best dry shampoos and the best shampoos for damaged hair. For this story, they interviewed a hairstylist and natural hair care expert to find out all you need to know about braiding hair and how best to care for your braids, the products they frequently use at both their salons and in their own routines.

Mikhaila Archer is a former page for NBC Select.

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