Chances are, you’ve seen people trying out vibration plates all over your social feeds. The buzzy workout devices vibrate when you stand on them and experts previously told me they cause your muscles to tighten and relax repeatedly to keep your balance, which can make muscles work harder and help you achieve better balance.

If you’ve been thinking about trying the trend, now might be the time to do it because a highly-rated vibration plate is 31 percent off on Amazon. Check it out below.

This vibration plate is just over 12 inches wide and just under 21 inches long, making it relatively compact as far as these devices go. It also weighs about 20 pounds, so it’s easy enough to move around your space. The top plate has an anti-slip coating on it to give you good traction and it comes with resistance bands you can use while on the plate. It has a 330-pound weight limit and also comes with a remote control.

Also nice: This vibration plate has lots of customizable settings. You can adjust the vibration speed up to level 120 and there are five preset modes that will take you through varying speeds in one session for a comprehensive workout.

Why this sale is worth it

When a new trend comes about, it can be hard to commit to spending lots of money trying it out. After all, you don’t want to blow your budget on a fad. Given that vibration plates are a somewhat new wellness trend, it’s a great idea to find one on sale if you want to incorporate one into your routine. This AXV vibration plate is well liked by those who have used it. Here are some other reasons you may want to consider it:

31% off

4.5-star average rating from 7,732 reviews on Amazon

Lots of customizable settings

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade. I have previously reported on vibration plates, as well as other wellness trends like wrinkle patches and under-desk ellipticals.

