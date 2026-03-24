With spring finally here, now’s the time to get prepared for warmer weather — not when it’s already 80 degrees out. A fan is a happy medium between air conditioning and nothing when the weather is still in that weird, transitional up-and-down stage. Luckily, the Dreo Tower Fan that shoppers love is more than 20 percent off on Amazon.

The smart fan can be controlled by an app that allows you to change its settings and modes and it also comes with a remote. Below, I talk more about the standout features — which is likely why more than 2,000 tower fans have been purchased in the last 30 days.

This bladeless tower fan stands at just over 36 inches and weighs around 8 pounds, so it’s easy to move around, helping you beat the heat whether you’re in your living room or bedroom. It has spatial cooling up to 25 feet per second, according to the brand, and it pushes air at a noise level of around 28 decibels (the average is between 30 and 50), so it’s extremely quiet.

You can set the fan on a timer between one to eight hours, it has four speeds, voice commands, adjustable temperature and four modes, which you can control via the app. It has an LED panel on the front and also comes with a remote that allows you to turn the appliance on and off, adjust the time and control oscillation (it oscillates up to 90 degrees). It also has a compartment to store the remote.

One of the most standout features is that the app-enabled fan can be controlled from anywhere (as long as you have WiFi), so you can turn it on — or even schedule it to turn on — an hour before you come home to cool down your place for your arrival.

Why this deal is worth it

Compared to similar appliances with this level of features, this Dreo fan is really affordable. You can control it via an app, but it also comes with a remote, so it’s easy to use. It’s also relatively quiet and customers praise the fan for how powerful it is (those traits aren’t always easy to have in the same appliance.)

$69.99 vs. $89.99

Best for people who want an affordable appliance that has multiple features.

It’s quiet, powerful, app-enabled and under $100.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, including air fryers, vacuums and more. I also write about sales from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

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