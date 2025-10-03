Prime Big Deal Days are October 7 and 8, but you can already find discounts on select Apple products at multiple retailers ahead of the two-day, Prime member-exclusive sale. You can also find early skin care, home and cleaning deals too.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I’m also the team’s tech reporter — I test Apple products regularly, including the brand’s earbuds, headphones and smartwatches. Below, I rounded up Apple products that are at least 20% off.

Best early October Prime Day Apple deals

Best early October Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple recently released AirPods Pro 3, so you’ll want to take advantage of any AirPods Pro 2 deals while supplies last. AirPods Pro 2 are still some of my favorite wireless earbuds, that is, if you own an iPhone. They are compact and comfortable, and have excellent noise cancellation and sound quality — that’s why they’re my go-to travel earbuds.

Best early October Prime Day Apple Watch deals

With the launch of the Apple Watch SE 3, the SE second generation will likely be on sale until supplies run out. Despite its lower price, it can handle all the essentials — think health, sleep and fitness tracking, plus apps and notifications. It has less battery life and slower charging than newer models, though.

Best early October Prime Day iPad deals

My favorite iPad, the iPad Air, has premium features without the premium price of the iPad Pro. It has an anti-reflective screen with great color contrast and depth compared to the iPad (A16). It’s also faster, making it better for artists and gamers, especially because it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro.

Best early October Prime Day MacBook deals

Any discount on the MacBook Air is a good thing. It’s already an excellent value for the sleek design and smooth performance you get — it’s one of our favorite laptops for anyone on the go. This version has the latest M4 chip inside, which has improved all-around performance, and a new webcam that can automatically keep you centered during video calls.

If I needed a new laptop, this is the deal I would take advantage of — 30% off a powerful MacBook Pro with a massive 1 terabyte (1000GB) of storage built in. It has the M3 Pro processor inside, which is much more powerful than a regular M3 (or M4), and can tackle 3D modeling, video editing and other demanding tasks with ease. The M3 isn’t the most recent model, but a similar MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) costs well over $2000.

Best early October Prime Day Apple accessory deals

Apple AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers you can get if you use an iPhone, and they are 24% off right now. They use Apple’s Find My app to help pinpoint your AirTag’s location. If your AirTag is within 30 feet, the app will use Precision Finding, which guides you towards the item with an arrow indicator, distance and a chime. (The single AirTag is also on sale if you only need one.)

Misplace your charging cable? This 6.5-foot USB-C cable is 24% off, and supports charging up to 240 watts — enough for basically any Apple device. It’s made of a woven material that is less likely to get tangled compared to plastic and silicone cables, in my experience.

The Apple Pencil Pro acts more like a real pencil than previous models because of extra features like double-tap and squeeze functions. It’s also pressure sensitive and supports rolling to change the orientation of shaped pens and brushes. It’s compatible with the iPad Air, iPad Pro and latest iPad Mini.

Why charge one device when you can charge two at the same time? This power adapter has two USB-C ports to charge small devices like your iPhone, iPad or AirPods. You can fold the prong back into the brick to make sure they don’t scratch anything in your bag.

Best early October Prime Day Beats deals

Apple acquired Beats in 2014 and has sold its products in-store since.

These are small, lightweight wireless earbuds with loads of features at a low price. They have active noise cancelling and transparency modes, on-ear controls, IPX4 waterproofing and a small charging case. The buds get up to eight hours of battery life, with the case bringing that number up to 24 hours.

These on-ear headphones are great for battery life: they get up to 50 hours on a single charge, plus fast charging can give them up to 5 hours of battery life in 10 minutes of charging. They can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or be plugged in over USB-C for more detailed audio in supported apps. They do not have automated noise-cancelling or transparency modes, however.

These Beats headphones, which are more than 40% off right now, have a wire connected to each bud to prevent separation or loss. They get up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and work well on both Apple and Android devices.

Best early October Prime Day Apple sales

Here are the best Prime Big Deal Days Apple sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Apple sales at other retailers

Best Buy: Up to 30% off Apple laptops and up to 50% Apple accessories Anker: Up to 40% off select charging accessories Belkin: Up to 25% off select wireless charging accessories

How I found the best October Prime Day Apple deals

All of my recommendations above are based on previous reviews and reporting I’ve done, testing tech products for NBC Select. I also included products that the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in three months or the lowest price ever. All the products I recommend are also 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who covers fitness and technology, and I’ve covered deals and sales for years. I review products like wireless earbuds, smartwatches and cameras. To round up the best discounts on Apple products during Prime Day, I found highly rated products and ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure they were at their lowest price in three months.

