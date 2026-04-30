As someone who writes a lot about home and kitchen, it would be an understatement to say that April was an eventful month for me. Since this month was prime spring cleaning season, I wrote about the expert-recommended way to clean hardwood floors, how to get rid of moths at home and the best pet-safe floor cleaning products. Plus, many of my favorite home and kitchen brands had major sales, including Williams Sonoma’s Spring Cookware Event, which still has items from Le Creuset and more up to 60% off.

My colleagues at NBC Select also tried dozens of products all April long, including beauty essentials, running shoes, tech items and bath accessories from popular brands like Asics, Shark and Adidas. Below, we highlight our favorite finds from the month.

The best products we tried in April 2026

All of the products below are either courtesy brand samples or products that we bought ourselves.

Mili Godio, updates editor

I’m a huge Summer Fridays fan, so when the brand asked me if I wanted to test the new ShadeDrops sunscreen before it launches on April 30, the answer was a no-brainer. I’ve been using this mineral sunscreen every day for the past two weeks and it has quickly become my favorite part of my routine. The consistency is super light, serum-like and blendable, so it disappears within seconds after I apply it to my face. Best of all, there’s absolutely no white cast (which happens often with mineral sunscreens) and it layers nicely underneath my makeup. I’m very picky with my sunscreens since I have sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, but this one hasn’t caused any irritation or redness.

Godio’s skin immediately absorbs this mineral sunscreen and there’s no white cast. Courtesy of Mili Godio

One of my favorite gifts to receive is a bouquet of beautiful flowers, and the mother figures in my life are the exact same way. I received a sample of this bouquet of twenty pink peonies and loved it so much that I’m getting it for both my mom and my mother-in-law this Mother’s Day. Not only are the flowers absolutely stunning and instantly brightened my space, but they also lasted for weeks after delivery. It’s a thoughtful surprise to send when I’m hundreds of miles from home.

This bouquet of twenty pink peonies instantly brightened Godio’s apartment and lasted for weeks after they were delivered. Courtesy of Mili Godio

I love Tangle Teezer brushes (I have three currently sitting in my bathroom), so I was excited to get one for my dog, too. Bella, who’s an 8-year-old havanese and bichon frise mix, has very curly hair that gets knotted easily, which means she’s not thrilled when I reach for a pet brush. This one has short, soft bristles that glide easily through her hair and tackle knots without causing Bella pain, and it gets any dirt that has collected in her fur. There’s two versions of the brush: a detangling option and a de-shedding option. Since Bella doesn’t shed, I got the detangling version for medium- to long-haired dogs. The brush also fits perfectly in my palm, so it’s comfortable and easy to control.

The brush is soft and easy to hold, which makes brushing Godio’s dog a breeze. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

I haven’t had a high-quality bathrobe in a long time. Australian brand Hommey sent me a sample of it to try and I love the stripes on it (I got the iced chocolate colorway). It’s made of a super durable, 100 percent cotton material that’s comfortable and absorbent. I love that, while it helps dry me off and gets rid of any residual water, it doesn’t stay wet forever (it actually dries super quickly). It’s also machine-washable in cold water and with mild detergent.

Marilyn La Jeunesse, freelance newsletter editor

I was excited when the brand offered to send me a few of their infused coffees to test out, which include flavors like Black Cherry Bourbon and Strawberries and Cream Rum. In addition to those two, I also tried the Vanilla Bean Bourbon and Shellback Espresso. I made pour-overs with the three infused coffees and each cup tasted flavorful and balanced. I was surprised by how smooth it tasted and, with a little sugar, I felt like the flavors really came through. The espresso took me a few tries to dial in properly, but once I got it right, it made a strong (and I mean strong) shot. I’m excited to order a few more bags when I run out.

Le Jeunesse loves the various flavors available of this whole bean coffee. Courtesy of Marilyn La Jeunesse

Asics recently sent me a sample of their newest shoe, the Hypersync, which was inspired by archive wrestling and track and field footwear. I wore them the day I got them to a Jellycat PR event where I was on my feet for a few hours and, in addition to getting a few compliments, found that they were surprisingly comfortable. The shoes had zero break-in time (a must for me since I live in New York City and walk everywhere) and make even my most boring outfits look more stylish.

The new shoes from Asics were inspired by archived wrestling and track & field footwear. Courtesy of Marilyn La Jeunesse

I’m a notoriously sweaty person, so when Shark offered to send me the ChillPill in the limited-edition colorway “Heat,” which they released in partnership with Justin Bieber’s Skylrk, I was excited to test it out. Although a bit larger than other fans I carry in my purse, the ChillPill is far superior in terms of fan strength. Not only does it have ten speeds and noise levels, it also comes with two attachments: a cryoplate for contact-based cooling and a dry-touch evaporative mister. I took the fan up to my roof on an incredibly hot day and was surprised at how long the battery lasted (up to 11 hours on low, according to product descriptions). While I’m not sure this totally replaces my go-to mini fan, it’s perfect for working outdoors, music festivals, camping and even beach days when you need an extra boost of cool air.

This colorway is a limited-edition collaboration with Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK. Courtesy of Marilyn La Jeunesse

I have an undying love for the FIFA World Cup and, despite being a fan for years, I’ve never bought a jersey because I personally didn’t like the length on my petite frame. Thankfully, this year, Adidas released an entire line of cropped jerseys and my husband bought me the Mexico version to wear during this year’s games. While I’d recommend sizing up if you have a larger chest, I love the fit and length. It’s easy to style and feels more modern than the traditional jerseys. That being said, I did buy the normal Costa Rica 26 Away Jersey for my husband so that our outfits can match during game days (even though his team didn’t qualify).

This is the first time Adidas is selling cropped versions of World Cup kits. Courtesy of Marilyn La Jeunesse

Zoe Malin, reporter

I’ve wanted to try Rhode’s Pocket Blush forever, and the Sephora’s Savings Event finally gave me the perfect opportunity to add it to my cart (it was on sale, after all). Everything everyone says about it is true: it’s perfectly buildable and it doesn’t fade at all throughout the day. I’m a five-minute makeup routine kind of girl, so being able to dab the blush on my cheeks, lips and eyes, and blend it out with my fingertips, is exactly what I want from a product. It’s a cute small size, too, which makes it easy to hold while applying and throw in my bag if I’m doing my makeup on the go (like in the car or on the subway, which I’m known for). For my everyday look, I apply a very light layer of the Tan Line shade, so I look the slightest bit sunkissed.

I use Rhode’s Pocket Blush on my eyes, lips and cheeks to create a subtly sunkissed look for everyday. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Getting KitchenAid’s new Artisan Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer was like welcoming home a new family member (Crate & Barrel sent me a sample to test before it launched). I didn’t think the appliance could get any better than it already was, but two features really put it over the top: the built-in bowl light illuminates my ingredients so I can see them clearly, and the 1/2 fold speed gives me more control over how fast or slow my batter mixes. Both of them make me feel like a more precise baker. To break the mixer in, I made two three-layer birthday cakes that required no less than 16 cups of buttercream frosting. My KitchenAid was putting in the work all day, and it truly made my baking experience easier, more enjoyable and less stressful.

The newest edition of KitchenAid’s stand mixer has a built-in bowl light and 1/2 fold speeds, which may seem like small additions, but they made all the difference while I was baking. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I’ve been testing a lot of outdoor gear for the spring and summer, and one of the brands that’s stood out so far is, unsurprisingly, Patagonia. I connected with the brand and received a few pieces of apparel to try, and so far, these Terrebonne Joggers are the star of the show. They are incredibly lightweight, packable and comfortable, perfect for hiking, backpacking or just being out and about. I love the fabric, too: It’s a polyester ripstop that protects you from water (DWR) and sun (UPF).

These joggers are excellent for most outdoors activities, but they’re also great for just hanging out at home. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

The Adidas Five Ten Freerider Pros are kind of a big deal in the biking space. They’re a favorite of several experts for fun, casual, mixed-terrain riding (think a road, a gravel path, single-track and subway stairs, all in one day). This new version uses a BOA Li2 dial instead of traditional laces, and it’s perfect for me. I’ve been testing them for over three weeks after receiving a sample from the brand, and they’ve replaced all my other cycling shoes. They’re comfortable but stiff and grippy enough for putting down some power on hills and flats.

The BOA Li2 dial can tighten and loosen the Freerider Pros quickly, even when wet. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

I’ve been using the same Mac mascara since I was in middle school, so over 10 years. This one from Tower 28 is the first one I’ve tried that’s made me want to ditch my tried-and-true mascara. It goes on so smoothly, never clumps and makes my lashes look so much longer than they actually are. My biggest issue with mascaras I’ve tried in the past is that they made my lashes stick together, so it looks like I have four big eyelashes (which is not a cute look). This one actually separates the lashes, making them look so much fuller and darker.

The mascara comes in both black and brown shades. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

I’ve been on the hunt for a new work tote for a while since my previous one was ripping at the seams. So, I was ecstatic when Poppy and Peonies sent me its Multitasker Tote to try out. It is definitely on the larger side for a work tote, but it’s so worth it. My entire life can fit in this bag. I can confidently fit my laptop, notebook, water bottle, coffee cup and more. I was even able to fit a change of clothes into the side pocket. There are tons of internal pockets, a key leash and a built-in holder for your Stanley Quencher, which is a game-changer as someone that exclusively uses tumbler water bottles. It can get heavy, but the handles don’t dig into my skin and cause chafing like other work totes I’ve tried.

This is Cusack’s new everyday work bag. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

I’ve been trying to use less plastic, especially in my kitchen. These plastic-free deli containers are microwave-, oven-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe, so basically, they’re the only storage container I’ll ever need. I’ve used these to store and eat leftovers, freeze extra meat and even make popcorn. I’m not a fan of doing dishes, so I especially love that they’re dishwasher-safe. However, one of my containers did stain a little bit after going through the dishwasher, so I’m planning to stick to hand washing.

Shalwah Evans, senior editor

I love these placemats so much I bought two sets (for an eight-person table I don’t have). They’re just so beautiful and unique — they remind me of something I’d find during my travels, which makes sense since they’re made from a natural fiber hand woven by local Colombian artisans. I’m looking forward to having them for shabbat dinners, Passover seders and birthday celebrations for years to come.

In need of a bread box with a very specific height, I took a chance on this and I’m not disappointed. I didn’t mind that I had to put it together because it allowed me to leave off the feet on the bottom, which makes it fit perfectly on my counter, and the LED light because I just don’t need it. It was pretty simple to assemble and I like the look of the transparent door. The best part is that now when my husband brings home way too many cakes, rolls and croissants, I have a place to neatly store it all.

Though you have to build the bread box yourself, it lets you customize it how you want. Courtesy of Shalwah Evans

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events, product roundups, reviews and more. The NBC Select staff and I test products monthly from brands in tech, beauty, skin care, hair care and more. I made this list based on the product recommendations from editors and reporters on staff.

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