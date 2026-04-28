We’ve all had that moment: You know that pair of shoes you love will hurt but they’re just too great to not wear, so you roll with the pain. The downside is that sometimes, that pain doesn’t go away and often leads to bunions, plantar fasciitis or worse. This is why toe separators are a great option for helping relieve foot pain, according to Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon at Palm Springs Podiatry.

“Over time, modern footwear, especially narrow toe boxes, can cause the toes to crowd together, which alters biomechanics and increases pressure across the forefoot,” he says.

Toe separators (also called toe spreaders and toe spacers) help restore balance in the feet and alignment in the toes, which helps relieve discomfort from foot conditions, according to Pourziaee. To find the best toe separators, I spoke with Pourziaee and other experts for their guidance, and to learn how to best use toe separators at home.

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Top-rated toe separators

All of the toe separators below have at least a four-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon and/or are recommendations from our experts or NBC Select staff.

Best overall

This toe separator is made of medical grade silicone, which is a great material for toe separators because of how well it holds up over time, according to Pourziaee. The device creates spaces between each toe and is available in extra-small, small, medium and large, so it’s easy to find the right fit for several shoe sizes.

It also helps get rid of pain connected to plantar fasciitis, bunions and other toe deformities. Shoppers mention how helpful this separator is and how it helps make running and walking more comfortable.

Best for bunions

ZenToes Clear Gel Toe Separators $ 13.99 Amazon What to know Material: only one size available What we like Latex free

Medical grade gel

Great for bunions Something to note Only one size available

While the other toe separators on this list help align all the toes of your foot, this option from ZenToes focuses only on straightening out the big toe by separating it from the second toe. This is helpful if you have bunions from heels and other pointed-toe shoes. You’ll get a set of four separators which are washable; you simply place the second toe through the loop, with the aligner facing your big toe. Shoppers say that the separator helps make walking more comfortable, too.

Best for shoes

The Mind Bodhi toe separators are made of BPA- and latex-free medical grade gel. You can wear them while also wearing socks and/or shoes, so they provide support during your workout or everyday activity. They’re made to help realign toes and prevent toe deformities like bunions, according to the brand. Shoppers also mention that the separators helped with pain from plantar fasciitis.

Best for mild issues

My Happy Feet Foot Alignment Socks $ 28.95 Amazon What to know Material: cotton blend What we like Machine washable

Available in multiple sizes

Great for plantar fasciitis Something to note Not for severe issues

While Pourziaee recommends traditional toe separators for the most effective results, toe separator socks also have mild benefits and are “a good entry point for people who want something more passive or comfortable for lounging or sleeping,” he says. These socks from Happy Feet separate your toes slightly while keeping your feet warm, so they’re great for relaxing around the house. They’re available in small, medium, large and extra large sizes and are machine washable.

Best for small feet

Vivesole Toe Separators $ 9.99 Amazon What to know Material: silicone gel What we like Great for pedicures

Available in multiple sizes

Latex free Something to note Best for small to medium feet

This set of toe spacers includes toe separator loops that go around the entire toe and a toe separator that only goes in between the top or bottom of the toes, similar to what you may put on while getting a pedicure.

These silicone separators help reduce swelling and get rid of pain from plantar fasciitis, bunions, claw toe (severe bending, like a claw) and more. Some shoppers also mention that the separator helps make their feet more flexible for workouts like yoga.

How I picked the best toe separators

I spoke with experts for their guidance on the best features to look for in toe spreaders. This is what they recommended I keep in mind when making the list above.

Material: When it comes to toe separators, comfort and fit are some of the most important factors, and these are both often influenced by the material. “Medical grade silicone tends to be the best material because it’s soft, durable, and easy to clean, while still providing enough structure to maintain separation,” says Pourziaee. “You want something that gently guides the toes apart without forcing them into an unnatural position.”

With this in mind, I made sure to include a few options made from medical grade silicone or gel. Additionally, Pourziaee says that toe separator socks provide mild comfort — though they aren’t as effective as silicone ones — so I included a sock option above.

Size: It’s important to also have size options for toe separators since everyone’s foot sizes are different, including between men and women. “Separators should sit securely without causing pressure or irritation,” says Pourziaee. “Breathability and ease of use matter as well, especially if someone plans to wear them regularly as part of a daily routine.” I tried to include toe separators that have multiple size options above.

Type: Aside from material, toe separators are available as options that separate every toe or that only separate the big toe from the second one. An option that separates the big toe from the second toe, such as from ZenToes, can be effective for treating bunion discomfort that results in a painful bump forming on the side of the toe, according to Dr. Jacob Wynes, a foot and ankle surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“This helps realign the axis of the extensor tendons and flexor tendons allowing for a smoother glide and even loading of the joint,” he says. “which may also inevitably prevent development of osteoarthritis.” I included both of these types of toe separators above.

How to shop for toe separators

If you decide to explore more options on the market besides the ones on this list, ask yourself the following questions as you search for a set of toe spacers that work for your needs:

What do toe separators help treat?

Toe separators are most commonly used to treat and provide comfort from bunions, which cause the extensor tendons of the big toe to become deviated and form a bump, according to Wynes. Additionally, toe separators help prevent pain of the forefoot and from plantar fasciitis by providing weight distribution, according to Pourziaee.

What materials are best for toe separators?

Both Pourziaee and Wynes agree that the best material for toe separators is silicone. Since silicone is both durable and able to prevent friction and irritation between the toes it’s a great option, according to Wynes. Plus, it’s also firm enough to maintain separation between the toes after heavy use, according to Pourziaee.

Frequently asked questions How many hours should you wear toe separators? How long you wear a toe separator depends on your condition. When in doubt, though, it’s best to start slow when it comes to wearing toe separators for the first time, according to Pourziaee. “The key is to build up slowly and pay attention to how your feet respond,” he says. “If you experience discomfort such as pain, tingling, numbness, or skin irritation, it is a sign that you should reduce the duration.” Can you sleep with toe separators on? Pourziaee doesn’t recommend sleeping with toe separators on. “Wearing them overnight can lead to prolonged, unmonitored pressure on the skin and soft tissues, which increases the risk of irritation or circulation issues,” he says. “Additionally, most toe separators are not designed for extended wear over many hours.” Can you wear toe separators inside shoes? Yes, there are many toe spacers and separators that are suitable for wearing under socks and shoes, including the Mind Bodhi Toe Separators and ZenToes Clear Gel Toe Separators. In addition to this, Pourziaee recommends wearing toe separators with shoes that have arch support and wide toe boxes to help promote foot health.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Bobby Pourziaee is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon at Palm Springs Podiatry.

is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon at Palm Springs Podiatry. Dr. Jacob Wynes is a foot and ankle surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales, home, cleaning and kitchen appliances. Additionally, I occasionally write about wellness, such as the effects of hot showers on the skin, cervical traction devices and lumbar support pillows. For this story, I spoke with foot and ankle surgeons for their guidance on the benefits of toe separators and the best way to shop for them.

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