10 products our editors tried and loved in May

As shopping experts, we’re always on the lookout for quality items that make our lives better. Each month, our team tries tons of new products to see if they should get our stamp of approval. In fact, in early May, we handed out awards for our favorite wellness items.

Below, we’re sharing the products our team tried and loved from May that we think are worth your money. Some are items we purchased ourselves, while others are products we received as gifts from brands. We have picks across bedding, travel, hair care, tech and skin care categories at a variety of price points.

Now presenting: My proudest Sephora Sale purchase from this year. I had been searching for a combination blow dryer/styling tool that wouldn’t cost me an arm and a leg. After seeing reviews on TikTok, I took the plunge — and I am so glad I did. It has three heat settings and a 9-foot cord so you don’t have to squeeze up against an outlet to use it. It gives my hair a voluminous bounce and is great for refreshing my tips before “wash day.” The bristles aren’t too pointy or strong, so it’s never painful to use, though sometimes I find the oval barrel a bit too big to reach my curly roots. When I want to extend the life of my blowout, I almost always reach for the brand’s talc-free dry shampoo, too. - Lindsay Schneider, editor

After my mom raved about this eye serum, I had to buy it. And once I saw the applicator, I was sold. It has three little metal balls that roll the serum onto my skin, and it feels like I'm giving my under-eye area a massage. I put the serum in the fridge so it’s cold when I apply it, which feels refreshing, and the skin under my eyes feels tighter and smoother since I’ve been using the serum. I apply it every morning and evening. At night, I place my reusable Pacifica Beauty eye patches on top to help the serum really soak into my skin. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I’ve been on the hunt for a good hand cream that would tackle my dry hands without feeling sticky or heavy. I recently bought this option from Grown Alchemist after seeing raving reviews on TikTok, and it absolutely lives up to the hype — it feels super lightweight, absorbs quickly and leaves my hands feeling softer and smoother than any other hand cream I’ve tried in the past. I’m also obsessed with the smell: It has a vanilla citrus scent that stays on my skin for hours after I apply the cream. - Mili Godio, updates editor

As someone who has never used a sleep or fitness tracker before, I jumped at the chance to try an Apple Watch, a Select favorite product, for our Select Best of Wellness Awards. I loved how easy it was to use and tracked my sleep, workouts and heart rate for over a month. I'm tempted to purchase one of my own soon. - Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

I was excited to receive this lotion as a gift from Versed, as I’ve recently used several products from the brand in my skin and body care routines. I tend to lean toward thicker lotions in the colder months to help combat dryness, but as summer approaches, I’ve been searching for a more lightweight option that still keeps my skin soft and smooth. This one meets those criteria and even contains SPF, making it easier for me to protect my skin daily. Most importantly, it doesn’t leave any white or gray residue on my darker skin. - Mikhaila Archer, NBC page

Caraway’s Mini Fry pan is my latest cookware obsession. The brand sent me it to try and I use it so much that I started leaving it out on my stovetop for easy access at all times. The mini fry pan measures 8 inches in diameter, making it the perfect size to cook single servings of food — why take out and clean a large pan when you’re only feeding one person? I use the mini pan to cook scrambled eggs, make grilled cheese, sauté filets of salmon and reheat leftovers. It’s also oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Food slides off the pan thanks to its nonstick surface, which makes cleaning convenient too since ingredients never stick to the surface. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

As a hot sleeper, breathable fabrics are very key for me — especially during the summer months. This 100% linen quilt is just that: lightweight and cooling, yet not too rough or stiff. Brooklinen sent me it to try, and I truly can’t sing its praises enough. It’s refreshing not to wake up in a sweat; I never feel like this quilt is overwhelmingly heavy or hard to care for. In fact, it’s machine-washable, which makes laundering it easy. It’s also reversible, so you get a distinct pattern on each side. - Lindsay Schneider, editor

I received this wireless keyboard from NuPhy, and have been using it for work throughout May. It connects via Bluetooth, wireless dongle or wired USB-C cable and has colorful and customizable RGB lighting under every key and on the sides of the keyboard. It is one of the most comfortable and stylish keyboards I have used. Most importantly, it is a joy to type with. It is slim and has just enough height that it feels much more tactile than using a laptop keyboard — the light pushback from the keys allows me to type quickly and accurately. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

While I’m a big fan of Alo Yoga clothing and the Alo Moves fitness app, I didn't know until recently that the brand also makes skin care products. I received a bottle of its facial cleanser at an event last month and use it after workouts to clean sweat and dirt off my skin. It’s gentle and non-drying, making it safe for my sensitive skin. I also like that it’s foamy, but not too sudsy. The cleanser smells incredible as well — it has a citrusy, vanilla scent. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I played over 100 hours of the original The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, so of course I bought the sequel when it launched earlier this month. This sequel expands upon the original in the best ways: It gives you tons of new abilities that let you tackle the game's challenges, whether that’s puzzles, exploration or combat, in unique and creative ways. The already large world is even bigger with sky islands and an entire world underground. I have played the game for about 10 hours and feel like I only scratched the surface of the fun this game has to offer. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Why trust Select?

Lindsay Schneider is an editor who has covered the self care and lifestyle space for years. She also writes and edits Select’s weekly newsletter. For this piece, staffers shared their favorite gifts and purchases from the past month.

