May is a great month for several reasons: It’s the prime opportunity to celebrate our moms, enjoy the occasional brisk spring day at the park and prepare for all of our summer travel in the months ahead. This month has also proved to be eventful here at NBC Select, especially since we tried a multitude of new products that we couldn’t stop talking about.

Our editors tried out products across categories like skin care, beauty, cleaning, home appliances and more. Some of our top choices are from premium brands like Shark and Supergoop, and others like Typology, Sofie Pavitt and DripDrop. While we try a lot of products each month, they don’t always make it into our planned stories, so this column helps us highlight the products we are equally amped about.

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Elliott Hyon, NBC Select Page

I use tretinoin nightly, but it’s a strong product that often leaves my sensitive skin dry and peeling. To counteract this, I tried slugging with Vaseline and Aquaphor, which was fine until it wasn’t. I have many small closed comedones and milia on my face caused by using too many occlusive barriers. When I was given the Hanyul yuja sleep mask at a skincare event, the smell of the product brought me back to my childhood when my mother would brew yuzu tea in the summer to cool me down. Like the citrus tea, the sleep mask soothes the skin and protects the moisture barrier with Vitamin C and niacinamide. I use it in conjunction with the artemesia soothing toner pads and the red rice serum from Hanyul and my skin has never looked or felt better.

The Hanyul sleep mask contains the peel, flesh and seeds of yuzu fruit to hydrate and restore the skin barrier. Courtesy Elliott Hyon

I’m very familiar with red light face masks. Like many of our writers, my mom loves the Dr. Dennis Gross LED Face Mask and she would let me use the device at night to target my acne and dark spots. . But I was excited to try the HigherDose red light face mask because it was less clunky and cumbersome to use. It is made out of medical-grade silicone that wraps around your face to deliver red light therapy to your skin. You can choose between a ten minute session and a twenty minute session and the straps make it easy to use on the go. It is so easy to bring around and I definitely see myself packing it with me when I go abroad for an extended period of time. I do not use tretinoin on nights when I use red light therapy and the alternating routine has helped my skin take a break from the strength of retinoids. With one use, I noticed a difference in my skin. My face is tighter, my nasolabial folds look smaller, and my skin feels softer.

The medical-grade silicone mask makes it bend around the face to deliver red light and target fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Courtesy Elliott Hyon

The Naomi after-cooking hand scrub (gifted to me by the brand) allows me to cook aromatic foods without having the scent linger on my hands. It contains enzymes and beads that gently neutralize the odor and scrub the residue of stubborn ingredients from your fingers. After using the scrub, I find myself compulsively sniffing my hands because I’m still shocked by how this hand scrub completely wipes away the most stubborn ingredients like garlic and fish sauce. Right now, I’m using the Cardamom, Iris and Sourdough Crumb soap, but the brand also has Bergamot, Sandalwood and Black Pepper as well as unscented options.

After rubbing my gochujang soy sauce marinade into my chicken, I used the Naomi after-cooking hand scrub to make my hands smell wonderful. Courtesy Elliott Hyon

Zoe Malin, reporter

My kitchen is tiny — I know a lot of people say that about their New York City apartments, but my kitchen is genuinely smaller than my cubicle at work. I’ve been eyeing a narrow cart like this one to give me some more space to store my supplies, and Wayfair sent me one try this month. I’ve had it for about three weeks and I already filled every shelf with ingredients and tools. It was very easy to put together with my mom’s help — the directions were clear and simple, and while I could have done it alone, the second person is quite helpful since there are a bunch of pieces and screws. I love that the cart is on wheels, which lets me move it over to my island if I’m cooking there, and there’s a pull handle on one end to hold while rolling it around.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses this narrow cart to store cat food, snacks and ingredients in her small kitchen. Courtesy Zoe Malin

I’ll try anything to entertain my 5-month old puppy, and lately, I’ve been relying on this ball. I fill it with her kibble during breakfast, lunch or dinner, and instead of eating from her bowl, she rolls the ball around, which causes a few pieces of food to fall out of the holes at a time. The ball forces her to work for her food and it extends mealtime, giving me at least 15 minutes to get something done while she’s distracted. She gets excited to play with the ball when I take it out now, and since she likes this puzzle toy, I ordered a couple others to try.

Malin entertains her 5-month old puppy Mabel with this puzzle ball toy, which she fills with dog kibble. Courtesy Zoe Malin

I’ve been on Tretinoin to treat acne for years, and during a recent facial at Glowbar, the esthetician recommended I start using mandelic acid as a gentle exfoliator. I was complaining about clogged pores around my nose and chin, and she thought it would help without irritating my sensitive skin. I got The Ordinary’s mandelic acid serum, which I’ve been using for a few weeks now. I apply it on the nights I don’t use Tretinoin, and I’ve noticed dramatic results so far. My skin is so much less congested and it feels significantly smoother. My makeup goes on more evenly, too. It’s safe to say I’m officially a mandelic acid fan, and I won’t mind restocking when I need to since The Ordinary’s bottle is under $8.

Since using this serum, Malin says her skin is less congested and feels smoother. Courtesy Zoe Malin

After noticing that my eyebrows were growing in thinner than usual, I consulted the experts at the threading salon I go to, and they told me to stop using my brow gel — if I was sensitive to an ingredient, the gel could be causing hair loss. I still wanted something to fill my brows in with, so I bought this defining pencil from Kosas. One end has a pencil with a thin tip, which allows me to make tiny hair-like strokes, and the other end has a spoolie brush to help me shape my brows and brush out the pigment I add. I don’t miss my brow gel now that I’m using this, and my hair is growing back stronger, too.

Malin uses Kosas’ Brow Pop Nano pencil to fill in her eyebrows instead of a gel, which she recently developed a sensitivity to. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Nikki Brown, SEO editor

I spend a lot of time outside gardening but I despise the stickiness of bug spray. I wasn’t looking for this alternative but it caught my attention during an after-brunch walk a few weeks ago and I bought it on a whim with little expectation. I already light incense at home and love the idea of doing the same outdoors. Their vibe is so much more chill than those insect repellent fans. I lit two of these on Memorial Day and they burned down over five hours. The smell is very subtle combined with other outdoor scents but I had zero bug bites at the end of the day, so they work. I’ll definitely be repurchasing.

These sticks aren’t flimsy — they stood straight the entire time they burned, in my experience. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

When I was in middle school, I found out I had lip eczema, and ever since, I’ve taken my lip health very seriously. I purchased the Dr. Dan’s Cortibalm and have been using it for years but I wanted an overnight treatment that would help with the peeling I experience at night.

After doing some research, I came across this Typology lip set and at first, was a bit hesitant because of the price but after reading the comments, I decided to take the plunge. Typology prides itself on all their products being almost 100% naturally derived. The Resurfacing Lip Peel includes Mandelic Acid and Pomegranate Enzyme and is supposed to eliminate dead cells on the lips. I was pleasantly surprised when this product didn’t sting my lips or have a strong smell either. Next, I use the repairing Lip Mask which is made up of ceramides and Hyaluronic acid and lather it on before bed. It’s only been two weeks but my lips are already peeling much less and feel smooth and moisturized. I am already using less chapstick during the day due to the longevity of the product.

The brand recommends using three times a week for best results. Courtesy Jem Alabi

May is a special month because it is also my birthday month, and when it is my birthday, I deny myself almost nothing. This year, I had my eyes on the new Lip Softening Balm from EADEM which has gone viral on TikTok and a lot of my favorite content creators use the balms.

I am a lip combo girlie through and through, but the process takes time and multiple products. It has always been my dream to have one product that I could grab on the go (because it’s annoying having to sharpen lip liners every other day). Le ChouChou is that balm! I bought Boba Bounce first, and fell in love with the cool metal applicator of the tube. It’s so refreshing and perfect for sensitive lips like mine.

Simply put: I look great and I feel great too!

The product is not too pigmented so if you want a natural look, only one layer does the job, but it is buildable for a more colorful look. Courtesy Jem Alabi

Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

I love trying out new work totes, and this monochromatic one from Calpak was really speaking to me. After the brand sent a sample for me to try, I immediately started using it to carry everything like my laptop, handheld fan, portable charger and more. It also has a long key leash attached to the inside, which makes it easy to find them when I’m heading back home. The bottom is also expandable, so I can add more space for a pair of shoes or books. Most of all, though, I love the chocolate brown color of it — I’ve already gotten several compliments on it.

Fernandez loves the durable texture of the outside of this bag and how many pockets it has on the inside. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

When I wrote about the best products for cleaning your shower, Windex also sent me a sample of this new glass cleaner to try. Compared to a typical spray bottle of Windex, it’s more of an aerosol spray, similar to a sprayable sunscreen, but for windows and mirrors. I love how evenly it dispenses and I don’t have to worry about a ton of residue falling on the ground afterwards. Also, it doesn’t leave visible streaks, which is always a pet peeve when it comes to cleaning windows.

The Windex Fast Shine Foam Glass Cleaner easily gets rid of smudges on Fernandez’ mirrors and windows. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Poplight Sconce $ 99.00 Poplight What to know Fernandez enjoys the low and warm light that the Poplight provides in his room.

Renting in New York City means that I have to be mindful of renter-friendly upgrades that I add to my home. With that in mind, I was excited when Poplight sent me a sample of their adhesive, drill-free sconce to try. While I have an overhead light, I love the idea of having a dimmer option next to my bed, which is exactly what the Poplight provides. It’s easy to install — it has a built-in leveler and includes adhesive strips to attach it to the wall. All you have to do is make sure you let the base adhere for at least 8 hours or ideally overnight to ensure that the light stays on once you install it. It’s the perfect low light for reading before bed or listening to a podcast.

Fernandez enjoys the low and warm light that the Poplight provides in his room. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Rosalie Sparaco, senior manager, community engagement

I hadn’t cleaned my rugs in … a while (read: probably 3 years), and they were starting to look matted and a little discolored. So when Shark sent me this to try out, I couldn’t wait to get into it.

The selling point for me on this particular carpet cleaner was that it comes with so many attachments — it’s an upright for my carpet, meaning I don’t have to be on my hands and knees with a smaller cleaner, but also has a handheld attachment so I don’t need something separate to tackle stains or discoloration on upholstery. It’s also really easy to use in that it’s lightweight, has little lights and an auto-shutoff feature that tells you when the dirty tank is full, and it doesn’t take up too much space to store.

Once I started using it, I learned that my very favorite part is how long the cord is. I could plug it in one place and do my whole living room and down 2 different hallways without having to move the plug. I knew my rugs were in need of cleaning but wasn’t aware of just how gross they were until I finished cleaning them and saw everything the Shark sucked up. My living room rug in particular had tiny brown marks on them from someone who didn’t follow my no-shoe rule, and I couldn’t get them out with any stain removers or cleaning appliances until I used this carpet cleaner.

The carpet cleaner is really light and easy to maneuver, and sucks up dirt and grime from deep within your rug. Courtesy Rosalie Sparaco

Josh Rios, video producer

Backbone Pro $ 169.99 Backbone Labs What to know Rios enjoyed the Backbone Pro and its extended battery life.

I wasn’t the biggest fan of the original Backbone mostly because it didn’t fit into my life gaming wise. I had a Steam Deck and my other gaming consoles and wasn’t a big fan of playing games on my phone. That sentiment really changed when they added bluetooth pairing and better controller ergonomics. Moving controllers between an Xbox, Playstation, Steam Deck or television isn’t the hardest thing but it takes away from your possible limited time to game. Backbone Pro made it easy with just a simple connection toggle. This along with the better hand ergonomics get closer to the feel of a Playstation or Xbox controller. I really enjoyed the upgrade and its extended battery life.

Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

Carbon38 is hugely underrated as an activewear brand if you ask me. They sent me a sample of this crew-neck sweatshirt and I’ve been wearing it nonstop. It has that perfect not-too-heavy terry material that makes it great for spring, while still being cozy. I typically run very hot and can never find a good summer knit that doesn’t make me overheat, but this one hasn’t been overwhelming temperature wise.

The terry on it is really soft — and doesn’t have that washed-a-million-times beach towel dry feel (at least yet). I sized up for a boxy, oversized fit and like the wide neck so you can see my T-shirt collar underneath. I also love how it looks like it has an unfinished seam so the bottom rolls up, but it’s actually sewn off and completely finished so it doesn’t fray.

The Tiami Mattress $ 2,995.00 Tiami What to know Tiami’s a new brand founded by the previous co-founders of Leesa Sleep.

I just moved to a new apartment and had been eager to replace my 8-year-old Ikea mattress. There wasn’t anything wrong with what I had, it just wasn’t great so I eagerly said ‘yes’ when Tiami reached out offering to send me its inaugural mattress. Tiami’s a new brand founded by the previous co-founders of Leesa Sleep so I figured they knew a thing or two about quality mattresses.

Like many of its competitors, it comes in a box (I had a white-glove delivery service there to unpack it and take away my old mattress since both are quite heavy). What’s interesting about this mattress is that you don’t have to choose a firmness. It’s designed to respond to your body to give you support and comfort where you need and so far it’s been working for me. Historically, as a mostly side sleeper who tosses and turns, I prefer a firm mattress for that lower back support and so far, I haven’t had any firmness issues. I’ve noticed myself sleeping deeper (and tossing and turning less), which is a huge win for me. It’s also naturally cooling, and I tend to sleep hot (as mentioned above) but so far, I haven’t felt myself sweating or overheating Overall, it feels incredibly balanced — nothing about the mattress feels off or exaggerated, and I feel as if I’ve been sleeping on air (in a good way).

Sofie Pavitt’s considered the acne whisperer of New York City and after using this mask, I totally understand why. Some context: We’ve been in the process of testing sunscreens at NBC Select and my skin is unfortunately on the receiving end of some backlash: namely breakouts all along my T zone. I typically have pretty clear skin — I get a blackhead now and then again from hormones — but I generally don’t suffer from a lot of bad breakouts. Cycling through oily sunscreens every few days changed that. My skin started to react poorly and I needed a solution quickly. This mask to the rescue (the brand sent me a sample to try).

Firstly, it’s on the stronger side — if you’ve never used a benzoyl peroxide face wash or anything like it, be warned. I leave it on for 2-5 minutes (it stings, though to me, that’s a sign of it working its magic) and then wash it off followed by some hydrating serums and a good moisturizer. I applied the mask to specific areas of my skin I was looking to target, like I would with a spot treatment. The mask left me immediately red after doing so — it almost looked like I got sunburn or used a laser in very specific parts of my face — so don’t panic if that’s your experience. Every single time I used it, I woke up the next morning with my breakouts much more contained and that scary post-use redness gone.

One of the best parts of our jobs is getting to try new brands, one of which I recently discovered is DreamWeaver. The company produces hand-sewn totes and accessories in Bolivia, all of which are marketed as being “virtually indestructible,” “deceptively spacious” and lifetime guaranteed. I was initially a bit skeptical, but after using this cosmetic bag and one of its totes for the past month or so I can say the storytelling actually lives up to its messaging. The recycled plastic is woven in a way that makes these shockingly durable. I haven’t been easy on the tote, I often carry my heavy purse and laptop among a ton of other accessories in it daily with no signs of wear or tear. The cosmetic case is sneakily large and equally durable. I’ve been storing about 20 bottles of SPF in it, and throwing it around my under-sink-storage for weeks. I haven’t been gentle on either of the products and they still look fresh-out-of-the-bag brand new. There’s not a spec of ripping or tearing, I’m pretty impressed and want to get these in all of its other interesting color combinations now.

These are great for holding leaky cosmetics or using in the rain since the water doesn’t affect the integrity of the bag at all; the material’s easy to clean. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider

Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I buy DripDrop electrolyte drink mix regularly. It’s one of my favorite electrolyte powders for tough workouts and long bike rides. I like how slim and small the individual packets are; it makes it easy to pack them in a pocket or bike bag while cycling. I’m partial to this variety pack because I love three out of four of the flavors: lemon, orange and watermelon (sorry grape).

Each drink mix is small and individually packaged, making them easier to take on the go. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

All my testing and obsessing to write our guide to the best film cameras got the attention of someone I wasn’t expecting: my dad. He used to shoot film decades ago, and wanted to try it again, but wanted something that was affordable, simple to use and old-school (a hard combination). So I bought and tested a camera to ship his way, one I almost put in our guide: the Nikon FG.

The FG balances retro and modern features well for a camera that originally launched in 1982. You load, wind, and unload film manually. You focus manually. But, crucially, there is an automatic “P” mode you can use where the camera decides the best aperture and shutter speed for you, meaning you only have to worry about getting your shot in focus. Paired with a Nikon pancake lens, it’s one of the smallest and most affordable Nikon film cameras I’ve ever tested.

The Nikon FG is one of the smallest and lightest film cameras I’ve used that’s not a point-and-shoot. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

I’m great at applying sunscreen every morning, but I’m not so great at reapplying. I wanted to find one that I could easily throw in any bag and quickly reapply throughout the day — no matter where I am. I got this powder sunscreen during the Supergoop! sale this month, and I will 100% be using it daily for the entire summer. It’s compact, easy to apply and the formula is incredibly light. I got the translucent version, so it’s perfect for reapplying throughout the day even over a full face of makeup. I’ve also been applying this sunscreen to my scalp — which always seems to burn when I’m in the sun for a while.

Mili Godio, updates editor

When spring and summer rolls around, I’m always on the hunt for a new everyday sneaker. This is the year of a pop of color, and these Gola sneakers are the perfect way to add color to any outfit. Even when I wear something as simple as a white T-shirt and jeans, these sneakers add the perfect finishing touch. I get tons of compliments whenever I wear these and they’re incredibly comfortable — I’ve walked thousands of steps in these, and they feel and look as good as new.

Gola’s Elan sneakers come in a variety of shades, so you can add a pop of color to your outfit. Courtesy Mili Godio

When it comes to these pants, obsessed is an understatement — I get as much wear as I possibly can from them, whether to run errands, lounge around in my house or go into the office. I can easily dress them up or down without sacrificing comfort, and they’re super soft and breezy for those hot summer days. They’re also pull-on, so I don’t have to battle with buttons or a zipper (which comes in handy when I’m running out the door). They’re slightly long on me, but I can simply roll up the hem and still look put together.

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