If you’ve noticed small white bumps showing up under your eyes, on your cheeks or other areas of your face, you may be dealing with milia. The bumps are usually 1-2 millimeters in size and caused by buildup of keratin (a protein found in hair, skin and nails) or dead skin cells under the skin. If you develop milia, don’t worry: These tiny cysts are harmless and may go away on their own without treatment (especially if they’re small), says board-certified dermatologist Dr. William Huang. Sometimes, the best way to manage them is to just leave them alone.

If you struggle with milia, there are a few in-office treatments (which involves paying a visit to your dermatologist) and at-home treatments to get rid of and prevent them. I spoke to board-certified dermatologists about what causes these bumps, how to avoid them and what to do if you see them pop up. I also gathered their recommendations for the best at-home treatments to shop.

How I picked the best milia treatments

Keep in mind milia is best treated by a dermatologist, who can safely extract them. “This usually involves a miniscule nick into the skin with a special instrument, so it’s important to consult with a board-certified dermatologist prior,” says Dr. David Rayhan, a board-certified dermatologist in Huntington Beach, California.

Though at-home treatments are limited, there are a few ways to prevent them in the first place:

Gentle exfoliation: Exfoliating regularly helps prevent dead skin cells and keratin from building up and getting trapped under the skin (which is what causes milia in the first place). Look for products with chemical exfoliating ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (including lactic and glycolic acids) or beta hydroxy acids (like salicylic acid), experts say. You can find these ingredients in cleansers, chemical peels, toners and more. Be very cautious about applying products with AHAs or BHAs around your eyes or eyelids (or avoid applying altogether) — the skin in those areas is very delicate, which means it’s more prone to irritation, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heidi Waldorf.

Exfoliating regularly helps prevent dead skin cells and keratin from building up and getting trapped under the skin (which is what causes milia in the first place). Look for products with chemical exfoliating ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (including lactic and glycolic acids) or beta hydroxy acids (like salicylic acid), experts say. You can find these ingredients in cleansers, chemical peels, toners and more. Be very cautious about applying products with AHAs or BHAs around your eyes or eyelids (or avoid applying altogether) — the skin in those areas is very delicate, which means it’s more prone to irritation, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heidi Waldorf. Retinoids: These vitamin A derivatives help to regulate skin cell turnover to prevent the dead cells from getting trapped underneath your skin. Similar to AHAs and BHAs, retinoids also help shed the dead skin, says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. You can get retinol over-the-counter, or retinoids via a prescription (adapalene is currently the only OTC retinoid available). Similar to exfoliating acids, avoid or be very cautious about applying retinoids around the delicate eye area.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best treatments for milia

Below, I list the best OTC treatments to prevent milia from forming on your face and/or treat existing milia by sloughing away dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. Keep in mind you should not apply exfoliating acids or retinoids around the eyes or eyelids where skin is very thin, according to the experts I spoke to.

Best overall: Differin Gel

This OTC retinoid, which has 0.1% adapalene and comes recommended by multiple dermatologists, not only works to prevent breakouts, treat acne and address scarring, but it also helps prevent and treat milia by gently exfoliating your skin. You can use it once daily, though it’s best to start just a few times per week and increase the frequency as your skin tolerates it better over time, says Garshick.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Toner $16.99 at Dermstore What we like Combines exfoliating acids

Can use morning and/or night

Reduces dead skin cells Something to note Can be harsh on skin

Using an exfoliating face wash or toner with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid may decrease the risk of milia, says Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami. This La Roche-Posay toner combines salicylic acid and glycolic acid to gently slough away dead skin cells and prevent milia on your face. The brand recommends applying in the morning and at night, though proceed with caution if you have sensitive skin — to avoid irritation, experts recommend applying a few times a week and building up frequency as your skin adjusts.

Best exfoliating pads: Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Exfoliating Peel Pads

Skinbetter AlphaRet Exfoliating Peel Pads $120.00 at Skinbetter Science What we like Combines exfoliating acids

Prevents skin cell buildup

Retinoid helps cell turnover Something to note Expensive

These exfoliating peel pads combine three key expert-recommended exfoliating acids: lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid. These work together to gently exfoliate your skin, shed old skin cells and prevent milia from forming in the first place, experts say. The peel pads also have AlphaRet, Skinbetter’s proprietary retinoid, which makes them a good option for those prone to milia since it prevents the buildup of dead skin cells, says Garshick. Plus, the pads are easy to use (you simply swipe a pad on your entire face, especially areas prone to milia) and you can incorporate them into your skin care routine once per week, says Garshick.

Best retinol serum: La Roche-Posay Pure Retinol Face Serum

This retinol serum comes recommended by Rayhan to prevent clogged pores and, therefore, avoid milia. The serum combines retinol with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to keep your skin calm and hydrated. Plus, it helps keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

Best for sensitive skin: First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

These pads have lactic and glycolic acids, which are ingredients our experts recommend to help gently exfoliate the skin and get rid of dead skin cells that may cause milia. The formula is also gentle enough to use on sensitive skin and helps brighten and smooth your complexion, according to the brand.

Best budget-friendly: RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Face Serum

Garshick recommends this serum for those who are new to retinol. “It works to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and incorporates hyaluronic acid to help with signs of aging while also helping to address milia,” she says. Use the serum a few times per week and gradually increase it to nightly use to prevent milia from forming.

What is milia and what causes them?

Milia are harmless small white bumps that can appear on the skin at any age, though they are most common in newborns and infants (in fact, about 40% of newborns will have milia, says Huang). They appear right underneath the skin’s surface and occur when dead skin cells are not shed off and new skin cells grow on top of them, forming tiny hard cysts, says Huang.

Milia often shows up on the face, especially the eyelids, cheeks, forehead and nose — very rarely do they appear on the body, experts say.

Do certain skin care products cause milia?

Yes, some skin care products can be causing your milia or making them worse. You may notice milia forming around your eyes after using a new eye cream, which is very common — that’s because the formula may be too thick, which can clog your skin and form those tiny bumps, experts say. Similarly, those who are prone to milia should avoid heavy cream or makeup, which can trap dead skin cells and leave the skin more susceptible to milia, says Garshick.

Prolonged use of prescription ointments or topical steroids as well as certain medical conditions like eczema can increase your risk of developing milia, says Huang.

How do you treat milia?

The best way to treat milia is to wait them out (many will go away on their own) or pay a visit to your dermatologist for an in-office treatment (which is the most effective way to get rid of the bumps). Below, I list tips and treatments the dermatologists I spoke to recommend for those dealing with milia:

Do not pop them: It’s not easy to remove milia at home and the dermatologists I spoke to do not recommend squeezing or manually extracting the milia. That’s because it can lead to inflammation and scarring if not done properly, which can result in a spot or mark that is more noticeable than the milia itself, says Garshick.

It’s not easy to remove milia at home and the dermatologists I spoke to do not recommend squeezing or manually extracting the milia. That’s because it can lead to inflammation and scarring if not done properly, which can result in a spot or mark that is more noticeable than the milia itself, says Garshick. Visit your dermatologist: Unlike pimples, which have an opening for the contents to empty when squeezed, milia do not have an opening, so it’s best to treat them in a dermatology office, says Woolery-Lloyd. “In this setting, the dermatologist can use a sterile needle to deroof the top of the milia and empty the contents,” she says.

Unlike pimples, which have an opening for the contents to empty when squeezed, milia do not have an opening, so it’s best to treat them in a dermatology office, says Woolery-Lloyd. “In this setting, the dermatologist can use a sterile needle to deroof the top of the milia and empty the contents,” she says. Use retinoids and/or gentle exfoliants: Using a topical retinoid or a chemical exfoliant like AHAs and BHAs may help. “While people will try to treat milia with retinoids and exfoliating acids, these tend to work best at prevention (rather than treatment), and it is important to avoid overusing these ingredients as this can lead to further irritation,” says Garshick. In more severe cases of milia, oral retinoid prescriptions like isotretinoin (known as Accutane) can also help, says Rayhan.

Using a topical retinoid or a chemical exfoliant like AHAs and BHAs may help. “While people will try to treat milia with retinoids and exfoliating acids, these tend to work best at prevention (rather than treatment), and it is important to avoid overusing these ingredients as this can lead to further irritation,” says Garshick. In more severe cases of milia, oral retinoid prescriptions like isotretinoin (known as Accutane) can also help, says Rayhan. Replace heavy eye creams or moisturizers: The main culprits of milia are heavy skin care products that can leave skin congested. If you’re dealing with milia, replace any heavy creams and ointments with lighter moisturizers, says Waldorf.

How do you prevent milia in the first place?

For people who are prone to milia, in-office procedures like microneedling, microdermabrasion and chemical peels can prevent or decrease the risk of developing them, experts say. For at-home treatments, use a gentle exfoliating face wash with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to decrease the risk of milia. Topical retinoids, which increase skin cell turnover, can also help.

If your skin is dry but you are prone to milia, look for a moisturizer that has humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid to pull moisture into the skin and a light occlusive like dimethicone (rather than petrolatum, oils or butters, which are heavier) to seal it in, says Waldorf.

Protecting your skin from damage can prevent them, too. That includes using sun protection (like a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher) and carefully treating wounds after injury, says Waldorf.

Frequently Asked Questions How long does it take for milia to go away? Milia often go away on their own, but it may take several weeks or a couple of months, says Huang. For infants and newborns, milia will usually disappear within a few weeks. However, adults typically have milia for longer periods of time. What is the difference between milia and keratosis pilaris? Milia can look very similar to keratosis pilaris (also known as KP), which are small white bumps that typically affect the upper arms and thighs. “The lesions of keratosis pilaris are typically much smaller and more numerous than that of milia,” says Haung. What is the difference between milia and acne? Milia are tiny white-to-yellow bumps, which may often be confused with fungal acne (caused by an infection or yeast overgrowth) or comedonal acne like whiteheads (caused by clogged hair follicles and are not inflamed). Unlike milia, acne bumps usually form within a pore and are more red, inflamed and/or painful.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. David Rayhan is a board-certified dermatologist at Rayhan Dermatology in Huntington Beach, California.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Rayhan Dermatology in Huntington Beach, California. Dr. Marisa Garshick is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd is a board-certified dermatologist and is the director of the Skin of Color division for the University of Miami Department of Dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist and is the director of the Skin of Color division for the University of Miami Department of Dermatology. Dr. William Huang is a board-certified dermatologist and adjunct professor in the Department of Dermatology at Duke University.

is a board-certified dermatologist and adjunct professor in the Department of Dermatology at Duke University. Dr. Heidi Waldorf is a board-certified dermatologist based in Nanuet, New York.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered skin care since 2021. For this article, I spoke to five dermatologists about the best ways to treat and prevent milia, both with at-home OTC treatments and in-office professional treatments.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.